Hawaii State

KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,189 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health report 1,189 COVID cases and ten deaths in the last week. There are 785 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 138 on the Big Island, 84 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, 12 on Lanai and 41 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 371,103. The state death […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Clean up underway across Hawaii after the storm

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A winter storm is now gone, but some of the damage it made remains. After rain, wind, and even hail swept through the islands, many are now surveying the clean up and repairs. "The rain and wind started picking up like crazy, and right outside of our...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Air travel delays continue in Hawaii

For many travelers, the weather has thrown a wrench into their holiday plans, from a Kona low in the islands to a blizzard storm on the mainland. Hawaiian Airlines says it canceled 37 flights today, leading to numerous delays.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Family, friends mourn woman killed in Hawaii shark attack

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Kristine Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.
BELLINGHAM, WA
bigislandnow.com

Gallery: Snow falls on Big Island summits

While several photos of storm damage are circulated on social media, photos of snow on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa are also making an appearance. According to the Center for Mauna Kea Stewardship, Mauna Kea received 6 inches of snow Monday night. Crews on the mauna are working to get roads cleared within the next day or so.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Another Hawaiian Airlines Incident: Emergency Landing/FAA Investigation

It has been a crazy week thus far for Hawaiian Airlines, and the Hawaii bellwether carrier hasn’t gotten a break yet. This reported incident follows Sunday’s completely unrelated Hawaiian Airlines mass injury turbulence event and yesterday’s announcement of an NTSB investigation into that problem. Flight 230 was...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD

Oahu’s storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand a powerful hurricane. Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Airport Parking Lots Are Full

News from the Hawaii Department of Transportation today is worth noting for visitors and residents who want to park at our island airports. And, a common arrival trick we’ve used ourselves may no longer work. This comes as visitors and residents all gear up for the return to holiday Hawaii vacations. Unprecedented demand at the holidays has returned for the first time in several years.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui island-wide water conservation urged for 48 hours

The Maui Department of Water Supply issued a notice today asking for island-wide water conservation for the next 48 hours. The department reports that numerous power outages, downed power lines, trees and main line breaks continue to hamper recovery efforts from heavy rain and high wind events from yesterdayʻs storm.

