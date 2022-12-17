ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVCFOX

Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Cold weather shelter open in Chattanooga as temperatures dive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cold temperatures are back in the forecast and expected to drop even more this week, leaving a dangerous situation for those with nowhere to go. The Chatt Foundation opened the Cold Weather Shelter to help keep people safe during this time of year. The shelter opens...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Video: Several train cars derail in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon; 2 hurt

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE (December 20th, 7:14p.m.):. The railroad crossing at College Drive East and Apison Pike where several train cars derailed is back open as of 7p.m. Tuesday, Collegedale Police say. Watch NewsChannel 9 SkyView video of the crash scene below:. EARLIER:. A train derailed in Collegedale early...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WTVCFOX

Number of guns found at Tennessee airports hits high in 2022

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — More than 350 guns have been found in passengers' carry-on luggage at security checkpoints at Tennessee's major airports this year, marking an all-time high, federal officials said. The 353 guns found so far this year at airports in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga and the Tri-Cities area...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera

East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

State regulators approve $1.8B Georgia Power rate increase

ATLANTA — The Georgia Public Service Commission approved a $1.8 billion Georgia Power Co. rate increase Tuesday, raising rates by 12% over three years after tweaking an agreement between the company and commission staff to give the company more of what it wanted. This change will affect customers in...
GEORGIA STATE

