ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Student assaults North HS staffer during campus fight: KHSD

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8yCF_0jldKzUl00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Video shared with 17 News shows a student punching a security staff member at North High School on Friday.

Kern High School District officials said a North High School student assaulted a campus security staffer as the staff member was trying to break up a separate fight.

Shafter head coach Pierucci addresses fallout from comments following CIF title game

17 News reviewed video of the incident appearing to show the staff member pulling a student off another when he’s confronted by another student and punched in the face. The staff member then falls back on the ground.

17 News has obtained the video but does not have permission from a parent who provided it to air it.

KHSD said school administrators and KHSD police are aware of the incident and “appropriate disciplinary action” is being taken.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Camera caught human trafficking victim asking for help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office revealed 16 people being held captive in an east Bakersfield home. A neighbor’s home camera caught the footage. This is one of those stories where there are more questions than answers. But what we do know is that it all started after a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Eight BPD officers fire at man armed with gun in SE Bakersfield

Update Dec. 21: The Bakersfield Police Department identified the eight officers involved in the officer-involved shooting in southeast Bakersfield Tuesday. Sergeants Scott Lazenby, Andrew Ferguson and Senior Officers Anthony Flores and Nicholas Ashby were involved, according to the police department. The department said officers Cortez Summit, James King, Chad Rogers and Dominic Ramirez were also […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Mistrial after jury deadlocks in stabbing case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A mistrial was declared after jurors deadlocked in the trial of a Lost Hills man accused of stabbing a man in the head and chasing another man with a knife. The jury was unable to reach verdicts Tuesday on five felony charges including two counts of attempted murder filed against Hernan […]
LOST HILLS, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in 2017 gang-related shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of all charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of a rival gang member in 2017. Angel Gonzales, 27, was found guilty Tuesday and faces life without parole at his February sentencing. Judge Gregory A. Pulskamp found several aggravating circumstances true and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pool company owner, sons set for February hearing in assault case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing has been postponed two months for a Bakersfield pool company owner and his two sons who authorities say zip-tied and beat a man who attempted to steal from their business. Noting there had already been multiple postponements, Judge David Zulfa on Tuesday said he hopes this is the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman accused of assault, vandalism during protest gets year in jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to all charges — including assaulting an officer — filed against her following a protest two years ago in Downtown Bakersfield. Xandria Beltran-Gomez was sentenced Tuesday and also received two years’ felony probation, court records show. She […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Officer-involved shooting leaves a man dead in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Eight Bakersfield Police Department officers are on administrative leave after a shooting that left a man dead in Southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning. Police say the man fired at officers and then brandished a handgun before he was shot. According to BPD, a man was spotted waving a pistol near Martin Luther […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for an at-risk missing woman, 19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for Apollonia Davis, 19. Davis was last seen Tuesday on 38th Street, according to BPD. She is considered at risk because of a medical condition. The police department described Davis as 5 feet and 1 inch tall and 97 pounds […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man found guilty of gang-related murder

A Kern County jury found a man guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder, three felony assault charges, participating in a street gang and possessing a firearm by a felon. The Uptown Bakers criminal street gang threw a house party on Baylor Street in northeast Bakersfield in April 2017. A gang member left the party to buy products from an am/pm on Mount Vernon and Columbus Street, a Kern County District Attorney’s Office news release said.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

California DOJ investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday’s deadly officer-involved shooting is now under scrutiny at the state capitol. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Wednesday the California Department of Justice will step in to investigate the shooting that left a man dead Tuesday morning. The Bakersfield Police Department says it alerted the DOJ after eight BPD officers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

No injuries reported after a deputy-involved crash: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy was responding to a call for a failure to yield when the patrol cruiser collided with a truck in east Bakersfield, according to KCSO. The collision happened just before 9 p.m. on Kentucky Street near Baker Street Monday. The impact of the crash sent the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Toddler ejected after head on crash on Highway 65

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A toddler strapped in its car seat was ejected from a vehicle after a head-on crash on Highway 65 late Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving three vehicles happened at 5:20 p.m. on Highway 65 and James Road. The toddler sustained major injuries due to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of attempted murder for 2021 Downtown Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces life in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder following a March 2021 shooting that wounded a person in Downtown Bakersfield, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. A Kern County jury convicted Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, on Thursday for attempted murder, assault with a firearm […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Christmas baskets to be given out by KCSO, BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — For a 38th consecutive year, the Kern County Sheriff's Office and Bakersfield Police Department will donate 400 baskets of food to families beginning Tuesday, according to press releases from the departments. High Desert Distribution is working with the departments to feed families nominated by law...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman found burned, dead on Hwy 99 off-ramp: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol released an update Tuesday about a dead woman found on the Highway 99 off-ramp on Dec. 17. The highway patrol responded to a report of a “deceased subject on fire,” on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Hosking Avenue, according to a news release. She remains unidentified […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD, KCSO participating in family Christmas basket program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office will deliver 400 baskets of food to families throughout the county on Tuesday. The basket delivery program, in which the agencies participate in conjunction with High Desert Distribution, helps families nominated by local law enforcement and community partners, authorities said. Some families […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy