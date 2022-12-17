Flags can come in many different colors and designs and represent many different things. However, one of the most brightly colored and unique flags is undoubtedly the flag of Arizona which depicts a setting sun. Incredibly, this flag was initially designed because an Arizona team was due to take part in a competition and needed a flag to represent them. Read on to learn what this stunning flag represents and when it was created!

