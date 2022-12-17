ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Opinion: Thank you, Gov. Brown

Tapogna is the past president of ECONorthwest, an economic consulting firm, and has worked on public policy issues for state and local governments for 25 years. He lives in Portland. Oregon has been governed for 163 years by 38 individuals. Those governors have led and managed the state through wartime,...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Oregon Republican Caucus responds to DEQ’s ban on gas-powered vehicles by 2035

Following California’s lead, on Monday, the Environmental Quality Commission adopted an Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, effectively banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and requiring manufacturers to follow suit. Senator Fred Girod (R-Stayton) and Senator Lynn Findley (R-Vale) released the following statement: “This action was taken covertly behind closed doors by administrative rule using the Governor’s executive order, usurping authority from the Legislature. It appears to be...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Kotek kicks off 'One Oregon Listening Tour' in Yamhill County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor-elect Tina Kotek kicked off her “One Oregon Listening Tour” in Yamhill County today. The tour will see Kotek visit every county in Oregon within her first year in office. Today's events in McMinnville focused on healthcare and addiction care, early learning, and housing and homelessness.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Connell rail interchange to get $15 million under Governor's proposed budged

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently proposed 2023-25 budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. $10 million of the proposed $15 million has already been appropriated by the State Legislature in 2015. $5 million is proposed in the 2023-25 budget for an actual total of $14.5 million.
CONNELL, WA
kptv.com

Gov. Brown forgives unpaid traffic tickets in Oregon

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown on Wednesday signed an order forgiving unpaid court fines and fees related to certain traffic violations that led to license suspensions. The Governor’s office said this removes the burdens associated with a state statute that disproportionately affected low-income Oregonians. In 2020, Governor...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Cold air begins flowing into Western Oregon & SW Washington, breaking down the forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters have their hands full trying to determine the timing and duration of the upcoming blast of winter weather. It is likely that precipitation will begin falling across western Oregon Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Some locations, like the Columbia River Gorge area, will not be out of the winter weather until possibly late Saturday. This will be the coldest air to arrive in the region since 2014.
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named

Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
KGW

Oregon GOP state Sen. with stormy political career resigns

SALEM, Ore. — A Republican state senator who once led Oregon's GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker. And so ends, at least for now, the stormy political career of Sen. Dallas...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Ice and Snow Cause Travel Hazards on Coast Range, Even Washington / Oregon Coast

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – There are a variety of major freeze warnings up for Oregon and Washington. Freezing rain is set to hit much of both states quite hard over the next few days, affecting even portions of the Oregon coast and Washington coast – and certainly the Coast Range passes. The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting temps in the teens and below for many areas, including Portland and Vancouver, WA., with varying amounts of snow there and accumulations of ice hitting Thursday, Friday and Saturday that could be anywhere from a fraction of an inch to near an inch. (Photo of snow along Highway 26, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy