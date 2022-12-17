Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in carSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
56-year-old ex-con on parole allegedly commits murder while free from jail on personal recognizance bond
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - People on parole are serving the remainder of their sentences in the free world. We've noticed several instances in which the state's prison system and the courts take little or no action when parolees commit new crimes. 56-year-old Michael Carl Draper has six felony convictions. SUGGESTED:...
16-year-old found shot to death in Harris County motel had been left there for days, deputies say
The teen, later identified by authorities as Tyrone Fiamahn, is believed to have been left dead in the room for several days.
Click2Houston.com
Man charged in west Houston murder allegedly told investigators he had troubled past, planned to ‘shoot first person who walked by him’
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a man in west Houston on Nov. 4. Emerson Giovanni Hernandez, 25, is charged with murder in the death of Graylon Rucker, 40. Two Spring Branch Police Department officers were on patrol when they...
Click2Houston.com
HISD elementary school secretary sets office on fire in attempt to cover up for money she stole from campus, investigators say
HOUSTON – An elementary school secretary is accused of setting the campus’ office on fire in an attempt to distract school officials from questioning her about money she was suspected of stealing, according to court documents. Adriana Castorena-Narvaez, 49, has been charged with Arson. According to an affidavit,...
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
Click2Houston.com
16-year-old boy had been dead for several days before being found inside motel room in NW Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a teenage boy was found dead inside a motel Monday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made at 8 p.m. at the Regency Inn motel, located at 12349 West FM 1960. Responding deputies found the 16-year-old...
21-year-old arrested in connection with death of man shot in his Channelview home, HCSO says
It's unclear what led to the shooting, but on the night of the incident, the victim's father said he saw a man running from his son's room and into a getaway car.
Reward offered for information on driver who hit man, left him for dead near Foster Elementary
Houston police want to know who hit Bernardino Juarez as he was walking near Foster Elementary and left him for dead.
cw39.com
Police chase in Humble leads to officers finding several counterfeit bills
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A police chase starting in Willowbrook ends in Humble with officers discovering thousands of counterfeit bills and a gun in a car. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers received reports of a man driving erratically around a hospital in Willowbrook near Highway 249 and FM 1960.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after using stolen ID in attempt to withdraw $1,400 from ATM in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – The Pearland Police Department is searching for a woman who is now wanted after reportedly attempting to use a stolen ID to take more than $1,000 out of a bank account in Pearland. According to the Pearland Police Department, the woman obtained the ID card from...
HISD school secretary sets fire to avoid meeting with principal over missing money, docs state
The secretary, who was responsible for the school's finances, allegedly set things on fire after the principal noticed vendors had not been paid and cash collected from multiple fundraisers were not deposited into the school's account.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott directs investigation into murders committed by 2 paroled inmates wearing ankle monitors, release says
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles (BPP) and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to investigate any lapses in the release and parole supervision of two men who were reportedly wearing ankle monitors while they committed murders, a news release from the governor’s office said.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County DA releases its five-year report, touts diversion programs, juvenile justice reforms, among other initiatives
HOUSTON – The Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that it has released its five-year report that highlighting its efforts -- among them: diversion programs, juvenile justice reforms and the number of defendants who have been diverted from the criminal justice system both pre-arrest and pre-trial. “In...
Click2Houston.com
Man surrenders in connection to murder outside of bar in Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman who was shot Sunday night outside of a bar in Montrose has died and a person of interest has turned themselves in to authorities. With help from Quanell X, the suspect, Brandon McKinney turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.
Family of inmate who died while in custody ask for answers after manner of death ruled as homicide
The inmate's mother said she found out her son's condition from a doctor, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office refutes the claim and said she was contacted by an advocate.
Click2Houston.com
Inmate with Houston ties reported missing at Beaumont prison has been found, TDCJ says
BEAUMONT, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said an inmate who was reported missing at the Stiles Unit maximum security prison in Beaumont has been found. Zachary Myrick, 42, was reported missing during a routine count, officials said. The staff actively worked to clear the...
Man stabbed to death by girlfriend near Wallisville, Harris County sheriff says
Neighbors told investigators the woman woke them up when she was pleading for help before they discovered she stabbed her boyfriend.
Woman critically injured in hit-and-run while trying to catch bus in northwest Houston, police say
According to police, the woman had just gotten off the bus and was crossing the street in a hurry to catch another one when she was hit.
'Organized crime is what it is': Police report 812 juggings in 2022 so far, a 13% increase from 2021
Police blame organized crime for the spike in a specific type of robbery cases compared to last year, and most victims don't realize they were being followed.
Click2Houston.com
Man convicted of defrauding Department of Education is TEA registered provider
HOUSTON – In 2009, James Earl Dunn Jr. was sentenced to 33 months in prison for defrauding the Department of Education. “Dunn knowingly and willfully abused his position of trust to steal funds that were supposed to be used to provide needed education and vocational rehabilitation to disabled adults. That is unacceptable,” said Mary Mitchelson, acting Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Education, in a 2009 DOJ press release.
Comments / 0