Henderson County, NC

Smoky Mountain News

Can we slow the gentrification of WNC?

Dinner conversation last night with a young couple who live in New Zealand but are here for the holidays — he’s a native Kiwi, she’s from Haywood County — came around to how it seems this area is getting so many newcomers from all over the country. As 2022 draws to a close, you gotta wonder just how many more people will be moving to this region over the next few years, and subsequently, how it will change this place we call home.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Millions of dollars up for grabs in 8 Buncombe County grant programs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is taking applications for millions of dollars in grant money to help address needs in local communities. The grants are available for organizations working to support projects in eight designated areas, including affordable housing. "It's for organizations able to administer affordable housing projects...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville spotlights 6 big-ticket projects that haven't been funded

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Last week, Asheville City Council convened a capital improvement work session to consider projects deemed necessary, though unfunded. Though the list of projects is numerous, city budget officials shared a sample of six big item items that together totaled $323 million. Among those six were $120 million to renew the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, $105 million for a new city operations campus and $57 million for a new transit maintenance center.
ASHEVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Food distribution company invests $35M in Spartanburg expansion

Highland Baking Co., a wholesale bread baking company, is expanding its existing facility in Spartanburg County. The company’s $35 million investment will create approximately 80 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 7001 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg, the company will...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Hendersonville police tell drivers exactly how to handle black ice

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — With extremely cold temperatures expected to affect the entire region starting Friday morning, after a surge of moisture brings rain, black ice will be possible on area roads. The extremely cold temperatures can also cause damage to your car. A mechanic in Greenville encourages people to...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Local couple renovating Anderson Mill while holding onto its roots

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Mill was built in the 1700s and is now getting a face lift in efforts to preserve history in Spartanburg County. Anderson Mill was just being settled by two groups of people that were originally from Pennsylvania and that’s the group that founded Nazareth Presbyterian Church. The mill served this community for grinding corn.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Health care worker burnout targeted with new, grant-funded initiatives

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Pardee Hospital will receive a $430,000 grant from The Duke Endowment to address health care worker burnout and stress. “If we have a mentally well hospital staff, we have a mentally well community,” said Bridget Fluech, RN, Nursing Director of Psychiatric & Addictions Therapeutic Healing Services.
