Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
Related
WTVCFOX
Free event to curb youth violence at Urban Air gets shut down Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. After an event to curb youth violence at Urban Air was shut down Wednesday, Chattanooga police says "any rumors that there was gunfire or anything like that is false." CPD says the event reached capacity and was shut down out of an abundance of caution...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County parents struggling to find child care with lack of affordable options
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As inflation keeps rising so does the cost of childcare. The Tennesseans for Quality Early Education is calling it a major child care crisis in our state, with some parents forced to stay home from work to watch their children. Tennessee Quality for Education held a...
WTVCFOX
Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
WTVCFOX
Man wanted for rape in Chattanooga for over a decade captured in Arizona, TBI says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man wanted for rape for more than a decade by Chattanooga police and the TBI has been captured in Arizona, the TBI says. Mario Escobar was wanted for multiple rape charges involving a juvenile victim. We have reached out to law enforcement for more details.
WTVCFOX
Lesson in devotion: East Ridge Elementary custodian goes above & beyond the call of duty
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Zaida Menendez teaches an important lesson at East Ridge Elementary. Her knowledge can't be found on a chalkboard. It's her textbook definition of dedication and devotion to her school that sets the example. "She goes above and far beyond the call of duty," said Jennifer...
WTVCFOX
Cold weather shelter open in Chattanooga as temperatures dive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cold temperatures are back in the forecast and expected to drop even more this week, leaving a dangerous situation for those with nowhere to go. The Chatt Foundation opened the Cold Weather Shelter to help keep people safe during this time of year. The shelter opens...
WTVCFOX
"We lost a little Christmas:" Cohutta Police Department devastated by fire Sunday
COHUTTA, Ga. — We're getting a clearer picture on Monday of how much damage Sunday morning's fire at the Cohutta, Georgia Police Department caused. For some, it's a tough loss so close to Christmas. The fire destroyed the building that houses Cohutta Police, along with Rhyne & Sons, a...
WTVCFOX
2 adults, 7 minors charged in shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 2 adults and 7 minors are facing charges after a shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says patrol officers and K9 responded to Sheridan Ave after hearing multiple gunshots. Police located shell casings in the backyard of a house in the area,...
WTVCFOX
Drunk driver in Chattanooga rammed vehicle with child inside to flee scene, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A drunk driver from Chattanooga who caused a head-on crash on Suck Creek Road then tried to ram the vehicle he hit to get away from the scene, Chattanooga Police say. 64-year-old James Arnold Nichols is now in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center. Police say...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga woman's identity "bought," used for 2 years before police make arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman "bought" the identity of another Chattanooga woman and used it for over two years before police arrested her, an arrest report says. Now, the victim of the identity theft is speaking out. Jessica Andino-Banegas has been arrested for the criminal impersonation of Megan White.
WTVCFOX
Video: Several train cars derail in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon; 2 hurt
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE (December 20th, 7:14p.m.):. The railroad crossing at College Drive East and Apison Pike where several train cars derailed is back open as of 7p.m. Tuesday, Collegedale Police say. Watch NewsChannel 9 SkyView video of the crash scene below:. EARLIER:. A train derailed in Collegedale early...
WTVCFOX
Number of guns found at Tennessee airports hits high in 2022
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — More than 350 guns have been found in passengers' carry-on luggage at security checkpoints at Tennessee's major airports this year, marking an all-time high, federal officials said. The 353 guns found so far this year at airports in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga and the Tri-Cities area...
WTVCFOX
Electric vehicle drivers could spend more time at charging stations due to cold temps
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — These extreme temperatures may persuade you to turn up the heat in your car, but if you drive electric, experts say that could mean more trips to the charging station. According to research from a 2019 AAA study, when it comes to electric vehicles, if the...
WTVCFOX
Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera
East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
WTVCFOX
'One of the best:' School security officer in Hamilton County passes away unexpectedly
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County Schools security officer who spent more than two dozen years as a Chattanooga Police officer and several years as a school resource officer has died unexpectedly, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. Jim Brock passed away recently, a post on the HCSO...
WTVCFOX
After fire destroys Cohutta Police Department, officer safety top priority moving forward
COHUTTA, Ga. — We are continuing to cover the damage a fire caused to the Cohutta Police Department. Now, as the department begins rebuilding and recovering, the issue of officer safety is a top priority. With numerous pieces of safety equipment destroyed, we looked into the operation plans moving...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga, Rossville coach charged after claims he inappropriately touched players
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE:. We've received the mugshot of a man who coaches in the Chattanooga and Rossville area who is accused of inappropriately touching underage players, according to police. Hughes is a community coach for Baylor School, working part time and only as needed during the sport’s season,...
WTVCFOX
Rail traffic resumes, but questions remain about Collegedale train collision, derailment
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE (December 21st, 10:20p.m.):. Collegedale police say Apison Pike at Four Corners to University Drive is now open to all vehicle traffic. The railroad crossing at Apison Pike and University Drive remains closed to vehicle traffic at this time. UPDATE:. The driver of a truck that...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga-area coach charged: Police in Rossville expect more victims to come forward
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A coach who works in the Chattanooga area is facing charges under allegations that he inappropriately touched underage players, Rossville police report. And police say they expect reports to continue flooding in. "You have people that just they prey on kids, you know, and those I...
WTVCFOX
State regulators approve $1.8B Georgia Power rate increase
ATLANTA — The Georgia Public Service Commission approved a $1.8 billion Georgia Power Co. rate increase Tuesday, raising rates by 12% over three years after tweaking an agreement between the company and commission staff to give the company more of what it wanted. This change will affect customers in...
Comments / 0