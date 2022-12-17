ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
LOUISIANA STATE
cw39.com

Police chase in Humble leads to officers finding several counterfeit bills

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A police chase starting in Willowbrook ends in Humble with officers discovering thousands of counterfeit bills and a gun in a car. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers received reports of a man driving erratically around a hospital in Willowbrook near Highway 249 and FM 1960.
HUMBLE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County DA releases its five-year report, touts diversion programs, juvenile justice reforms, among other initiatives

HOUSTON – The Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that it has released its five-year report that highlighting its efforts -- among them: diversion programs, juvenile justice reforms and the number of defendants who have been diverted from the criminal justice system both pre-arrest and pre-trial. “In...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man surrenders in connection to murder outside of bar in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman who was shot Sunday night outside of a bar in Montrose has died and a person of interest has turned themselves in to authorities. With help from Quanell X, the suspect, Brandon McKinney turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man convicted of defrauding Department of Education is TEA registered provider

HOUSTON – In 2009, James Earl Dunn Jr. was sentenced to 33 months in prison for defrauding the Department of Education. “Dunn knowingly and willfully abused his position of trust to steal funds that were supposed to be used to provide needed education and vocational rehabilitation to disabled adults. That is unacceptable,” said Mary Mitchelson, acting Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Education, in a 2009 DOJ press release.
HOUSTON, TX

