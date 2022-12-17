ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 3

Related
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,645 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,645 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Wednesday. The increase is down slightly from the 3,761 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week’s count averages to about 520 new cases per day in the...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

AG Rutledge files lawsuit against Saline County couple posing as home improvement company

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a lawsuit against an Arkansas couple who conducts business as local landscaping companies. Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, were involved in the lawsuit alleging the two required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas governor-elect announces additional senior staff appointments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As the start of her time in office draws closer, Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders has announced more appointments to her administration. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Sanders said Alexa Henning would be joining her administration as Communications Director. According to a news release, Henning most...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Washington pays tribute to fallen Arkansas Law Enforcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - Arkansas U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton paid tribute on the Senate floor to Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Paul Newell, Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby, and Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks. A news release from Dec. 21 tells how the two senators will remember...
JONESBORO, AR
talkbusiness.net

Sanders’ campaign manager Chris Caldwell to open consulting, lobbying firm

Chris Caldwell, campaign manager for Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders, announced Wednesday (Dec. 21) the creation of Caldwell Consulting, a full-service lobbying, government relations, and political consulting firm. Caldwell has already been enlisted to run Sanders’ re-election campaign in 2026. He is serving as an advisor to Sanders’ transition team....
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Job Alert: Openings in administration, higher education

SALARY RANGE: CL-27 ($52,967 – $86,084) to CL-28 ($63,467 -$103,208) (depending on. This is a career ladder position with promotional potential to the CL 28 level. without further competition at the discretion of the court. The United States Bankruptcy Clerk for the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas is...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
kawx.org

US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell

Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Paragould man appointed to United Soybean Board

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man has been met with a big honor in the agriculture industry. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board congratulated Dustin Henson, as he was appointed to the United Soybean Board. According to a news release, Henson will represent Arkansas during a...
PARAGOULD, AR
Courthouse News Service

Trooper heads to trial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal court in Arkansas allowed a Black motorist’s civil rights claims to proceed against a state trooper who kept the driver handcuffed after a 90-minute search of his U-Haul trailer with a police drug dog revealed no contraband. It is “difficult to believe” that the trooper acted with “a pure heart and honest motivations,” the judge wrote in the 63-page decision.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas lawmakers attempt to make daylight saving time permanent

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The days are shorter this time of year and it could become permanent. On Monday, Rep. Johnny Rye, R-District 54, filed HB 1039 to adopt daylight saving time after already attempting back in 2021. To learn more about the permanent time change visit the Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
Villager Journal

Rutledge recognizes Sharp County Officer of the Year

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center, where she honored Highland Police Department Chief Shane Russell as the Sharp County Officer of the Year. “Chief Russell is a tireless servant who works to protect Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge.
SHARP COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy