Food Lifeline dealing with record-low donations

Food Lifeline says that wholesale food donations are down 75%, and the lack of food is happening when record numbers of people are visiting food banks across western Washington. The organization estimates that more than a million people are going to food banks at the moment.

Now, it is making a simple plea for more food, in the hopes that it sparks some more giving during the holiday season.

Hampering the effort to get donations are problems with the supply chain. Food Lifeline actually gets about 85% of its food from large-scale donors, like farmers, manufacturers and food distributors — those groups are having a tough time delivering on their regular donations.

Add in issues of inflation and tighter profit concerns, and it adds up to fewer donations that are also smaller in some instances, according to Food Lifeline.

The unprecedented drop in stock has never happened before. A regular holiday for Food Lifeline sees roughly 4 million pounds of food on hand — now, it’s down to 1 million.

“This is new for us, too, and yes, it definitely gives us pause,” said Ryan Scott with Food Lifeline. “That represents about a week-and-a-half worth of inventory. What we’re seeing is because the need continues to rise again, as quickly as it hits our warehouse it moves out to agencies and communities.”

Food Lifeline said it will spend more than $10 million to buy food and stock 325 food banks.

Inflation is hitting families that are going to food banks, but Food Lifeline says that the same inflation hitting families is making food expensive for the nonprofit, too.

The group says in a normal year, it pays $60,000 for eggs — now, the same purchase is $250,000 due to inflation and higher transportation costs. Food Lifeline said a concerted effort to give from the community could help stocks rebound by the start of the year.

If you’d like to donate funds or volunteer your time to help Food Lifeline, click this link.

©2022 Cox Media Group