ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 50

Joseph Guarino
4d ago

Please not worth the effort, let’s see how much of our tax dollars she can give away for more votes!!!

Reply(7)
6
Themod
4d ago

She is just Biden's puppet, lets see how far left this state goes in 4 years.

Reply(2)
9
Jim Beaman
5d ago

you mean the appointed governor as you will all find out shortly

Reply(7)
14
Related
kawc.org

Kari Lake still believes she won Arizona governor's race

PHOENIX -- An attorney for failed Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake asked a judge Monday to give her her day in court to argue that there were enough errors to overturn the election. Kurt Olson is basing much of his case on the conclusions by Clay Parikh, a cyber security...
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Arizona: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

Flags can come in many different colors and designs and represent many different things. However, one of the most brightly colored and unique flags is undoubtedly the flag of Arizona which depicts a setting sun. Incredibly, this flag was initially designed because an Arizona team was due to take part in a competition and needed a flag to represent them. Read on to learn what this stunning flag represents and when it was created!
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Ducey’s desalination plan clears first hurdle

A plan pushed by Gov. Doug Ducey to use desalinated seawater to address Arizona’s water woes crossed a major hurdle today. Despite transparency concerns from lawmakers, the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority board unanimously approved a resolution today directing the board chairman and staff to begin discussions with IDE Technologies, an Israeli company planning to build a desalination plant on the Sea of Cortez in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Miramonte Communities to Provide Build-to-Rent Communities in Arizona and Montana

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Miramonte Homes, an award-winning leader in residential development headquartered in Tucson, announced the launch of Miramonte Communities, a new company specializing in developing build-to-rent multifamily properties. The company announced its first communities in Arizona and Montana. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005746/en/ Miramonte Communities offer loft-style, high-quality living spaces with open floor plans. The build-to-rent multifamily communities are being developed to meet under-supplied housing markets throughout the Mountain West. (Photo: Business Wire)
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

$26M going to help veterans and first responders in Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizona is allocating $26 million to organizations devoted to the health and well-being of veterans and first responders. Gov. Doug Ducey announced the funding Wednesday that will be split among three programs focused on mental health issues for those two groups. “We’ve removed barriers for these brave...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why

ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Conservative groups sue to block voter-approved ‘dark money’ law

Two conservative groups are suing to block Proposition 211, which targets dark money in elections, arguing that it violates the constitutional right to freedom of speech.  Prop. 211, dubbed the ‘Voters Right to Know Act,”was approved by an overwhelming majority of Arizona voters in November and became law earlier this month after the election was […] The post Conservative groups sue to block voter-approved ‘dark money’ law appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Supermarket News

Bashas’ opens new offices in Arizona

A year after acquiring Chandler, Ariz.-based The Bashas’ Company, The Raley’s Companies is investing in new Bashas’ corporate offices. The facility, which will remain in Chandler, will be the hub for merchandising and operations for Bashas’ banners that include Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico.
CHANDLER, AZ
The Hill

Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials

Defeated Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake called for Maricopa County election officials to be “locked up” on Sunday as Lake gears up to contest her opponent’s certified victory in court hearings this week. Speaking to a crowd of young conservatives at Turning Point USA’s America Fest, Lake discussed her election contest at length, repeating…
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kawc.org

Law Arizona voters approved to prohibit dark money in elections being challenged by two groups

PHOENIX -- Two groups involved in politics in Arizona want a court to void a new voter-approved law designed to prohibit "dark money'' in political races. The Center for Arizona Policy and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club contend that Proposition 211 runs afoul of a provision in the Arizona Constitution saying every person "may speak freely ... on all subjects.'' And that, the lawsuit said, includes the right not to be forced to speak.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy