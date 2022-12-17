ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

UPDATE: Beaumont PD arrest aggravated robbery suspect

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police arrested Eric Garrett at his home in Beaumont. Garrett is responsible for two aggravated robberies at Fuel Depot and one aggravated robbery at Shop N Save. Garrett is being held at Jefferson County Jail. Judge Collins set bail at 600k. The Beaumont Police Department is...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

BPD seeks scammers involved in pigeon drop scheme

According to the Beaumont Police Department, two suspects scammed an elderly female out of $10,000 using a Pigeon Drop Scheme on November 10, 2022. A "pigeon drop" is a confidence trick in which a victim, or "pigeon", is persuaded to give up a sum of money in order to secure the rights to a larger sum of money. Typically, two con artists will pose as strangers to each other and manipulate a mark into seemingly finding a large amount of "lost" money.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Arrest warrant sought for theft suspect

Jasper Police say they have identified their suspect and are now seeking an arrest warrant after approximately $400.00 worth of DVD movies were stolen from WalMart on Saturday, December 10th. A police report stated that a woman began stuffing WalMart bags with DVD’s and was confronted by a store security...
JASPER, TX
KFDM-TV

FedEx truck involved in rollover crash near Jasper County line

The Angelina River Fire Department & First Responders were busy Monday evening dealing with a rollover crash involving a FedEx delivery truck. It happened at about 6:30 during a cold rain on Highway 63 West near the Jasper-Angelina County line. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark later said...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show keeps the Countdown to Christmas going at Mathews Jewelers

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford keeps the Countdown to Christmas going at Mathews Jewelers. Located in Beaumont, Texas, with a store in Nederland as well, Mathews Jewelers specializes in loose diamonds, unique bridal and fine diamond jewelry, according to their website. The KFDM Countdown to Christmas contest...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Protecting your pets as cold temps hit SETX

BEAUMONT — As we await the drop in temps we like to remind people about the "Four P's." All week you've heard about three of those -- people, pipes, and plants. Now we talk about how to keep pets safe in the cold weather. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has...
BEAUMONT, TX

