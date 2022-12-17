Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected through Christmas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail over most areas well into next week, with little to no rain expected. The exception will be Kauai and Oahu the next couple of days, where light to moderate southwest winds may be locally gusty over windward areas, while also delivering a few clouds and showers to leeward areas.
Business Report: Number of canceled, delayed flights amid severe winter storm
A fascinating new study in the Journal of Science reveals that Mauna Loa and Kilauea may be connected deep underneath the Earth’s surface. Argentine tattoo artists are busy with Lionel Messi designs after winning the World Cup. And iguanas are falling from trees in Florida due to chilly weather.
First Alert Forecast: Slight chance of showers for Kauai, Oahu heading into the holiday weekend
A weak front to the northwest will approach Kauai Friday and is expected to stall out just before reaching the islands. However, some slightly stronger southwest winds just ahead of the front may deliver a few clouds to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu (which are now windward because of the prevailing west to southwest winds) into Saturday. Meanwhile, the southwest winds could become a little breezier for downslope areas of those islands, meaning the usual windward side.
Cold front expected to clear the islands overnight
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy rain and thunderstorms associated with a passing cold front will decrease overnight, with drier conditions for the rest of the week. Westerly winds are still present over the islands until trade winds return next Monday.
Monster storm on the mainland causes travel nightmare before the holidays
With many taking to the skies for the holidays, officials urge travelers to prepare in advance. With many traveling for the holidays, Casey Lund has tips on how fliers can prepare as a winter storm batters the mainland.
Stronger winds, thunderstorms, slight chance of hail expected
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii had breezy conditions and quite a bit of rain through Sunday but unfortunately, the worst of this storm is yet to come. The bad weather will continue as a strong cold front will pass over the island chain causing widespread rain, which will be heavy at times, with thunderstorms and high […]
Delays, cancelations continue for Hawaiian Air following winter storm damage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Holiday headaches continue for travelers flying in and out of Honolulu’s International Airport. More delays and cancellations were reported Thursday. For some travelers, departure times kept getting pushed back. “It just, it kept changing, 15 minutes, 30 minutes delay. So we just decided to get here...
Officials say this storm is ‘only the beginning’
Downed trees, heavy rain, flooding and even landslides happening across the islands. The National Weather Service said this is only the beginning of a very strong storm.
NWS: Severe Thunderstorm Warning, quarter sized hail possible
HONOLULU (KITV) -- The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a severe Thunderstorm Warning for the island of Kaua'i until 6:30 AM HST. At 5:31 a.m., radar indicated a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Polihale, moving east at 55 mph with 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.
Amid mounting flight delays, Hawaii travelers hope for the best — and brace for the worst
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On what is normally one of the busiest travel days of the year, the early morning crowds at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport were relatively mild. But travelers like Shaniece Criss were well aware of the winter weather trouble brewing on the mainland and some of the...
Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency lane work underway on Likelike Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A traffic alert for Windward Oahu drivers: Crews are conducting emergency work along Likelike Highway on Thursday and Friday. Construction will refresh lane striping for better visibility as well as add transitions to existing utility manholes. Here are the closure details:. A Kaneohe-bound lane will be closed...
Wet and stormy weather approaches the islands
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Showers and thunderstorms will steadily increase in coverage tonight through Sunday as southwest winds strengthen in advance of a strong cold front. Strong and potentially damaging kona, or southwest, winds and strong thunderstorms will move through the area Sunday night through Monday evening in association with the front. Breezy westerlies will then […]
New study suggests possible connection between Mauna Loa and Kilauea
With many taking to the skies for the holidays, officials urge travelers to prepare in advance. With many traveling for the holidays, Casey Lund has tips on how fliers can prepare as a winter storm batters the mainland.
Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re getting on a jet plane this holiday season, pack your patience. Travelers in Hawaii and nationally are encountering mounting delays and cancelations in the wake of a winter storm that impacted the state and as a “bomb cyclone” threatens extreme cold across much of the mainland.
What's Trending: Tattoo artists in Argentina are busy; falling iguanas
Business Report: Number of canceled, delayed flights amid severe winter storm. Howard Dicus breaks down the number of canceled and delayed flights by airline as a massive winter storm disrupts holiday travel. New study suggests possible connection between Mauna Loa and Kilauea.
3 taken to hospital, others treated on scene after large wave washes over Shark’s Cove tide pools
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several swimmers were injured Thursday, including one seriously, when a 10-foot wave washed over the tide pools at Shark’s Cove. Victims were thrown into rocks while two were swept out to sea. Honolulu EMS said an 18-year-old woman was in serious condition following the incident, which...
HNN News Brief (Dec. 23, 2022)
Board of Water Supply: Proposed EPA order on Red Hill lacks clear timelines, strict penalties. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply continues to review the draft administrative consent order between the EPA and military, which was recently released for public comment.
Numerous shark sightings on Oahu’s west side
At Kahe Beach Park, multiple four to eight-foot sharks were seen also exhibiting non-aggressive behavior around 150 yards offshore by Ocean Safety Lifeguards.
Dozens of people injured from 10 foot wave that hit Sharks Cove
Just before 2 p.m., Ocean Safety was patrolling the area by ski when the wave caught more than a dozen people off guard.
