Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
Major grocery store chain opens another New York supermarket locationKristen WaltersHuntington, NY
Related
Bristol Press
Bristol man gets 99 months in prison for violating probation stemming from escape attempt that broke officer's hand
BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing a slew of charges after police say he caused several car crashes during a dangerous pursuit and was found with a handgun with no serial number has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison on a violation of probation – which he was serving in connection with a previous attempt to escape Bristol police that ended in an officer breaking his hand.
Duo Found Guilty In Connection To Fatal Stamford Jewelry Store Robbery
Two people, including one man from Westchester County, have been found guilty in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Fairfield County that left the business's owner dead. White Plains resident Thomas Liberatore, age 65, and Brooklyn resident Paul Prosano, age 62, were both found guilty by a jury for...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man charged as accessory to murder going to trial
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man who allegedly told another man to shoot someone, killing him, is going to trial. Wilfredo Oquendo, 21, has no start date yet for a trial on charges of accessory to murder and conspiracy to commit murder – which are both felonies.
Coventry man sentenced to 6 years for raping teen girl
A man who raped a 16-year-old girl in Coventry in 2019 has been sentenced to six years in prison. The man, Santiago Coj-Morente, 24, received that sentence Friday from Vernon Superior Court Judge Margaret Murphy. Following his release from prison he will remain on probation for 10 years, and will...
westportjournal.com
Police: Man charged after domestic dispute
WESTPORT — A 30-year-old man faces charges after police were dispatched to investigate an alleged domestic violence incident. Mykell Mitchell, of Norwalk, was charged last week with risk of injury to a child, first-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Officers were dispatched to a local home Nov. 21 after...
K9 officer arrests carjacking suspect in Bridgeport
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near Arctic Street and Noble Avenue.
New Haven student believed to have called in shooting hoax
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a swatting call that was allegedly made by a juvenile student on Monday morning. Police said just before 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot on Hallock Avenue between Sargent Drive and 4th Street. Officers were not able to locate a […]
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to life in prison after murdering Rhode Island man that was dating his ex-girlfriend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha has announced that a man has been sentenced in Washington County Superior Court to life in prison after being found guilty of the 2020 murder of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian in Westerly. On October 11, 2022, following the conclusion of a 14-day...
17-year-old wounded in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a Hartford shooting Monday night. Hartford police responded to an area hospital around 11:16 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police have not yet determined the location of the incident. This […]
Police ID Boy, Age 16, Shot While Riding Bike On New Haven Street
Police have identified a 16-year-old Connecticut boy who was shot and killed while riding his bike. Joshua Vazquez, of New Haven, was killed around 4:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19 on Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue. Responding officers located Vazquez who had been shot. American Medical Response transported...
newstalknewengland.com
Hartford, Connecticut Member Of Los Solidos Sentenced To 54 Months
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Edil Ramos, also known as “E,” 40, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to 54 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. On March 28, 2022, Ramos pleaded guilty to one count...
Branford Man Killed In Downtown Car Crash
A 25-year-old Branford man named Max Peters died following a two-car crash at a notorious highway-adjacent downtown intersection. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway broke that news in a Friday afternoon email press release. In a separate email press release, Shumway also noted that, on Monday morning, city police responded to a shooting-hoax call in the Hill (See more on that below.)
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies After Getting Shot Multiple Times in Hamden
A man has died after he was shot multiple times in Hamden on Sunday. Officers were called to North Street around 12 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they said they found 37-year-old John Williams, of Hamden, in a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. He...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: School Bus Hits Parked Car
2022-12-20@12:45pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a school bus hitting a parked car on Salem Street. There is a report of about 12 students onboard but no injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Support Pours In For 15-Year-Old Daughter Of Stratford Asst. Fire Chief After Cancer Diagnosis
More than $20,000 in donations have been made in just two days to support the family of a Connecticut teenager who was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Gabriella Reitmeyer, age 15, was diagnosed with cancer in September of 2019, according to a fundraiser organized for her family. She is a...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Overnight Shootings
On December 18, 2022, at approximately 2:35 am the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received reports of a shooting outside the La Sabrosura Restaurant located at 533/537 East Main Street. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a victim traveling away from the area in a private vehicle. That victim, a 29-year-old Bridgeport...
Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
DoingItLocal
Milford Homicide: A Statement From Chief Mello
On November 14, 2022, Julie Minogue came to the police department to file a complaint against Ewen Dewitt for sending her over 200 text messages from November 12-14, 2022, violating the Protective Order that prohibited him from harassing her. Officer Knablin interviewed Julie, and he collected the evidence from her cell phone records that she later provided.
Man found guilty for 2019 Hartford murder
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford jury has found a man guilty in the 2019 murder of 28-year-old Anthony Wright. Antoine Keaton, 30, was found guilty of murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Keaton’s conviction on December 13, 2022 stems from the shooting death of Wright, who was shot...
Comments / 1