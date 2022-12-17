If you didn’t know by now, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are a confident, gritty group. They play extremely hard every night and have no shortage of swagger on the floor. Ja himself has said time and time again that he believed they would’ve won it all last season if it wasn’t for his injury in the West Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors. Well this time around, Morant isn’t even doubting his team’s ability to go all the way in 2023.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO