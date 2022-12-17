Read full article on original website
Joseph Guarino
4d ago
Please not worth the effort, let’s see how much of our tax dollars she can give away for more votes!!!
Reply(7)
6
Themod
4d ago
She is just Biden's puppet, lets see how far left this state goes in 4 years.
Reply(2)
9
Jim Beaman
5d ago
you mean the appointed governor as you will all find out shortly
Reply(7)
14
Related
Kari Lake bragged Katie Hobbs would be forced to testify — then her own lawyers pulled the subpoena
Failed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told her supporters on Tuesday that she was "excited" about an upcoming two-day trial ordered in her lawsuit seeking to overturn her election loss. Lake confidently added that Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, the current Democratic secretary of state, would not be able to "duck...
kjzz.org
Arizona Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes reflects on a historically close race
A judge in Mohave County says Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh can proceed to trial with his lawsuit that seeks to make him the winner of the race; the certified results show he lost to Democrat Kris Mayes by 511 votes. The race is also the subject of a...
Ducey says Arizona containers will be removed
New in the last hour, Governor Doug Ducey says he will remove the shipping containers in Yuma's wall gaps. The post Ducey says Arizona containers will be removed appeared first on KYMA.
kjzz.org
Tom Horne will be Arizona's new superintendent of public instruction. Here's his plan for AZ schools
A lot of the oxygen in the 2022 midterm elections was taken up by races at the top of the ballot and issues that seemed to overshadow everything else like election integrity and denialism. And in a lot of those races, Democrats came out on top in Arizona, even if by very slim margins.
Arizona Judge Tosses 8 Of Kari Lake’s 10 Election Fraud Allegations, But She’s Still Celebrating For Some Reason
An Arizona judge dismissed eight out of ten allegations made by failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. The post Arizona Judge Tosses 8 Of Kari Lake’s 10 Election Fraud Allegations, But She’s Still Celebrating For Some Reason appeared first on NewsOne.
kawc.org
Kari Lake still believes she won Arizona governor's race
PHOENIX -- An attorney for failed Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake asked a judge Monday to give her her day in court to argue that there were enough errors to overturn the election. Kurt Olson is basing much of his case on the conclusions by Clay Parikh, a cyber security...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona gets serious about piping water from Mexico in nonbinding desalination resolution
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group pc represents the AZ water solutions team developing a desalination plant led by IDE.) A state board tasked with vetting water supply augmentation proposals for Arizona on Tuesday passed a nonbinding resolution in support of a potentially massive seawater desalination plant in Mexico’s Sea of Cortez.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Arizona: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Flags can come in many different colors and designs and represent many different things. However, one of the most brightly colored and unique flags is undoubtedly the flag of Arizona which depicts a setting sun. Incredibly, this flag was initially designed because an Arizona team was due to take part in a competition and needed a flag to represent them. Read on to learn what this stunning flag represents and when it was created!
AZ desalination deal includes plant in Rocky Point, pipeline to Phoenix
Representatives from IDE Technologies of Israel say they have been working on this plan for nearly four years with Governor Doug Ducey's Office and other agencies including the BLM and DoD.
Arizona Capitol Times
Ducey’s desalination plan clears first hurdle
A plan pushed by Gov. Doug Ducey to use desalinated seawater to address Arizona’s water woes crossed a major hurdle today. Despite transparency concerns from lawmakers, the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority board unanimously approved a resolution today directing the board chairman and staff to begin discussions with IDE Technologies, an Israeli company planning to build a desalination plant on the Sea of Cortez in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico.
Miramonte Communities to Provide Build-to-Rent Communities in Arizona and Montana
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Miramonte Homes, an award-winning leader in residential development headquartered in Tucson, announced the launch of Miramonte Communities, a new company specializing in developing build-to-rent multifamily properties. The company announced its first communities in Arizona and Montana. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005746/en/ Miramonte Communities offer loft-style, high-quality living spaces with open floor plans. The build-to-rent multifamily communities are being developed to meet under-supplied housing markets throughout the Mountain West. (Photo: Business Wire)
12news.com
$26M going to help veterans and first responders in Arizona
PHOENIX — Arizona is allocating $26 million to organizations devoted to the health and well-being of veterans and first responders. Gov. Doug Ducey announced the funding Wednesday that will be split among three programs focused on mental health issues for those two groups. “We’ve removed barriers for these brave...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona state senator-elect told a judge that ‘Antifa’ attacked her home. Police reports show something else
Justine Wadsack, a Republican who won election to the Arizona Senate last month, testified in t she was forced to leave her family home n because of attacks she believed were politically motivated. Tucson police records don’t support a newly elected state senator’s claim of repeated attacks by “Antifa” at...
Courts preparing to absorb Arizona's Guilty Except Insane cases in 2023
ARIZONA, USA — New year, new law. Next year, Arizona's court systems will absorb all Guilty Except Insane cases after a law signed in 2021 did away with the Board starting in 2023. Starting in January, judges in Maricopa and Pima counties will take the place of the Psychiatric...
Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why
ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
Conservative groups sue to block voter-approved ‘dark money’ law
Two conservative groups are suing to block Proposition 211, which targets dark money in elections, arguing that it violates the constitutional right to freedom of speech. Prop. 211, dubbed the ‘Voters Right to Know Act,”was approved by an overwhelming majority of Arizona voters in November and became law earlier this month after the election was […] The post Conservative groups sue to block voter-approved ‘dark money’ law appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Supermarket News
Bashas’ opens new offices in Arizona
A year after acquiring Chandler, Ariz.-based The Bashas’ Company, The Raley’s Companies is investing in new Bashas’ corporate offices. The facility, which will remain in Chandler, will be the hub for merchandising and operations for Bashas’ banners that include Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico.
Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials
Defeated Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake called for Maricopa County election officials to be “locked up” on Sunday as Lake gears up to contest her opponent’s certified victory in court hearings this week. Speaking to a crowd of young conservatives at Turning Point USA’s America Fest, Lake discussed her election contest at length, repeating…
kawc.org
Law Arizona voters approved to prohibit dark money in elections being challenged by two groups
PHOENIX -- Two groups involved in politics in Arizona want a court to void a new voter-approved law designed to prohibit "dark money'' in political races. The Center for Arizona Policy and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club contend that Proposition 211 runs afoul of a provision in the Arizona Constitution saying every person "may speak freely ... on all subjects.'' And that, the lawsuit said, includes the right not to be forced to speak.
KOLD-TV
General Brnovich Announces Nearly $2 Million in Grant Funding to Combat the Opioid Crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that the Arizona Attorney General’s Office has awarded $1,762,914 in grant funding to combat the effects of the opioid crisis. The money will help support programs for nearly 14,000 individuals in Pima and Maricopa counties. COPE Community Services...
Comments / 50