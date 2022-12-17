Read full article on original website
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deathsMargaret MinnicksGreenville, DE
Philadelphia Welcomed 3 Buses of Migrants Days Before ChristmasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Where Are the Best Coffee Shops in Philadelphia?East Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke
From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant disses entire Western Conference with Celtics take
If you didn’t know by now, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are a confident, gritty group. They play extremely hard every night and have no shortage of swagger on the floor. Ja himself has said time and time again that he believed they would’ve won it all last season if it wasn’t for his injury in the West Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors. Well this time around, Morant isn’t even doubting his team’s ability to go all the way in 2023.
RUMOR: The underlying reason behind unrest, ‘frustration’ among Bulls vets, revealed
Everything is not alright within the Chicago Bulls right now. It actually feels that this team is on the brink of imploding anytime soon. At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if the front office announces a major blockbuster trade in the immediate future. As it turns out, there...
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joel Embiid’s post-injury assessment of James Harden will thrill Sixers fans
PHILADELPHIA — James Harden’s foot injury is firmly a thing of the past now. The Philadelphia 76ers have now won six games in a row following Harden’s clunky return to the court. The Sixers torched the Detroit Pistons by a score of 113-93, showing once again how good they can be when Harden and Joel Embiid play well together.
3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks
The woefully short-handed Golden State Warriors were routed by the surging New York Knicks on Tuesday, falling 132-94 at Madison Square Garden despite a spirited first half. Here are three key reactions from the defending champions’ loss on the first leg of a difficult back-to-back in the Tri-State Area. Losing numbers games The Warriors dressed […] The post 3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Timberwolves Anthony Edwards goes full LeBron James on epic Luka Doncic chase-down block
There’s no denying that Anthony Edwards has now established himself as one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the NBA today. However, what some folks might tend to overlook is the Minnesota Timberwolves star puts in on the defensive end. In case you’re one of those who have...
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Warriors bleak outlook
For a team that was supposed to be mounting a strong title defense, the Golden State Warriors are looking like a team that might not even make the playoffs. With each loss, the Warriors continue to dig a deeper hole. Although head coach Steve Kerr is well aware of the uphill battle they face, he is still confident that this group can turn things around in time as per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports.
Sabonis leads balanced scoring as Kings beat Lakers 134-120
Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers
RUMOR: Alex Caruso trade on the horizon amid Bulls turmoil?
The fallout caused by the turmoil within the Chicago Bulls seems to be taking form right now. Zach LaVine appears to have made it abundantly clear that he no longer wants to remain in Chicago, but it also seems that he’s not the only one that could be leaving. According to reports, it’s actually more likely that it’s Alex Caruso who ends up getting dealt in the near future.
James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr
Honing in on his numbers alone against the Brooklyn Nets makes it seem like James Wiseman made a convincing case for a permanent rotation spot with the Golden State Warriors. He poured in a career-high 30 points on Wednesday night, shooting 12-of-14 from the field and draining his only three-point attempt. Wiseman’s blend of size, […] The post James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant reveals superstar he patterned game after and it’s not Kobe Bryant
All great NBA players have former players they look up to and patterned their game after. For players in Kevin Durant’s generation, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James always standout as the stars that generation looked up to. Durant also looked up to those two players, but on a segment with former NBA player Jamal Crawford, Durant revealed that Tracy McGrady was the one star that he really tried to pattern his game after.
Bulls star Zach LaVine reacts to Ayo Dosunmu stunning Hawks with dagger putback
Amid the lengthy absence of Lonzo Ball, the Chicago Bulls have turned to Ayo Dosunmu as the team’s starting point guard. And for most of last season, it worked. The Bulls won 46 games and made the playoffs before unceremoniously exiting after six games. However, with the Bulls in turmoil, particularly on the Zach LaVine front, they recently demoted Dosunmu from the starting lineup in favor of Goran Dragic and Alex Caruso.
Julius Randle’s stern message after Knicks’ 8-game win streak ends
All good things come to an end. With every fleeting high comes an inevitably crushing low, and the New York Knicks learned that the hard way on Wednesday night. Despite Julius Randle’s best efforts, the Knicks saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end after losing to the Toronto Raptors, 113-106, due to an incredible 52-point explosion from Pascal Siakam.
Luka Doncic reveals 1 big mistake of Timberwolves fan in Mavs’ revenge game
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks got their revenge on the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Mavs fans may have an enemy supporter to thank for that. The Mavs were no match to the Timberwolves during the Monday showdown, and it certainly didn’t help that Doncic was ejected late in the third quarter of the game. As […] The post Luka Doncic reveals 1 big mistake of Timberwolves fan in Mavs’ revenge game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic, Mavs fans will love Jason Kidd’s Christian Wood plan
It looks like Jason Kidd has heard what many Dallas Mavericks fans have been urging him to do to help Luka Doncic ever since the beginning of the season: start Christian Wood. Wood has been largely used by Kidd off the bench, though he opted to start him during their back-to-back losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves in the absence of Dwight Powell due to injury.
New Flex NBA Products feature LeBron, KD, Steph, Luka, and Giannis
New Flex NBA products have just arrived. Check out how much these new Flexagons can add to your collection and up your chances of winning some Flex competitions, featuring some of today’s greatest like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, as well as new draft picks that will serve as the future of the League.
Lakers star LeBron James’ subtle edit on IG post draws mixed reactions on NBA Twitter
Fans can debate all day long about the merits of LeBron James’ career, and whether his body of work makes him worthy of the GOAT title. However, one thing cannot be questioned. James uses social media to his advantage at an unparalleled level – from his Taco Tuesday antics, to his emoji-riddled tweets, and to […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ subtle edit on IG post draws mixed reactions on NBA Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
