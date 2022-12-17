Read full article on original website
Related
seattlemedium.com
Governor Inslee And Attorney General Ferguson Announce Proposals For Gun Control
On Monday, Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on their proposals for bills in the upcoming legislative session that would ban assault weapons, require permits to purchase a gun, and make gun manufacturers liable for negligent sales in the state of Washington. The first bill, The Firearm...
Opinion: Thank you, Gov. Brown
Tapogna is the past president of ECONorthwest, an economic consulting firm, and has worked on public policy issues for state and local governments for 25 years. He lives in Portland. Oregon has been governed for 163 years by 38 individuals. Those governors have led and managed the state through wartime,...
The Oregon Republican Caucus responds to DEQ’s ban on gas-powered vehicles by 2035
Following California’s lead, on Monday, the Environmental Quality Commission adopted an Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, effectively banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and requiring manufacturers to follow suit. Senator Fred Girod (R-Stayton) and Senator Lynn Findley (R-Vale) released the following statement: “This action was taken covertly behind closed doors by administrative rule using the Governor’s executive order, usurping authority from the Legislature. It appears to be...
KATU.com
Kotek kicks off 'One Oregon Listening Tour' in Yamhill County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor-elect Tina Kotek kicked off her “One Oregon Listening Tour” in Yamhill County today. The tour will see Kotek visit every county in Oregon within her first year in office. Today's events in McMinnville focused on healthcare and addiction care, early learning, and housing and homelessness.
nbcrightnow.com
Connell rail interchange to get $15 million under Governor's proposed budged
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently proposed 2023-25 budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. $10 million of the proposed $15 million has already been appropriated by the State Legislature in 2015. $5 million is proposed in the 2023-25 budget for an actual total of $14.5 million.
One Place in Washington That Always Guaranteed a White Christmas
Can You Name The One Place In Washington State Where It Snows On Xmas Day?. Washington State can get a lot of snow but do you realize new snowfall on Christmas day might be a hit or miss even in the higher elevations?. One Pass In Washington State Gets Snow...
kptv.com
Gov. Brown forgives unpaid traffic tickets in Oregon
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown on Wednesday signed an order forgiving unpaid court fines and fees related to certain traffic violations that led to license suspensions. The Governor’s office said this removes the burdens associated with a state statute that disproportionately affected low-income Oregonians. In 2020, Governor...
KATU.com
Cold air begins flowing into Western Oregon & SW Washington, breaking down the forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters have their hands full trying to determine the timing and duration of the upcoming blast of winter weather. It is likely that precipitation will begin falling across western Oregon Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Some locations, like the Columbia River Gorge area, will not be out of the winter weather until possibly late Saturday. This will be the coldest air to arrive in the region since 2014.
Counties release recount results in 3rd Congressional District race between Gluesenkamp Perez, Kent
Several counties have released the results of their recounts in the race between Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican Joe Kent for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Cowlitz County, which held its recount Wednesday, found one additional vote for Gluesenkamp Perez and one vote for Kent. Clark County, which had...
KATU.com
WWeek: Measuring how Portland is doing, comparing the 'Rose City' to other US cities
PORTLAND, Ore. — There is no doubt that the City of Portland has changed, and changed a lot in the recent past. New buildings have gone up, and other changes have been shaped by the pandemic. Our news partners at Willamette Week took a look at how Portland has...
Chronicle
Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named
Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
Oregon GOP state Sen. with stormy political career resigns
SALEM, Ore. — A Republican state senator who once led Oregon's GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker. And so ends, at least for now, the stormy political career of Sen. Dallas...
WA Dems propose assault weapon ban, gun purchase permit
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced legislative proposals on Monday that would prohibit assault weapons, require a permit to purchase a gun and make gun sellers potentially liable for negligent sales in the state.
Here's which areas saw the most snow around western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some residents in northwestern Washington woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, taking the brunt of a weather system that barely dusted some areas around the south Puget Sound. Fifteen inches of snow piled up in Blaine, near the Canadian border. Bellingham also...
These rules could improve views of an Eastern WA wind, solar project. What are your thoughts?
Hundreds of wind turbines with blades reaching as high as the Seattle Space Needle would stretch along the hills south of Tri-Cities.
KATU.com
Communities gather to remember those who passed while homeless
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday is "Homeless Persons Memorial Day." The annual event is held on the longest night of the year and this year it also is expected to be one of the coldest nights so far in 2022. The community comes together to remember those who have died...
beachconnection.net
Ice and Snow Cause Travel Hazards on Coast Range, Even Washington / Oregon Coast
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – There are a variety of major freeze warnings up for Oregon and Washington. Freezing rain is set to hit much of both states quite hard over the next few days, affecting even portions of the Oregon coast and Washington coast – and certainly the Coast Range passes. The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting temps in the teens and below for many areas, including Portland and Vancouver, WA., with varying amounts of snow there and accumulations of ice hitting Thursday, Friday and Saturday that could be anywhere from a fraction of an inch to near an inch. (Photo of snow along Highway 26, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Look! 🙃 Washington is the Weirdest State in the Pacific Northwest [PICS]
From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Idaho || Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit.
multco.us
NEWS RELEASE, Tuesday, Dec. 20: Multnomah County, City of Portland declare state of emergency as bitter cold settles over region
With bitter cold forecast to arrive in Multnomah County on Wednesday night, Chair Deborah Kafoury declared a state of emergency (71.94 KB) starting Tuesday, Dec. 20, to alert the public to the life-threatening temperatures and give the County maximum flexibility to respond. The County and the City of Portland and...
Comments / 0