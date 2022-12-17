Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for December 19, 2022:. - Akira Tozawa accompanied the Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) to the ring for their match against the Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest). During the match, The Bloodline attacked Andre Chase backstage and smashed Elias with his own guitar. In the end, Ford pinned Balor, who was distracted after Tozawa threw his drink in Dominik's eyes. After the bell, Rhea Ripley dropped Tozawa with a punch. She then challenged him to a match. The Street Profits hyped Tozawa up, and he entered the ring, so the match was on. Ripley dominated Tozawa, but the former WWE 24/7 Champion took the fight to the Judgment Day member. Balor tripped him up at ringside, and the Street Profits dove onto Balor and Priest to take them out. Ripley ultimately pinned Tozawa with the Riptide.

2 DAYS AGO