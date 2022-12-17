ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

How this museum displays graffiti cut from decommissioned rail cars

By Forrest Sanders
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25cgkt_0jldMnMX00

A showcase has just arrived for art created along rail roads. The people behind the work are quick to tell you: it's dangerous and could land you in big trouble. A place in Nashville is giving new voice to an underground culture.

"I got to know what kind of dangers I was up against, and they are many," said a man who preferred to be referred to as Ichabod. "I feel driven to do this. It can be thought of as an addiction. I do not recommend anyone else try this themselves. I do graffiti on freight trains. Spray paint, that is first and foremost the tool of the graffiti writer. Graffiti is illegal and dangerous, and so I prefer to conceal my identity. The highest visibility spots to do graffiti are the riskiest, and you have the shortest amount of time to get in and out and do your thing before you're going to be arrested. Nobody should be trespassing on the train tracks. Nobody should be on trains or on railroad property that doesn't know exactly what they're doing. I am an unusual individual."

The inherent rebelliousness of this is what has drawn Ichabod to graffiti writing for 25 years. He didn't think what he's done would end up in a museum.

"We're curating art," said Robert Hendrick of Rail Yard Studios.

Hendrick's business takes old things from railroads and turns them into furniture. Now, his Graff Museum is showcasing graffiti cut from decommissioned rail cars.

"Our goal is to catch cars as they're going to scrap, so this art is going away," he said.

"The fundamental essence of graffiti is writing your name and saying, 'hey, I'm here,'" Ichabod added.

"It's phenomenal the scale they operate and the beauty they achieve with such a relatively crude instrument as a spray can," said Hendrick.

The plan is to do open houses at the Graff Museum to showcase the work every quarter and raise donations for the addiction recovery and mental health treatment for some in the freight-graffiti community.

Ichabod believes he's done 6,134 pieces, but he doesn't know how long can continue. There's the constant risk of being arrested.

"Every year, I tell myself I'm going to retire, and I don't take more than a few days or a week off before I feel the energy and want to get back out there again," he said. "It is a younger man's game, but I'm going to keep going as long as I have the hands and legs to get out there and do it."

For more on the Graff Museum, visit here.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Historic Nashville Music Venue Exit/In To Reopen With New In-House Booking Team

This is a win for Nashville. Obviously Music City has been experiencing some unprecedented growth these past few years. With more people than ever moving to Nashville, and more tourists than ever coming to visit the city, the landscape of Nashville has changed dramatically from just a year or two ago. High-rise hotels and condos are popping up on every corner, local honky-tonks are being replaced by corporate-owned bars, and historical buildings and venues are being pushed out to make […] The post Historic Nashville Music Venue Exit/In To Reopen With New In-House Booking Team first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teens find body near Robertson County Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating after teens found a body in a small outbuilding near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, according to our news partner Smokey Barn News. Two teens found the body on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Drive just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy