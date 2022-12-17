Read full article on original website
Related
Man who was sentenced to 10 years missing from Beaumont prison
BEAUMONT, Texas — An inmate who was sentenced to 10 years behind bars is missing from a Beaumont prison. On Friday, December 16, 2022, it was discovered that Enrique Uriega Jr. was missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution Beaumont Low. According to their website,...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Beaumont PD arrest aggravated robbery suspect
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police arrested Eric Garrett at his home in Beaumont. Garrett is responsible for two aggravated robberies at Fuel Depot and one aggravated robbery at Shop N Save. Garrett is being held at Jefferson County Jail. Judge Collins set bail at 600k. The Beaumont Police Department is...
KFDM-TV
BPD seeks scammers involved in pigeon drop scheme
According to the Beaumont Police Department, two suspects scammed an elderly female out of $10,000 using a Pigeon Drop Scheme on November 10, 2022. A "pigeon drop" is a confidence trick in which a victim, or "pigeon", is persuaded to give up a sum of money in order to secure the rights to a larger sum of money. Typically, two con artists will pose as strangers to each other and manipulate a mark into seemingly finding a large amount of "lost" money.
kjas.com
Arrest warrant sought for theft suspect
Jasper Police say they have identified their suspect and are now seeking an arrest warrant after approximately $400.00 worth of DVD movies were stolen from WalMart on Saturday, December 10th. A police report stated that a woman began stuffing WalMart bags with DVD’s and was confronted by a store security...
12newsnow.com
Jasper teen charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter after Saturday wreck in Lufkin
Seven people were inside the Honda when the wreck took place. None of them were wearing seatbelts.
KFDM-TV
FedEx truck involved in rollover crash near Jasper County line
The Angelina River Fire Department & First Responders were busy Monday evening dealing with a rollover crash involving a FedEx delivery truck. It happened at about 6:30 during a cold rain on Highway 63 West near the Jasper-Angelina County line. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark later said...
KFDM-TV
House fire in Jefferson County leaves woman with nothing right before Christmas
A woman is now without a home only a few day before Christmas. Firefighters got a call a little after 10 P.M. Sunday night that a home off Old Sour Lake Road was on fire. No one was home at the time. It's believed electrical issues are to blame. KFDM/Fox...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show keeps the Countdown to Christmas going at Mathews Jewelers
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford keeps the Countdown to Christmas going at Mathews Jewelers. Located in Beaumont, Texas, with a store in Nederland as well, Mathews Jewelers specializes in loose diamonds, unique bridal and fine diamond jewelry, according to their website. The KFDM Countdown to Christmas contest...
KFDM-TV
Protecting your pets as cold temps hit SETX
BEAUMONT — As we await the drop in temps we like to remind people about the "Four P's." All week you've heard about three of those -- people, pipes, and plants. Now we talk about how to keep pets safe in the cold weather. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show keeps the Countdown to Christmas rolling at Home Furniture Plus Bedding
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show keeps the Countdown to Christmas rolling at Home Furniture Plus Bedding in Beaumont. Our annual Countdown to Christmas contest is on The Morning Show from Dec. 12th till the 23rd. Tune in as we feature gift ideas from one local business per day. Watch...
Comments / 0