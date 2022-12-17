ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected through Christmas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail over most areas well into next week, with little to no rain expected. The exception will be Kauai and Oahu the next couple of days, where light to moderate southwest winds may be locally gusty over windward areas, while also delivering a few clouds and showers to leeward areas.
First Alert Forecast: Slight chance of showers for Kauai, Oahu heading into the holiday weekend

A weak front to the northwest will approach Kauai Friday and is expected to stall out just before reaching the islands. However, some slightly stronger southwest winds just ahead of the front may deliver a few clouds to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu (which are now windward because of the prevailing west to southwest winds) into Saturday. Meanwhile, the southwest winds could become a little breezier for downslope areas of those islands, meaning the usual windward side.
Stronger winds, thunderstorms, slight chance of hail expected

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii had breezy conditions and quite a bit of rain through Sunday but unfortunately, the worst of this storm is yet to come. The bad weather will continue as a strong cold front will pass over the island chain causing widespread rain, which will be heavy at times, with thunderstorms and high […]
Delays, cancelations continue for Hawaiian Air following winter storm damage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Holiday headaches continue for travelers flying in and out of Honolulu’s International Airport. More delays and cancellations were reported Thursday. For some travelers, departure times kept getting pushed back. “It just, it kept changing, 15 minutes, 30 minutes delay. So we just decided to get here...
NWS: Severe Thunderstorm Warning, quarter sized hail possible

HONOLULU (KITV) -- The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a severe Thunderstorm Warning for the island of Kaua'i until 6:30 AM HST. At 5:31 a.m., radar indicated a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Polihale, moving east at 55 mph with 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.
Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency lane work underway on Likelike Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A traffic alert for Windward Oahu drivers: Crews are conducting emergency work along Likelike Highway on Thursday and Friday. Construction will refresh lane striping for better visibility as well as add transitions to existing utility manholes. Here are the closure details:. A Kaneohe-bound lane will be closed...
Wet and stormy weather approaches the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Showers and thunderstorms will steadily increase in coverage tonight through Sunday as southwest winds strengthen in advance of a strong cold front. Strong and potentially damaging kona, or southwest, winds and strong thunderstorms will move through the area Sunday night through Monday evening in association with the front. Breezy westerlies will then […]
New study suggests possible connection between Mauna Loa and Kilauea

With many taking to the skies for the holidays, officials urge travelers to prepare in advance. With many traveling for the holidays, Casey Lund has tips on how fliers can prepare as a winter storm batters the mainland. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 23, 2022) Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Your...
What's Trending: Tattoo artists in Argentina are busy; falling iguanas

Business Report: Number of canceled, delayed flights amid severe winter storm. Howard Dicus breaks down the number of canceled and delayed flights by airline as a massive winter storm disrupts holiday travel. New study suggests possible connection between Mauna Loa and Kilauea. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A fascinating new...
HNN News Brief (Dec. 23, 2022)

Board of Water Supply: Proposed EPA order on Red Hill lacks clear timelines, strict penalties. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply continues to review the draft administrative consent order between the EPA and military, which was recently released for public comment. Santa (temporarily) trades in his sleigh ... for a...
