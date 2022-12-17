Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Charlie-Mike Foundation adopt veteran families in need this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local non-profit wants to make sure military veterans have company through the holidays. That's why on Monday, the Charlie-Mike Foundation adopted 15 families. The non-profit is known to help veterans find work when they leave the military. Families were invited to apply or nominate...
news3lv.com
PinkBox Doughnuts giving out $10,000 for anniversary celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all dessert lovers to keep an eye out for a pink ticket inside a doughnut. Pinkbox Doughnuts is kicking off its 10-year anniversary celebration with a $10,000 giveaway. Join the Willy Wonka-inspired event and pick up doughnuts from any PinkBox location excluding Allegiant Stadium...
news3lv.com
Waffle Brothers welcome kids across the valley for toy drive
On Tuesday, Waffle Brothers on West Sahara cleared out its shop and turned it into Santa's Workshop. Kids across the valley were greeted by cheerful staff, getting an early Christmas filled with toys. MORE ON NEWS 3 | PHOTOS: Snow day at Mt. Charleston. Waffle Brothers qualified 100 families with...
news3lv.com
Several Las Vegas jail inmates get chance to watch their children open Christmas gifts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thanks to a new program, six Clark County Detention Center (CCDC) inmates got the chance to watch their children open Christmas gifts on Wednesday. This was an opportunity they earned by working to improve themselves while in jail. It got emotional for Amber Carstens as...
news3lv.com
Puppy fighting severe case of mange making progress in new update
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Penny is getting making progress. The 1-year-old dog found suffering from severe mange on the streets of Las Vegas last week is looking better in a new picture shared by The Animal Foundation. According to the animal shelter, she's responding well to medicated baths and...
news3lv.com
Hanukkah celebrations continue in Las Vegas for second night
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Hanukkah festivities continued in the southwest Las Vegas valley on Monday. Chabad Southwest Las Vegas hosted a party for the Jewish Festival of Lights at FlipNOut Xtreme. Attendees were treated to a performance of the Dancing Dreidels and plenty of jelly-filled doughnuts. People could...
news3lv.com
Spend the holidays with JING in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — JING in downtown Summerlin is gearing up for two big dinners on Christmas and New Year's Eve. Joining me now with more is general manager Rob Velez and executive chef Thomas Griese.
news3lv.com
Jewish Nevada hosts annual Hanukkah celebration and Menorah Lighting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas families lit up the sky in Downtown Summerlin to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah. Jewish Nevada hosted its annual Hanukkah celebration and Menorah Lighting on Wednesday. Families joined in for a night of holiday spirit with hot cocoa, ice skating, and arts...
news3lv.com
Celebrate the holidays with Thunder From Down Under
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer?. Our next guests say tickets to their show are a perfect choice. Joining me now from the Thunder From Down Under, Kurt, Alex, and Shay!
news3lv.com
Warnings for pet-owners ahead of the holidays
Las Vegas (KSNV) — As you enjoy the holiday season with friends and loved ones, don't forget about the four-legged members of your family. Executive Director Lori Heeren makes sure it feels like a home for every animal at the Nevada SPCA who are still trying to find one.
news3lv.com
Preparations underway for annual CES convention
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Preparations for the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, are now underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The show's footprint will be more than 70% larger than this year's, with registration continuing towards the organizer's goal of having over 100,000 attendees in 2023.
news3lv.com
HealthyWomen shares tips on how to age well
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Aging smart and aging well -- it's an important initiative for the group HealthyWomen. CEO Beth Battaglino joined us to talk more about the initiative.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police recruitment efforts headed to Southern California in January
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is looking to do some recruitment in Southern California starting early next year. The agency will be making a stop in San Diego and Huntington Beach in January, where they will conduct written and fitness exams for LVMPD Police and Corrections officer positions.
news3lv.com
Hit shows 'NEWSical,' 'Musical About Star Wars' arrive on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Strip is buzzing with laughter courtesy of two of off-Broadway's biggest hits: the award-winning "NEWSical The Musical" and "A Musical About Star Wars." Tom D'Angora, Kristin Alderson, Taylor Crousore and Carly Sakolove joined us to talk about the shows. Visit VTheater.com to...
news3lv.com
Workers at Las Vegas Starbucks location vote to unionize
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Workers at a Starbucks location in Las Vegas voted in favor of unionizing. The labor group Starbucks Workers United announced the results of the vote at the store at Rainbow and Oakey boulevards. "THE FIRST STORE IN NEVADA JUST VOTED 11-7 IN FAVOR TO UNIONIZE!!"...
news3lv.com
Clark County pushes forward with education boards in hopes community can help CCSD
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community Education Advisory Boards could be a way for members of the community to improve Clark County schools on a range of issues. Commissioner Tick Segerblom introduced an ordinance to adopt a new chapter of the Clark County code to establish the community education boards. The measure was approved and a public hearing was scheduled for January 3 at 10 AM.
news3lv.com
Demolition underway for troubled Crazy Horse Too property in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition is underway on the beleaguered site of the former Crazy Horse Too gentleman's club in Las Vegas. A crane and lots of building debris could be seen at the building on Industrial Road on Monday. The vacant Crazy Horse Too building and its surrounding...
news3lv.com
Officials discuss potential Deer Springs improvement project
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A newly proposed project aims to make a local road safer for drivers. Local officials with the City of North Las Vegas discussed a proposed intersection improvement project on Deer Springs on Wednesday. The project aims to enhance safety at the intersections of Clayton Street,...
news3lv.com
Traffic alert: RTC offering tips, free bus rides ahead of busy holiday travel week
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time to hit the road, and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is offering road travelers tips in anticipation of heavy traffic and longer commutes. The RTC says residents and visitors traveling by car should prepare for longer trips and heavy delays,...
news3lv.com
Clark County seeks out volunteers ahead of Annual Homeless Census
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County officials are looking for volunteers to help count the homeless population here in Southern Nevada in January. The count will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, and will count all unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas Valley. Volunteers will be...
