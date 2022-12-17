ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Former East Hartford man avoids conviction in Windsor robbery; faces 5 years for thefts from Windsor Locks hotel

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago

A man has avoided — for now — being convicted in a 2020 Windsor gas station robbery that police say they broke up as it was taking place, but he is likely to get a five-year prison sentence for a big theft from a Windsor Locks hotel that was closed for renovations.

Eddie Gant, now 57, who has listed an address on Turtle Creek Lane in East Hartford, was charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy in the Jan. 14, 2020 heist from the Mobil station at 356 Bloomfield Ave. in Windsor.

Prosecutor Richard Rubino said Friday that he had dropped those charges Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court because the store clerk who was robbed can’t be found.

