WCTV
One dead, one seriously injured in Wakulla County crash
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An 87-year-old Crawfordville woman is dead after a Monday afternoon crash in Wakulla County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving her sedan north of Cr-365 (Spring Creek Highway) around 4:13 p.m. approaching the intersection of the US-98. At the time, a truck...
WCTV
Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash
The facility will bring with it 3,682 additional cars and trucks every day, according to a traffic impact report. Pedestrian killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County. A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has officials urging the community to be aware of their surroundings. Updated: Oct. 17,...
WJHG-TV
JCSO: Fuel tanker hits truck on 231, causes explosion
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - (Update: 7:20 pm) The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two trucks in Jackson County Monday evening that sent one person to the hospital. Troopers say a white ford pickup truck hit another truck that was pulling a tank trailer. It happened in...
mypanhandle.com
Tar spills on road in Jackson Co. during traffic crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A semi-tractor crash in Jackson County injured one person and closed the northbound lanes of Highway 231 Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 5:30 PM on U.S. Highway 231 and Lakepoint Road. State troopers said a 28-year-old Marianna man...
WCTV
Tallahassee woman killed in crash on Bannerman Road
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person has died after crashing on Bannerman Road in Tallahassee. The victim, who is being identified as a 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, lost control of her SUV and crashed into a line of trees around 8:30 Sunday night near Bannerman Lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The woman, who was wearing a seat belt at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WCTV
Update: Highway 19 reopens after deadly crash in north Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - U.S. Highway 19 in northern Jefferson County is closed after a semi-truck rolled over Monday morning, according to Jefferson County Fire Rescue. It happened near the intersection of Fulford Road around 8 a.m. According to an FHP update, the driver exited the east side onto...
Tallahassee resident dies in single vehicle accident near Bannerman Road
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said it is working at the scene of a vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night near Bannerman Road.
FHP: One dead, one critically injured following incident in Wakulla County
According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s Live Traffic Crash and Road Condition Report website at U.S. 98 and Spring Creek Highway, FHP is working a vehicle crash with injuries.
wtvy.com
Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A late morning wreck on Tuesday in Houston County claimed the life of a Dothan woman. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 10:45 a.m. on December 20, a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of Cottonwood. The vehicle struck a power pole, overturned, and then struck a tree.
JCSO deputy involved in a car accident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon on Sand Basin Rd. in Jackson County. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the deputy side-swiped a white SUV while making a sharp right turn. Sheriff’s Office officials were responding to a 911 medical call. Nobody was injured in […]
WCTV
Tallahassee Police make arrest of a stolen vehicle from New Orleans
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man Tuesday morning during a traffic stop after learning the car was stolen from New Orleans. A police officer conducted a traffic stop around 4 a.m. after observing a car make an illegal U-Turn at the intersection of North Monroe Street and I-10.
YAHOO!
Investigators in Tallahassee, Gadsden grapple with crime across county lines
For the past two years, homicide investigators in Tallahassee have been faced with what they say is a growing problem: crime coming across county lines as out-of-town suspects and groups settle disagreements with gunfire in the capital city. Investigators say an October shooting on Pensacola Street, which left one man...
Incident on I-10 eastbound in Jefferson County slows traffic
A traffic incident on Interstate 10 eastbound in Jefferson County has altered travel flow on the interstate Saturday afternoon.
WCTV
Gadsden community gathers for prayer vigil in wake of Trulieve layoffs
QUINCY, Fla (WCTV) - A prayer vigil for those who’ve recently lost their jobs at Trulieve was held Tuesday afternoon in front of the Gadsden County Courthouse. Approximately two dozen people gathered for the vigil, which was hosted by Reverend Jimmy Salters, a local pastor, and Chaplain at the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.
WCTV
Rapid Response event in Gadsden County to help in wake of “mass layoffs”
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - CareerSource Capital Region is offering assistance to those “affected by mass layoffs” in Gadsden County. An open house is now scheduled for Wednesday, December 21, at its offices in Quincy. It will offer assistance with resume writing, job referrals, mock interviews, and computer services....
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
WCTV
Warming shelters open across Big Bend and south Georgia ahead of frigid temps
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to near or below freezing across the region later this week. With the colder weather headed our way, local governments and community partners will provide overnight shelters to keep those experiencing homelessness safe. In Leon County, the Kearney Center will...
TPD investigating shooting incident near Burger King
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night near Burger King on Park Avenue
wtvy.com
Dothan man indicted in shooting where victim was left alongside a street
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County Grand Jury has indicted Dialan Beard in the shooting of a man whose body was discovered along a Dothan roadway. Beard, 18, is one of four who police charged in the July death of Garbriel Johnson, an Ashford resident. Also charged with Capital...
WCTV
Wakulla man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2020 shooting
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla man was found guilty Wednesday of murdering the mother of his two children on July 18, 2020. According to court documents, 33-year-old Edward McNeil Harris was convicted Wednesday after a two-day trial. Authorities said the victim went to Harris’s house to pick up their two children, and he shot her. A witness told the court they saw Harris shoot in the direction where the victim’s body was found.
