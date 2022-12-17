ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced

WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
Drew Gulak On Returning To NXT: I See It As An Opportunity To Grow And Potentially Help Other People

Drew Gulak sees an opportunity to grow with his return to NXT. Gulak has been a member of the main roster in recent years, and he won the WWE 24/7 Championship eight times. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, last competed on NXT in 2019, but he returned to the brand on the December 6 episode. He has seemingly scouted Charlie Dempsey, and he is set to host a seminar on the December 27 episode of NXT.
Ricky Starks Rejects Chris Jericho's Offer, Jamie Hayter Retains | AEW Fight Size

Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, December 21, 2022. - In the main event, Jamie Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida to retain the AEW Women's World Championship. When Hayter, Britt Baker, and Rebel attacked Shida after the match, Toni Storm came to the ring, but the numbers weren't in her favor until Saraya came down and took the fight to Baker and her allies.
Rhea Ripley Dominates Akira Tozawa, Bayley Pins Becky Lynch | Raw Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for December 19, 2022:. - Akira Tozawa accompanied the Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) to the ring for their match against the Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest). During the match, The Bloodline attacked Andre Chase backstage and smashed Elias with his own guitar. In the end, Ford pinned Balor, who was distracted after Tozawa threw his drink in Dominik's eyes. After the bell, Rhea Ripley dropped Tozawa with a punch. She then challenged him to a match. The Street Profits hyped Tozawa up, and he entered the ring, so the match was on. Ripley dominated Tozawa, but the former WWE 24/7 Champion took the fight to the Judgment Day member. Balor tripped him up at ringside, and the Street Profits dove onto Balor and Priest to take them out. Ripley ultimately pinned Tozawa with the Riptide.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Matches To Air On Delay On AXS TV

AXS TV is continuing its coverage of NJPW. AXS TV announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 matches will air on delay beginning January 12 with Kenny Omega vs. Will Osprey. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled to air on January 4 on NJPW World. From AXS:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH...
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/23 (Taped On 12/21)

AEW taped matches for the December 23 episode of AEW Rampage on December 21 from the Freeman Coliseu in San Antonio, Texas. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/23 (Taped On 12/21) $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Battle Royale: AR Fox & Top Flight (Dante...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CJ Perry: Rusev Day Will Never Die, Everyone Returns To WWE At Some Point

CJ Perry says she's sure Rusev Day will make a return to WWE at some point. Perry and Miro spent several years with WWE. She signed with WWE in 2013 and had a memorable run as Lana before her release in 2021. Likewise, Miro was a featured member of the roster throughout his time with the company until WWE released him in April 2020. Among other highlights, Lana and Rusev had a fan-favorite pairing with Aiden English, and the trio was called Rusev Day. The former Rusev then signed with AEW, and while he has been a prominent star at some points, he has only competed in four matches in 2022.
$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale, TBS Title Bout, More Set For 12/23 AEW Rampage

The lineup is set for the December 23, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. First, a massive trios battle royale will take place. Trios involved in the match include the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli), Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, & Chuck Taylor), Top Flight & AR Fox, Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds), along with many more.
NJPW Tag League Reviews, Suzuki-Gun Disbanded, Sasha Banks w/ Alex Coughlin | NJPW Bread Club

Matt (@wizardspodcast) & Ciaran (CiaranRH93) are back on Fightful Overbooked with another edition of The Bread Club. In this episode we talk about the World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League Finals. The news that Suzuki-Gun will no longer exist at the end of the year. We ponder what that means for the remaining members and if this means a new faction will rise from the ashes.
Willow Nightingale Reveals What A 'Heel Willow' Could Look Like

Willow Nightingale is one of the most fan friendly and infection personalities in wrestling, always competing with a smile on her face. Nightingale is a natural babyface and one of the most likeable wrestlers on television. Her personality has helped her make a strong connection with the fans as she tries to bring in the mom and wife demographic.
