4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Huge holiday display draws crowds to ‘The Christmas House’ near Inman
A Spartanburg County home has the Christmas spirit on full display.
FOX Carolina
Carolers from Project Search bring Christmas cheer to hospital patients
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of carolers brought smiles and joy to people at Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown hospital. The singers were high school students in Greenville. It’s part of the internship program Project Search, which helps students with disabilities gain work skills. “I don’t think...
FOX Carolina
Local couple renovating Anderson Mill while holding onto its roots
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Mill was built in the 1700s and is now getting a face lift in efforts to preserve history in Spartanburg County. Anderson Mill was just being settled by two groups of people that were originally from Pennsylvania and that’s the group that founded Nazareth Presbyterian Church. The mill served this community for grinding corn.
FOX Carolina
Man accused of cutting down Christmas lights in downtown Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly cut down Christmas light strands around the downtown area. Officers said the man cut down the lights with scissors sometime early on Wednesday morning. According to officers, they identified the suspect as...
FOX Carolina
Four-Legged Friends: Taurus
Contact Greenville County Animal Care to learn more about Sagittarius. Esmerelda is a gray and white cat who loves to play with toys and wrestle with her sisters. If you're interested in adopting, visit felinelifelinesc.org. Four-Legged Friends: Leon. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:58 PM UTC. |. Contact Greenville County...
FOX Carolina
Longtime owner of downtown Greenville restaurant passes away
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A manager at Two Chefs Cafe and Market confirmed one of the restaurant’s owners, Judy Balsizer, passed away on Friday. Judy and her husband Bill first opened a deli on Main Street in Greenville in 1996. A decade later they later moved into the space on the corner of North Main and Stone Avenue, opening Two Chefs which has expanded to a second location along Pelham Road.
FOX Carolina
Greenville named one of 12 black history sites to visit in South
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fodor’s Travel chose Greenville as one of the 12 black history sites in the South to visit. The travel publication featured the Pearlie Harris mural on the side of Canvas Tower as one of the must-visit places to explore. “Greenville has no shortage of...
WYFF4.com
Co-owner of Greenville's Two Chefs Café restaurants dies, husband says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The co-owner of one of Greenville's longtime favorite restaurants has died. Judy Balsizer, who owned Two Chefs Café and Market with her husband Bill, died Friday as a result of multiple organ failure due to congenital heart disease, he said. "She had been battling illness...
FOX Carolina
Upstate family makes big Christmas light décor a tradition
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’ll it’s getting cold and you might be looking for family Christmas activities you can do and stay warm doing. How about looking at Christmas lights from your car?. Several homes across the upstate have gone all out this year and they want...
Spartanburg Water encourages people to prep their homes for winter weather
With low temperatures this week, some Upstate water companies said people could experience problems, if their home isn’t ready for winter.
FOX Carolina
‘Their last patrol isn’t alone’: Veteran’s Last Patrol are battle buddies during the final chapter
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates there’s approximately 400,000 veterans living in South Carolina, and the majority are over 55. One local nonprofit is focused on the mental and physical needs of older veterans, and they’re looking for more battle buddies, wingmen, and shipmates to join their cause.
FOX Carolina
Greer girl battling rare disease gets Make-A-Wish surprise
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 7-year-old girl from Greer had her wish come true on Monday. Make-A-Wish South Carolina surprised Rhiannon with a party to celebrate an upcoming trip to Disney, which was her wish. The Rapunzel-themed event included presents, cheering loved ones, and her favorite lunch - Chick-Fil-A.
FOX Carolina
Wife of Upstate Trooper critically injured in hit-and-run gives update of his condition
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The wife of an Upstate Trooper critically injured in a hit-and-run back in October, is opening up about his recovery journey. One thing we have learned is that God never sends evil or bad to teach us but instead He does bring good out of a bad situation. He has continued to bless us through this tragic event and we continue to be amazed by this community and the support they have shown us. We hope that the viewers and public understand the weight of our thankful hearts.
FOX Carolina
Christmas Eve church services around the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking to attend a Christmas Eve church service in the Upstate, we’ve found some options for you. Several online streaming options can be found by clicking the links to the church’s websites. Greenville County:. Fellowship Greenville has services at 1:00,...
FOX Carolina
Winter storm safety tips for families affected by dementia
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With a major storm projected to bring dangerously low temperatures, high winds and rain, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is providing protective tips for families caring for loved ones living with a dementia-related illness. The AFA advises family caregivers to take the following...
FOX Carolina
Woodmont community remembers Heidi Payne
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A few months ago, the Woodmont Lacrosse team shaved their heads in support of Heidi Payne. The mom of their teammate Cooper and a woman battling cancer. Last week, she passed away. On Monday night, the community gathered to remember and honor the woman she was.
FOX Carolina
Upstate caterers filling orders despite lingering pandemic challenges
The CDC estimates 3,500 babies die in sleep-related deaths each year. That’s why one Greenville mom over the last eight years has turned her tragedy into her mission.
greenvillejournal.com
The Creperia to open in Greer
The Creperia is coming to Greer. The eatery, located in Hudson Corners at 2434 Hudson Road, is slated to open in Spring 2023. The restaurant will offer a variety of crepes and coffee drinks. “We chose this location to serve our lovely community with amazing crepes and coffee, any day,...
WYFF4.com
Upstate dessert business employs teens, young adults with special needs
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A pandemic project has turned into a full-time business for one Upstate woman and her family. Robin Roach's son, Bryan, has Down syndrome and autism. During the pandemic, she saw him missing out on a lot of learning and social interaction he got going to school in person.
WYFF4.com
No heat for months for some renters at Greenville apartments leads to state probe
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A state agency is looking for answers after some people who live at an Upstate apartment complex say they haven't had heat for months, and calls to fix it have been ignored. A group of residents at Boulder Creek Apartments off Furman Hall Road in...
