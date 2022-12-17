Read full article on original website
Smoky Mountain News
Can we slow the gentrification of WNC?
Dinner conversation last night with a young couple who live in New Zealand but are here for the holidays — he’s a native Kiwi, she’s from Haywood County — came around to how it seems this area is getting so many newcomers from all over the country. As 2022 draws to a close, you gotta wonder just how many more people will be moving to this region over the next few years, and subsequently, how it will change this place we call home.
WLOS.com
McDowell County to get $6 million in grants toward affordable housing
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County is receiving a total of $6 million in grants aimed at providing affordable transitional housing and helping some county residents stay in their homes. The grants totaling $950,000 and $5 million are directed at two different, yet related, needs in the community....
WLOS.com
Millions of dollars up for grabs in 8 Buncombe County grant programs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is taking applications for millions of dollars in grant money to help address needs in local communities. The grants are available for organizations working to support projects in eight designated areas, including affordable housing. "It's for organizations able to administer affordable housing projects...
WLOS.com
Temporary winter shelter secured in Asheville set to open Dec. 21; Other shelter info here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After zoning issues halted efforts to utilize a shuttered school in Asheville as a temporary cold-weather shelter for the homeless community, another spot has been secured. Counterflow, an Asheville-based "specialty agency dedicated to gathering together diverse community perspectives and centering the voice of the people,"...
WLOS.com
College student from Western North Carolina completes internship with NASA
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Swain County High School student has completed an internship at NASA. Kierra Shook is now a junior at NC State University, thanks in part to the Julia Hunt Endowment, which offers funding to Swain County High School graduates attending college. Shook hopes to...
WLOS.com
Slow dredging operation at Lake Junaluska to start after Christmas, last several months
LAKE JUNALUSKA, N.C. (WLOS) — A new dredging operation is set to begin at Lake Junaluska in Haywood County. It happens very slowly to allow the fish and other wildlife to adapt. This project will also allow for maintenance of the docks, culverts and utility lines around the lake.
WLOS.com
Asheville spotlights 6 big-ticket projects that haven't been funded
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Last week, Asheville City Council convened a capital improvement work session to consider projects deemed necessary, though unfunded. Though the list of projects is numerous, city budget officials shared a sample of six big item items that together totaled $323 million. Among those six were $120 million to renew the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, $105 million for a new city operations campus and $57 million for a new transit maintenance center.
WLOS.com
Holiday travel crowds ramp up at Asheville Regional Airport days before Christmas
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It feels and looks a lot like Christmas inside Asheville Regional Airport. Officials said during the next few days, thousands of passengers will travel through the airport, and because of that, they recommend people arrive at least two hours prior to flight time. The other...
WLOS.com
Taco Boy Taqueria opens in west Asheville; 2nd location to open in Biltmore Park in 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina-based restaurant had its grand opening Tuesday, Dec. 20 in west Asheville. Taco Boy Taqueria opened its doors at the former Zia Taqueria location on Haywood Road. The restaurant was founded in Folly Beach in 2006 and is known for "fresh, scratch-made Mexican-inspired"...
gsabusiness.com
Food distribution company invests $35M in Spartanburg expansion
WLOS.com
Haywood Street Congregation to get more than $500,000 to help homeless in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville nonprofit has received a large grant to help it provide more medical care to the people who are living on the streets. Haywood Street Congregation is getting more than $500,000 from the United Health Foundation and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.
WYFF4.com
Hendersonville police tell drivers exactly how to handle black ice
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — With extremely cold temperatures expected to affect the entire region starting Friday morning, after a surge of moisture brings rain, black ice will be possible on area roads. The extremely cold temperatures can also cause damage to your car. A mechanic in Greenville encourages people to...
FOX Carolina
Local couple renovating Anderson Mill while holding onto its roots
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Mill was built in the 1700s and is now getting a face lift in efforts to preserve history in Spartanburg County. Anderson Mill was just being settled by two groups of people that were originally from Pennsylvania and that’s the group that founded Nazareth Presbyterian Church. The mill served this community for grinding corn.
WLOS.com
Rutherford County Airport gets $1.24 million from state to upgrade safety features
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded Rutherford County Airport a $1.24 million grant for safety improvements. The grant will help the airport replace outdated lights, signage and navigational aids and install LED equipment. It’s money airport officials said will be put to good use,...
WLOS.com
Asheville City Schools' Holiday Dream Project distributes gifts to 264 students
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After gathering presents for weeks through sponsors, Asheville City Schools' Holiday Dream Project began distributing gifts Tuesday. The goal of the program, created by ACS, is to make sure every high school student has something to celebrate for the holidays. "It just brings joy to...
Golf course in Greenville under contract for multi-family home development
A golf course in Greenville is under contract to become a multi-family home development.
WLOS.com
Health care worker burnout targeted with new, grant-funded initiatives
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Pardee Hospital will receive a $430,000 grant from The Duke Endowment to address health care worker burnout and stress. “If we have a mentally well hospital staff, we have a mentally well community,” said Bridget Fluech, RN, Nursing Director of Psychiatric & Addictions Therapeutic Healing Services.
WLOS.com
With colder temperatures coming -- let the faucets drip, Canton mayor says
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — With the temperatures expected to drop into the single digits by the end of this week, Canton officials are asking residents to help keep the water flowing. Mayor Zeb Smathers said, like many other towns, Canton has an aging infrastructure and cold temperatures can create...
WLOS.com
Proposed plans for new mixed-use Asheville hotel include residential and retail spaces
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new hotel and residential project is proposed for downtown Asheville. An application for the mixed-use building was submitted to the city’s planning department last week. “Mixed use projects are pretty common for downtown areas," said Planning & Urban Design Director Todd Okolichany. "I...
Baking company expanding in Spartanburg County, adding jobs
