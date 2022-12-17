AEW Rampage live results: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

Friday's show will also feature Britt Baker plus an eight-man tag team match.

For the second straight week, former three-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will headline AEW Rampage, taking on old rival Sammy Guevara.

This is a follow-up from two weeks ago when Moxley took Guevara out on Dynamite during a match between Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia.

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker will be in action against Skye Blue while former TNT Champion Wardlow will take on an opponent to be named.

After defending him last Friday in a post-match attack, Dustin Rhodes will team up with AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends against Kip Sabian, Trent Seven, and The Butcher & The Blade.

In an interview segment, FTR will share some thoughts ahead of their match with the Gunns on this Wednesday's Dynamite.

Finally, Preston "10" Vance will have a sit-down interview with Jim Ross weeks after he turned on his Dark Order teammates in favor of Rush's LFI faction.

Taped in Garland, Texas.

Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone were on commentary.

Jon Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara (w/ Tay Melo) (15:37)

Guevara surprised Moxley with a knee strike to start. Guevara missed a chop in the corner and Moxley wailed away with chops and a hard clothesline. Moxley tossed Guevara to the floor while Daniel Garcia was shown watching the match in the back. Moxley followed Guevara out to the floor, but allowed himself to get distracted by Melo. Guevara caught Moxley with another knee strike, but Moxley crotched Guevara on the ring barricade, then clotheslined him into the crowd.

Back in the ring, Guevara walked into a cutter from Moxley and landed right on his head. Moxley followed that with a superplex for a nearfall. Moxley and Guevara exchanged chops and forearms, and that went badly for Guevara. Guevara caught Moxley with a dropkick and kipped up, then soaked in the jeers from the crowd.

Guevara went to the top, but Moxley followed him up and they exchanged backrakes. Moxley dropped to the apron, and Guevara followed him off the top with a stomp. Moxley fell to the floor and Guevara fell back into the ring while the show went to a split-screen break.

During the split-screen portion, it looked like Guevara pulled out Moxley’s earring with his teeth, then bit his ear. It looked like he was chewing on it! Guevara worked over the cut. Guevara had Moxley’s blood on his mouth. Yuck. Moxley came back with chops, but Guevara went back to the ear. Guevara distracted the ref and Melo worked over Moxley’s ear as well. Guevara dropped to the floor to celebrate with his wife, and Moxley followed him out with a plancha. Everybody but the ref had some of Moxley’s blood on them.

Back in the ring, Moxley hit a lariat in the corner and ten punches in the corner. Also it seems like replacing "eight!" with "ocho!" is going to be a permanet thing with the AEW crowds. Moxley went for a german suplex, but Guevara flipped out of it and caught Moxely with a kick. Guevara hit a springboard cutter for a near fall. Guevara went for the GTH, but Moxley countered that into a powerbomb attempt, but Guevara countered that into a Boston Crab. Eventually Moxley rolled over and kicked his way out of that hold.

Both guys made it back to their feet and exchanged forearms. Guevara hit Moxley with about ten shots in a row; Moxley floored Guevara with one. Moxley followed that up with a curb stomp for a near fall.

The fight went to the floor again, and Moxley cleared off the ringside table. Guevara caught Moxley with a flying knee and a superkick, sending Moxley onto (but not through) the table. Guevara went to the top and hit a senton on Moxley to put him through the table.

Back in the ring, Guevara went for a crossbody, but Moxley rolled through and kicked Guevara's head in. Moxley hit a piledriver and tried the bulldog choke, but Guevara transitioned that into a cradle for a near fall. Moxley hit a King Kong lariat and went for the Death Rider, but Guevara flipped out and hit a Death Rider of his own. Guevara hit a senton atomico for another near fall.

Guevara set up Moxley for a superplex, but Moxley sent him down. Guevara popped back up and took Moxley down with a Spanish Fly. But Moxley rolled Guevara into the bulldog choke, and Guevara passed out to “ultimately” give Jon Moxley the win. Another fantastic Moxley match; must be Friday.

After the match, Moxley called out Page and against the advice of Evil Uno, Page came out and the brawl was on. Page caught a security guard with the Buckshot Lariat, and a gaggle of security were barely able to keep Moxley and Page apart.

– Saraya gave us her comments on the upcoming Jamie Hayter/Hikaru Shida title match, and Britt Baker and Hayter in general. There’s a “plethora of talent” for Saraya to choose from for her mystery partner.

– FTR did an in-ring promo with ⅓ as many belts as they had last week, looking beat up and taped up from Saturday. Apparently Dax Wheeler broke his... let's say "tailbone,” which he showed the crowd (blurred out for home viewers). Wheeler and Harwood cut a promo appreciative of the fans support this year, which they called their best year in wrestling. They promised to give the Gunn Club the beating Billy Gunn never did on Wednesday.

– Jade Cargill interview. Dissension was teased between Cargill and Red Velvet, with Leila Grey positioning herself as a brown noser/snitch.

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. (w/ Rebel & AEW World Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter) defeated Skye Blue (5:09 aired)

Blue didn’t even get a ring entrance or introduction. Meanwhile Hayter still plays second fiddle to Baker despite being the world champion? About a minute of the match aired before they went to the split-screen break.

After the break, Blue hit a thrust kick for a near fall. Baker hit a slingblade, then a double underhook into a sit-out suplex for a near fall. Blue caught Baker with a small package for a near fall. Blue tried for a Code Red, but Baker avoided it (which looked pretty goofy) and hit the stomp for a pinfall. This wasn't much.

After the match, Baker put Sky Blue in the Lockjaw, but Shida came out with her kendo stick to make the save. Rebel and Baker ate shots from the kendo stick, and went face to face with Hayter.

– Jim Ross interviewed Preston Vance, who ran down the remaining members of the Dark Order and put over his credentials as a college athlete. Vance called “-1” a “smart nosed little brat” and said it’s time for “-1” to grow up.

Wardlow defeated Exodus Prime (2:05)

Excalibur tried to imply Exodus Prime had a chance against Wardlow. Spoiler: he did not. After a headbutt and a lariat, Wardlow hit four acts of the powerbomb symphony and that was that. The second powerbomb Prime took in impressive fashion, rolling onto the top of his head.

After the match, Wardlow called out Samoa Joe, but the “King of Television” responded safely from backstage. Joe won’t defend the TNT title in Texas, but he will at the last show of the year in Colorado. Joe/Wardlow was later confirmed for Dynamite on December 28.

Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta & Dustin Rhodes & Orange Cassidy (w/ Danhausen) defeated Butcher & Blade & Kip Sabian & Trent Seven (10:41)

In the pre-match promo, Butcher said he’s been waiting for someone to call “1-800-See-Ya” all week. Taylor pointed out that isn’t enough numbers for a phone number. Also some of them are letters.

I appreciate the shine that Rhodes has been getting on this run through Texas which continued here with him getting the pinfall for his team.

Trent Baretta started out with Trent Seven, and the crowd chanted for Trent. The Trents exchanged chops and forearms, before they took each other out with a double clothesline. And then the match got out of hand with everyone fighting. Cassidy and Sabian had a great exchange in the ring, and Sabian went to the floor. Cassidy tried to follow out with a dive, but Penelope Ford and The Bunny (who arrived late) got in the way. Cassidy got dumped to the floor by the Butcher and Sabian whipped him into the ring barricades. Back in the ring, Butcher and Blade worked over Beretta.

After the split-screen break, Rhodes got the hot tag and immediately got the heat on the heels. Rhodes hit three of them with spinning powerslams, then hit Seven with the flip, flop and fly for a near fall. Cassidy tried to hit both the Butcher and the Blade with a rana, but they turned that into their Dredge the Lake finisher. Beretta came off the top and hit the Butcher and Blade with a dropkick. Then the Best Friends hit a Butcher and Blade with dives onto the floor. Sabian followed up with his own springboard moonsault onto the floor, and then Rhodes hit a dive onto the pile on the floor as well.

Back in the ring, The Bunny tried to interfere, but Cassidy pulled an Eddie Guerrero and started selling a low blow that Bunny never gave him. Danuahsen did the same thing when Ford got in the ring, and the referee ejected both women. Sabian hit Danhausen with a low blow, but he's not in the match so there was no disqualification.

Seven countered a superplex from Beretta with a top rope Michinoku Driver like move. Rhodes broke up a pin attempt, and got the tag. Rhodes caught Sabian coming off the top with an atomic drop, then hit a Canadian Destroyer. Rhodes set up the Unnatural (Shattered Dreams) Kick. Cassidy delivered his version, then distracted the referee so Rhodes could deliver his version. Seven tried to save Sabian, but Rhodes threw Seven into Sabian. Cassidy hit Seven with the Orange Punch, then Rhodes caught Seven with the bulldog for the three count. Fun party match with a great finish to send the crowd home happy.

Final Thoughts:

Please keep giving Jon Moxley the first 15 minutes of the show to have great matches.