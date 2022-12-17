ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Carolers from Project Search bring Christmas cheer to hospital patients

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of carolers brought smiles and joy to people at Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown hospital. The singers were high school students in Greenville. It’s part of the internship program Project Search, which helps students with disabilities gain work skills. “I don’t think...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Local couple renovating Anderson Mill while holding onto its roots

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Mill was built in the 1700s and is now getting a face lift in efforts to preserve history in Spartanburg County. Anderson Mill was just being settled by two groups of people that were originally from Pennsylvania and that’s the group that founded Nazareth Presbyterian Church. The mill served this community for grinding corn.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man accused of cutting down Christmas lights in downtown Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly cut down Christmas light strands around the downtown area. Officers said the man cut down the lights with scissors sometime early on Wednesday morning. According to officers, they identified the suspect as...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Four-Legged Friends: Taurus

Contact Greenville County Animal Care to learn more about Sagittarius. Esmerelda is a gray and white cat who loves to play with toys and wrestle with her sisters. If you're interested in adopting, visit felinelifelinesc.org. Four-Legged Friends: Leon. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:58 PM UTC. |. Contact Greenville County...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Longtime owner of downtown Greenville restaurant passes away

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A manager at Two Chefs Cafe and Market confirmed one of the restaurant’s owners, Judy Balsizer, passed away on Friday. Judy and her husband Bill first opened a deli on Main Street in Greenville in 1996. A decade later they later moved into the space on the corner of North Main and Stone Avenue, opening Two Chefs which has expanded to a second location along Pelham Road.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville named one of 12 black history sites to visit in South

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fodor’s Travel chose Greenville as one of the 12 black history sites in the South to visit. The travel publication featured the Pearlie Harris mural on the side of Canvas Tower as one of the must-visit places to explore. “Greenville has no shortage of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate family makes big Christmas light décor a tradition

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’ll it’s getting cold and you might be looking for family Christmas activities you can do and stay warm doing. How about looking at Christmas lights from your car?. Several homes across the upstate have gone all out this year and they want...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

‘Their last patrol isn’t alone’: Veteran’s Last Patrol are battle buddies during the final chapter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates there’s approximately 400,000 veterans living in South Carolina, and the majority are over 55. One local nonprofit is focused on the mental and physical needs of older veterans, and they’re looking for more battle buddies, wingmen, and shipmates to join their cause.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greer girl battling rare disease gets Make-A-Wish surprise

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 7-year-old girl from Greer had her wish come true on Monday. Make-A-Wish South Carolina surprised Rhiannon with a party to celebrate an upcoming trip to Disney, which was her wish. The Rapunzel-themed event included presents, cheering loved ones, and her favorite lunch - Chick-Fil-A.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Wife of Upstate Trooper critically injured in hit-and-run gives update of his condition

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The wife of an Upstate Trooper critically injured in a hit-and-run back in October, is opening up about his recovery journey. One thing we have learned is that God never sends evil or bad to teach us but instead He does bring good out of a bad situation. He has continued to bless us through this tragic event and we continue to be amazed by this community and the support they have shown us. We hope that the viewers and public understand the weight of our thankful hearts.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Christmas Eve church services around the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking to attend a Christmas Eve church service in the Upstate, we’ve found some options for you. Several online streaming options can be found by clicking the links to the church’s websites. Greenville County:. Fellowship Greenville has services at 1:00,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Winter storm safety tips for families affected by dementia

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With a major storm projected to bring dangerously low temperatures, high winds and rain, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is providing protective tips for families caring for loved ones living with a dementia-related illness. The AFA advises family caregivers to take the following...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Woodmont community remembers Heidi Payne

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A few months ago, the Woodmont Lacrosse team shaved their heads in support of Heidi Payne. The mom of their teammate Cooper and a woman battling cancer. Last week, she passed away. On Monday night, the community gathered to remember and honor the woman she was.
PIEDMONT, SC
greenvillejournal.com

The Creperia to open in Greer

The Creperia is coming to Greer. The eatery, located in Hudson Corners at 2434 Hudson Road, is slated to open in Spring 2023. The restaurant will offer a variety of crepes and coffee drinks. “We chose this location to serve our lovely community with amazing crepes and coffee, any day,...
GREER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy