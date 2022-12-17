Read full article on original website
Cleanup efforts underway as kona low passes through Hawaii
Tuesday, Dec. 20, counties across Hawaii are cleaning up after flooding, downed trees and hail swept through Monday. Meanwhile, a high surf warning remains in place for portions of the state.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re getting on a jet plane this holiday season, pack your patience. Travelers in Hawaii and nationally are encountering mounting delays and cancelations in the wake of a winter storm that impacted the state and as a “bomb cyclone” threatens extreme cold across much of the mainland.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Some residents on the island’s north side were forced to miss work Tuesday because roads were impassable. And Honokaa and Ahualoa,...
Hawaii reports 1,189 COVID cases
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health report 1,189 COVID cases and ten deaths in the last week. There are 785 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 138 on the Big Island, 84 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, 12 on Lanai and 41 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 371,103. The state death […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crews scramble to clear roads, restore power to hundreds after strong storm barrels over state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighborhoods statewide were cleaning up Tuesday, a day after a strong winter storm pummeled the island chain, downing trees, flooding roads and cutting power to thousands. Maui and Hawaii Island appeared to be hardest hit by the storm ― and recovery efforts are slow-going. The Maui...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and loved ones are remembering one of the victims of the medical transport plane crash off Maui. Colleagues have identified the victim as medical flight nurse Courtney Parry. Parry and two others were on the plane that went missing last Thursday while enroute to a patient...
Hail, flooding, downed trees: Hawaii residents feel impacts of kona low
The severe weather sweeping across Hawaii is bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts and even hail to portions of the state. Meanwhile, officials are warning residents to say vigilant as the kona low system moves across the islands.
KITV.com
Clean up underway across Hawaii after the storm
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A winter storm is now gone, but some of the damage it made remains. After rain, wind, and even hail swept through the islands, many are now surveying the clean up and repairs. "The rain and wind started picking up like crazy, and right outside of our...
Air travel delays continue in Hawaii
For many travelers, the weather has thrown a wrench into their holiday plans, from a Kona low in the islands to a blizzard storm on the mainland. Hawaiian Airlines says it canceled 37 flights today, leading to numerous delays.
KITV.com
Family, friends mourn woman killed in Hawaii shark attack
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Kristine Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.
bigislandnow.com
Gallery: Snow falls on Big Island summits
While several photos of storm damage are circulated on social media, photos of snow on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa are also making an appearance. According to the Center for Mauna Kea Stewardship, Mauna Kea received 6 inches of snow Monday night. Crews on the mauna are working to get roads cleared within the next day or so.
Lee Cataluna: It's An Emergency! How Proclamations Cut Through Hawaii Bureaucracy
One of the first things Josh Green has done as governor is to issue an emergency proclamation. That’s how things get done in Hawaii these days. It’s not a holdover from the pandemic years, nor is Hawaii perpetually in a state of emergency, at least not in any action-movie, Armageddon sense of the word. It’s just what has to happen to get things to move.
hawaiinewsnow.com
They buried a time capsule in Hawaii as newlyweds. 23 years later, they came back to find it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A New Hampshire couple recently returned to Hawaii to dig up a time capsule. The high school sweethearts buried it 23 years ago while they were stationed here with the Marines. David and Alison Proulx, and their family, searched for six hours to find it using old...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception for some viewers on Maui, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Severe weather has caused transmitters to go down, impacting Hawaii News Now reception for some viewers on Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said transmitter K28NN is down due to bad weather on Haleakala, thus impacting the K20NX transmitter. Power has been reported to be...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Another Hawaiian Airlines Incident: Emergency Landing/FAA Investigation
It has been a crazy week thus far for Hawaiian Airlines, and the Hawaii bellwether carrier hasn’t gotten a break yet. This reported incident follows Sunday’s completely unrelated Hawaiian Airlines mass injury turbulence event and yesterday’s announcement of an NTSB investigation into that problem. Flight 230 was...
Hawaii airport parking lots approaching capacity
Typically, the week leading up to Christmas is one of the busiest times to travel by planes, trains or cars.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Good news for your budget: Economists predict a rapid drop in inflation for Hawaii next year
Oahu’s storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand a powerful hurricane. Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Airport Parking Lots Are Full
News from the Hawaii Department of Transportation today is worth noting for visitors and residents who want to park at our island airports. And, a common arrival trick we’ve used ourselves may no longer work. This comes as visitors and residents all gear up for the return to holiday Hawaii vacations. Unprecedented demand at the holidays has returned for the first time in several years.
mauinow.com
Maui island-wide water conservation urged for 48 hours
The Maui Department of Water Supply issued a notice today asking for island-wide water conservation for the next 48 hours. The department reports that numerous power outages, downed power lines, trees and main line breaks continue to hamper recovery efforts from heavy rain and high wind events from yesterdayʻs storm.
