Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced
WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
Drew Gulak On Returning To NXT: I See It As An Opportunity To Grow And Potentially Help Other People
Drew Gulak sees an opportunity to grow with his return to NXT. Gulak has been a member of the main roster in recent years, and he won the WWE 24/7 Championship eight times. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, last competed on NXT in 2019, but he returned to the brand on the December 6 episode. He has seemingly scouted Charlie Dempsey, and he is set to host a seminar on the December 27 episode of NXT.
WWE NXT On 12/20 Records Highest Viewership Number Since October, Key Demo Rating Drops
Viewership for the December 20 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on December 20 drew 705,000 viewers. This number is up from the 666,000 viewers the show drew last week. This is the highest viewership number that the show has recorded since October 24. NXT...
Ricky Starks Rejects Chris Jericho's Offer, Jamie Hayter Retains | AEW Fight Size
Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, December 21, 2022. - In the main event, Jamie Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida to retain the AEW Women's World Championship. When Hayter, Britt Baker, and Rebel attacked Shida after the match, Toni Storm came to the ring, but the numbers weren't in her favor until Saraya came down and took the fight to Baker and her allies.
Rhea Ripley Dominates Akira Tozawa, Bayley Pins Becky Lynch | Raw Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for December 19, 2022:. - Akira Tozawa accompanied the Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) to the ring for their match against the Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest). During the match, The Bloodline attacked Andre Chase backstage and smashed Elias with his own guitar. In the end, Ford pinned Balor, who was distracted after Tozawa threw his drink in Dominik's eyes. After the bell, Rhea Ripley dropped Tozawa with a punch. She then challenged him to a match. The Street Profits hyped Tozawa up, and he entered the ring, so the match was on. Ripley dominated Tozawa, but the former WWE 24/7 Champion took the fight to the Judgment Day member. Balor tripped him up at ringside, and the Street Profits dove onto Balor and Priest to take them out. Ripley ultimately pinned Tozawa with the Riptide.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Matches To Air On Delay On AXS TV
AXS TV is continuing its coverage of NJPW. AXS TV announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 matches will air on delay beginning January 12 with Kenny Omega vs. Will Osprey. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled to air on January 4 on NJPW World. From AXS:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH...
Athena Says There Was Interest From IMPACT Wrestling After WWE Release, Always Wanted To Be In AEW
On November 4, 2021, Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) was released by WWE after a six-year run with the company that saw her win the NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. After a run on the Independent scene, Athena joined AEW at AEW Double or Nothing to confront...
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/23 (Taped On 12/21)
AEW taped matches for the December 23 episode of AEW Rampage on December 21 from the Freeman Coliseu in San Antonio, Texas. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/23 (Taped On 12/21) $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Battle Royale: AR Fox & Top Flight (Dante...
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash (12/21) Preview: Bryan Danielson, Ricky Starks, FTR, More
It's Wednesday, December 21, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's the holiday season, so hoop-de-doo and dickery dock and don't forget to set your clocks because just exactly at 8 o'clock, Dynamite is coming on the TV, pal. Tonight, Bryan Danielson will speak for the first time in...
CJ Perry: Rusev Day Will Never Die, Everyone Returns To WWE At Some Point
CJ Perry says she's sure Rusev Day will make a return to WWE at some point. Perry and Miro spent several years with WWE. She signed with WWE in 2013 and had a memorable run as Lana before her release in 2021. Likewise, Miro was a featured member of the roster throughout his time with the company until WWE released him in April 2020. Among other highlights, Lana and Rusev had a fan-favorite pairing with Aiden English, and the trio was called Rusev Day. The former Rusev then signed with AEW, and while he has been a prominent star at some points, he has only competed in four matches in 2022.
Jeff Jarrett Says There Was 'A Lot Of Head Nodding' Backstage After 12/14 AEW Dynamite Segment
Jeff Jarrett reflects on taking out The Acclaimed. At AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, & Satnam Singh attacked The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Billy Gunn during Caster's rap. In the ring, Jarrett blasted Caster with a guitar and then cut a...
$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale, TBS Title Bout, More Set For 12/23 AEW Rampage
The lineup is set for the December 23, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. First, a massive trios battle royale will take place. Trios involved in the match include the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli), Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, & Chuck Taylor), Top Flight & AR Fox, Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds), along with many more.
NJPW Tag League Reviews, Suzuki-Gun Disbanded, Sasha Banks w/ Alex Coughlin | NJPW Bread Club
Matt (@wizardspodcast) & Ciaran (CiaranRH93) are back on Fightful Overbooked with another edition of The Bread Club. In this episode we talk about the World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League Finals. The news that Suzuki-Gun will no longer exist at the end of the year. We ponder what that means for the remaining members and if this means a new faction will rise from the ashes.
Matt Riddle Says He's 'Working On Himself' And 'Couldn't Be Happier Or Healthier'
Matt Riddle breaks his silence. On the December 4 episode of WWE Raw, Riddle was written off television courtesy of Solo Sikoa. Riddle was stretchered out of the arena and it was was announced that he would be out of action for six weeks. It was later reported by Cassidy...
Mick Foley Says Connecting Brandi Rhodes And KultureCity 'May Be' His Best Contribution To Wrestling
Mick Foley helped connect Brandi Rhodes and KultureCity and is very proud of that contribution. When Brandi Rhodes, former AEW Chief Brand Officer, announced that the start of promotion would be working with KultureCity to create a more sensory-inclusive experience for those on the autism spectrum, it was seen as a progressive step for an upstart promotion.
Mandy Rose's Agent Malki Kawa Says She's Made $500,000 From FanTime Since WWE Release
Mandy Rose is doing well since her WWE release. Rose's agent Malki Kawa told TMZ Sports that Rose has earned $500,000 from her FanTime page since she was released by WWE on December 14. Kawa predicts Rose will be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas. Rose was reportedly released due to...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (12/19): Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 19, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/19) Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta defeated The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry...
Willow Nightingale Reveals What A 'Heel Willow' Could Look Like
Willow Nightingale is one of the most fan friendly and infection personalities in wrestling, always competing with a smile on her face. Nightingale is a natural babyface and one of the most likeable wrestlers on television. Her personality has helped her make a strong connection with the fans as she tries to bring in the mom and wife demographic.
Evil Uno On AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order Dissolving, Angels, Preston Vance | 2022 Interview
Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Damian Priest Is Interested In Voiceover Work, Just Needs Someone's Number
Damian Priest woudn't mind lending his voice to other projects. Priest has a distinct and recognizable voice that can be heard on WWE programming, but has he ever thought of doing voice acting and sharing his vocal projections with a different audience?. "I've never done any, but I've thought about...
