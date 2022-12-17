ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, FL

WCTV

One dead, one seriously injured in Wakulla County crash

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An 87-year-old Crawfordville woman is dead after a Monday afternoon crash in Wakulla County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving her sedan north of Cr-365 (Spring Creek Highway) around 4:13 p.m. approaching the intersection of the US-98. At the time, a truck...
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash

The facility will bring with it 3,682 additional cars and trucks every day, according to a traffic impact report. Pedestrian killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County. A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has officials urging the community to be aware of their surroundings. Updated: Oct. 17,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

JCSO: Fuel tanker hits truck on 231, causes explosion

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - (Update: 7:20 pm) The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two trucks in Jackson County Monday evening that sent one person to the hospital. Troopers say a white ford pickup truck hit another truck that was pulling a tank trailer. It happened in...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Tar spills on road in Jackson Co. during traffic crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A semi-tractor crash in Jackson County injured one person and closed the northbound lanes of Highway 231 Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 5:30 PM on U.S. Highway 231 and Lakepoint Road. State troopers said a 28-year-old Marianna man...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee woman killed in crash on Bannerman Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person has died after crashing on Bannerman Road in Tallahassee. The victim, who is being identified as a 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, lost control of her SUV and crashed into a line of trees around 8:30 Sunday night near Bannerman Lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The woman, who was wearing a seat belt at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A late morning wreck on Tuesday in Houston County claimed the life of a Dothan woman. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 10:45 a.m. on December 20, a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of Cottonwood. The vehicle struck a power pole, overturned, and then struck a tree.
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

JCSO deputy involved in a car accident

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon on Sand Basin Rd. in Jackson County. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the deputy side-swiped a white SUV while making a sharp right turn. Sheriff’s Office officials were responding to a 911 medical call. Nobody was injured in […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police make arrest of a stolen vehicle from New Orleans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man Tuesday morning during a traffic stop after learning the car was stolen from New Orleans. A police officer conducted a traffic stop around 4 a.m. after observing a car make an illegal U-Turn at the intersection of North Monroe Street and I-10.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Gadsden community gathers for prayer vigil in wake of Trulieve layoffs

QUINCY, Fla (WCTV) - A prayer vigil for those who’ve recently lost their jobs at Trulieve was held Tuesday afternoon in front of the Gadsden County Courthouse. Approximately two dozen people gathered for the vigil, which was hosted by Reverend Jimmy Salters, a local pastor, and Chaplain at the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
Uncovering Florida

Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Wakulla man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2020 shooting

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla man was found guilty Wednesday of murdering the mother of his two children on July 18, 2020. According to court documents, 33-year-old Edward McNeil Harris was convicted Wednesday after a two-day trial. Authorities said the victim went to Harris’s house to pick up their two children, and he shot her. A witness told the court they saw Harris shoot in the direction where the victim’s body was found.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL

