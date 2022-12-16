Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Christmas Market Cancelled Due to Winter Storm; Preorder Pickup at Cass County Community Center on Wednesday, December 21
(Atlantic) Due to a winter storm predicted for Thursday, the in-person Christmas Market has been cancelled for 2022. All preorders for Christmas Market can be picked up from the Cass County Community Center on Wednesday, December 21, from 3-7 PM. Christmas Market continues to accept preorders through December 20 at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, however some vendors will stop taking new orders Monday night, December 19, in order to have time to prepare for Wednesday’s pickup.
kmaland.com
Baird Christmas Lights video 12/19/22
(Red Oak) --- For almost half a century, KMAland residents have included the Baird family's Christmas lights display on their holiday itinerary.
kmaland.com
Inside the Baird Christmas lights display
(Red Oak) --- For almost half a century, KMAland residents have included the Baird family's Christmas lights display on their holiday itinerary. From a simple string of lights donated to Montgomery County farmer Jack Baird, the display morphed into a vast menagerie of decorated buildings and animated characters. And, a steady stream of vehicles drove past the Baird residence at 1233 E Avenue north of Red Oak Sunday evening, when KMA News got a close-up glimpse at the entire operation. Jack Baird's son Chris tells KMA News visitation has been brisk since the display was lit for the first time this season December 10th.
kmaland.com
Judith "Judy" Nelson, 84 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah, Iowa. Judy passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
kmaland.com
UFR Podcast No. 1602: Dan Vargason, Konnor Sudmann & Madelyn Deitchler, Spencer Smith, Ava Graham
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1602: Tuesday, December 20th. Treynor alums & Briar Cliff standouts Konnor Sudmann & Madelyn Deitchler. Central Decatur senior Spencer Smith. Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week Ava Graham. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not...
kmaland.com
George Petty, 78, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Memorials: Suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or the Villisca Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Hillside Cemetery-Elliott, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at...
kmaland.com
Jay Dee Allison, 72, of Rock Port, Missouri
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Jay Dee passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Fairfax Community Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Nebraska City council awards street project contracts
(Nebraska City) -- Major street renovation work is planned in Nebraska City in 2023. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council unanimously awarded the contract to Bauer Infrastructure, LLC for the South 19th Street improvement project, with a bid of more than $574,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project includes repairs to a culvert damaged by the 2019 Missouri River flooding.
kmaland.com
Clarinda residents reminded of snow ordinance
(Clarinda) -- With a major winter storm threatening KMAland, Clarinda residents are reminded of the city's snow removal ordinance. Clarinda's ordinance states that no person shall park any motor vehicle or other apparatus upon any city street obstructing snow removal with an accumulation of two inches or more. City officials say any vehicle left parked on any street in violation of the ordinance may be impounded, and the vehicle's registered owner will be subject to a $30 parking fine, and payment of all applicable towing and storage fees before the vehicle is released.
Council Bluffs' Historic General Dodge House decorated for the holiday season
The house was owned by Gen. Grenville M. Dodge — a union army general, politician, and major figure in the development of American railroads.
kmaland.com
Nicole Lee (Stierle) Bradshaw - Oppold, 50, Atlantic
Visitation Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family at this time to be directed at a later date to many of Nicole’s favorited charities and local organizations and may be mailed to Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral...
kmaland.com
Amelia (Amy) Cooper, 81, Villisca, Iowa
Service: FuneralName: Amelia CooperPronunciation…
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (12/19): Fremont-Mills, Stanton roll, Mount Ayr, Lenox hold on for wins
(KMAland) -- Stanton and Fremont-Mills rolled while Lenox and Mount Ayr won tight battles in KMAland girls basketball Monday. Ella Thornton went off with 24 points while Teagan Ewalt had 12 points, and Lilly Barbour contributed eight. NON-CONFERENCE. Harlan 56 Panorama 49. Aubrey Schwieso posted 21 points while Erica Rust...
kmaland.com
Dorothy C. Hensen, 88, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Dorothy passed away on Saturday evening, December 17, 2022, at Accura Healthcare of Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
iheart.com
Big Winter Storm Taking Aim at Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa
(Omaha, NE) -- A big winter storm is taking aim for Nebraska and Iowa right in the middle of the holiday travel week. The National Weather Service says there's the possibility for heavy snow, dangerously cold temperatures, and even blizzard conditions in Omaha and Council Bluffs Wednesday through Thursday. The Weather Service says during and after the storm winds could gust up to 50 MPH, causing blowing snow. Overnight wind chills could also reach -40 to -50 degrees Thursday and Friday. A winter storm watch goes into effect at midnight Thursday. We'll have updates as the forecast becomes more clear.
Movie Based on True Events in Northern Iowa Now Showing [WATCH]
Last weekend was the premiere of a movie filmed in the northern part of the state last year. It's a movie that's based on true events that happened in Iowa nearly 80 years ago, that few Iowans even knew about. Until now. Scenes for the movie were shot in Algona,...
kmaland.com
KMAland Bowling (12/19): Shenandoah sweeps Harlan
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah swept Harlan in KMAland bowling action on Monday. Shenandoah Scores: Jaylan Gray 308, Emma Herr 307, Hannah Stearns 290, Taylor Davis 288, Courtney Hodge 282, Peyton Athen 274. Harlan Scores: Cameron Springman 381, Ivy Stevens 294, Hailey Good 272, Andrea Reitveld 229, Makena Ericksen 194, Secilia Kurtz...
kmaland.com
Marilyn Jean Sanders Boush, 75, Northboro
Location:Nishna Valley Christian Church, 415 N Fremont in Shenandoah. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Missouri Valley Boxer Rescue, PO Box 241011, Omaha, Ne 68124-1011. Funeral Home:. Cemetery:
Atlantic Fire Department Responds to Semi-Trailer Fire
(Atlantic) The Atlantic, Anita, and Wiota Fire Departments responded to a semi-trailer fire on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 60-mile marker. Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist says the call went out at around 11:52 a.m. on Saturday. Quist says the trailer was hauling pork products. The semi-tractor was able to unhook and pull away from the fire. Richter’s and Son’s towing was also called out to the scene.
kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Tuesday, December 20th
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Clarinda, Glenwood and Malvern on Tuesday night. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below. Shenandoah at Atlantic (G/B) Harlan at Clarinda (G/B) On KMAX-Stream. Red Oak at Denison-Schleswig (G/B) Lewis Central at Glenwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream. Kuemper Catholic at St....
Comments / 0