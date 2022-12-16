Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Baylor Bears set to sign nation's No. 21 class
Gathering momentum from last year’s Big 12 championship, Baylor is set to sign the nation’s No. 21 recruiting class featuring 10 high school players ranked in the Tribune-Herald’s Top 100 in Texas. With the NCAA early signing period beginning Wednesday, the Bears had 21 high school commitments...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor football adds transfer receiver from Arkansas
On the eve of National Signing Day, Baylor bolstered its wide receiver corps with a transfer addition. Arkansas sophomore Ketron Jackson Jr. announced on Tuesday that he was headed to Waco to join the Bears. Jackson is coming off a season in which he made 16 catches for 277 yards...
Texas' high school football championships: What we love, and what to change
State title games in Arlington have become a tradition. Should it stay that way?
WFAA
North Texas dominance: Nearly half of UIL State titles were won by teams in our area
DALLAS — Texas high school football hits different. It's more than a sport ... it encapsulates entire communities. And in 2022, the North Texas area dominated the rest of the competition, flexing its muscles as a hotbed of talent in the high school football scene. Among the 12 state...
texashsfootball.com
Matthew Stafford A Texas HS Football Hall of Famer
We debated Matthew Stafford’s Hall of Fame merits recently. Despite our prediction that the Los Angeles Rams quarterback wasn’t quite up to snuff, the quarterback will be inducted in a different way over in Waco. A few months after being honored at Highland Park, Stafford continues his Texas HS Football nostalgia tour by being honored at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame this upcoming summer.
WacoTrib.com
John Werner's college picks: Bears outrun Falcons in Arctic Forces Bowl
Might as well call it the Arctic Forces Bowl. When Baylor plays Air Force on Thursday night, the temperature is expected to drop into the teens with potential single-digit wind chill in Fort Worth. That Arctic blast likely means both teams will be sticking to the ground most of the...
Report: Matt Rhule Attempting To Hire Prominent Texas High School Football Coach
As is the case for any prominent D1 hiring, the pressure will be on Matt Rhule to reimagine the Nebraska Cornhuskers' culture. If Tuesday's report from Zach Barnett of Football Scoop is any indication, Rhule won't be afraid to make hires from unorthodox sources as he settles in at Nebraska. ...
WacoTrib.com
Saturday Recruiting Notes: 2022 UIL TXHSFB Football State Championships
Saturday Recruiting Notes: 2022 UIL TXHSFB Football State Championships: TexasFootball.com takes a closer look at top prospect performances by prospects like Hauss Hejny, Johntay Cook, Blake Frazier, Colin Simmons, Caden Durham and more from Saturday’s action at the Texas high school football state championship games. Trib Top 100: Texas’...
How Brittney Griner, Baylor and the city of Waco are still coming to terms
Brittney Griner is back in the U.S. How will she be received beyond a supportive WNBA? For now, Baylor and Waco appear to reflect an ambivalence.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule reportedly targeting high school HC from Texas for Nebraska coaching staff
Matt Rhule is reportedly targeting another coach to join his staff at Nebraska. The latest target was reported on by FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett. Rhule is reportedly going after Texas high school coach Bob Wager. Wager coaches at Arlington Martin High School. There is no news about what exactly Wager’s role at Nebraska would be if he decides to join.
WacoTrib.com
Bears overcome shooting issues for 58-48 win against Northwestern State
After allowing 110 points against Rice three days ago, Northwestern State looked like easy prey for Baylor. But Baylor’s shooting issues got in the way of any blowout aspirations. Shooting just 38.9 percent, the No. 12 Bears struggled to put away the Demons. Baylor finally strung together enough baskets...
Daily Delivery: Now Oklahoma and Texas want to leave the Big 12 after next sports season
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. After announcing that they weren't going to leave the Big 12 until after the conclusion of the current league contract at the end of the 2024-25 sports season, now Oklahoma and Texas are looking to depart after the 2023-24 season. This news comes just as the Big 12 was preparing to release the new football schedules for the 2023 season. It's almost like the Big 12 can't trust anything they say.
marioncoherald.com
Today In Texas History: December 18
On this day in 1984, conjunto accordion legend Santiago Jimenez Sr. died in San Antonio. Jimenez was born in the Alamo City in 1913 and took up the accordion at age eight. His first record, “Dices Pescao”/”Dispensa el Arrempujon” (1936), was a success, and he became known for his inventive use of tololoche, a Tejano contrabass that became prevalent in the conjunto music of the 1940s. His polkas “La Piedrera” and “Viva Seguin” (recorded in 1942) became well-known regional hits. Jimenez was known for his use of the two-row button accordion even after new developments were made in accordion technology. In the late 1960s he moved to Dallas and worked as a school janitor, but he moved back to San Antonio in 1977 and started playing music again. His sons Flaco and Santiago Jimenez Jr. also became well-known conjunto musicians in their own right.
WacoTrib.com
Trail plan would connect downtown Waco to Lake Waco, China Spring, McGregor
The Waco City Council got its first look Tuesday at a master plan for 130 miles of hike and bike trails that would eventually connect the downtown riverwalk to the Lake Waco dam, East Waco, China Spring and the McGregor area. Waco Parks and Recreation officials, consultants from Halff Associates...
WFAA
VIDEO: Corvette drives into crowd at Texas event
Warning: This video contains graphic language. Three people were injured after a Corvette went into a crowd at a car event in North Texas.
Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake
Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
40 Top Rudest Cities In The US And Texas Makes The List 4 Times
We've all had run-ins with rude people from time to time. It's almost inevitable. When it happens to me, I usually figure that person is having a bad day, or maybe there are other underlying circumstances that I don't know about. Either way, for most of us, dealing with rude behavior is not a pleasurable experience.
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
fox44news.com
New Tennyson Middle School Principal named
Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco Independent School District has named a new principal for Tennyson Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon selected Bradford McMillan as the next person to lead the school. McMillan is currently an assistant principal at Killeen High School. McMillan will begin work on January...
WacoTrib.com
46-acre Waco homestead site sparks lengthy litigation
This tranquil 46-acre Waco homestead with horses, hayfields and views of Brazos River cliffs is a legal battle zone, sitting in the crossfire of a three-year fight involving multiple parties. Deed dispute over Waco property pits family against land investor. This tranquil 46-acre Waco homestead with horses, hayfields and views...
