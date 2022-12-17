Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Health officials warn against ‘gas station heroin’ following recent drug busts
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Recent drug busts in metro Atlanta and beyond are raising concerns about “gas station heroin.”. The state has taken steps to get this drug off store shelves. Tianeptine is now a schedule 1 drug in Georgia, but health officials are sounding the alarm...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia to get $28 million for opioid addiction treatment in Walmart settlement, AG says
ATLANTA — Georgia will get at least $28 million to help fund opioid addiction treatment as part of a more than $3 billion settlement between a coalition of states and Walmart, state Attorney General Chris Carr said Monday. The coalition had accused Walmart of failing to "appropriately oversee the...
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
WJCL
Mattie's Call issued following disappearance of 7-month-old baby in Georgia
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call following the disappearance of a 7-month-old baby. According to the Clayton County Police Department, the mother of Jonha Harrison gave the child to the man she believed was the child's father for about 2 weeks.
WALA-TV FOX10
Two Georgia men accused of elderly exploitation in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Georgia men are sitting in the Baldwin County Jail. They’re accused of scamming elderly people out of thousands of dollars to lay down pine straw. Fairhope Police say the bad guys used intimidation to receive a much larger payout than they originally quoted. On...
wfxl.com
Phoebe performs region's first valve-in-valve replacements
The Phoebe Heart & Vascular team continues its long history of bringing groundbreaking cardiology treatments to south Georgia. Phoebe’s experts recently completed two advanced valve-in-valve replacements, marking the first time both procedures had been performed in the region. “For decades at Phoebe, we have been committed to providing cutting-edge...
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
accesswdun.com
Health officials: STD cases on the rise in Northeast Georgia
Sexually transmitted diseases have risen drastically in Georgia over the last couple of years according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In 2021, there were 106,467 STD cases in the state. Locally, Northeast Georgia's District 2 Public Health has seen significant increases in STDs with the most significant increase being in gonorrhea cases. According to Auriel Tarty, an Emory Epidemiology fellow with District 2 Public Health, gonorrhea cases have seen a 46% increase between 2016 and 2021.
Georgia 7th in country for odometer fraud – here’s what you need to look out for
ATLANTA — In seconds criminals can make the odometer in a used car read any number they want — and that could cost an unsuspecting buyer thousands of dollars. The odometers in modern cars are essentially a computer that can be reprogrammed. People who track this problem say...
WALB 10
South Georgia fire chief covers fire risks ahead of arctic blast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With an arctic blast set to cover much of the country on or before Christmas, are there fire risks that come with using appliances to heat your home? WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke to a local fire chief who gave advice on how you can stay safe and warm during frigid days.
bigeasymagazine.com
How to Find a Reputable Pain Management Specialist in Georgia, USA
Although Georgia is fondly called the Peach State owing to its delicious peaches, it has much more to offer its residents. Besides the splendid natural beauty and fantastic culture, the region provides top-quality healthcare facilities to ensure the locals lead a pain-free life. So, if you are suffering from chronic...
WRDW-TV
Ga. governor declares state of emergency ahead of dangerous weather
ATLANTA - Dangerously cold weather is on the way Friday, and Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency. Communities across the state are about to see temperatures that they haven’t experienced in a decade or more,” Kemp said. He announced the emergency declaration during a news...
WALB 10
Some South Ga. hardware stores low on winter appliances
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - With temperatures hitting the teens in the coming days in South Georgia, several stores are seeing those winter essentials fly off the shelves. Employees at the Tifton Lowes said space heaters and firewood are moving off the shelves quickly. Assistant Store Manager Wayne Thompson said since...
Georgia man starts lawn care business and inspires his parents
We all have passions that could turn into a business. With some hard work, determination, consistency and the willingness to learn anything is possible, which is exactly what one Georgia man did. We recently connected with Axel Morales, owner of Morales Lawn Care Solutions.
WJBF.com
More than 100 reported sextortion victims in Georgia, according to Atlanta FBI
GEORGIA (WJBF) – According to the Atlanta Federal Bureau of Investigation, the number of reported sextortion victims is up to 114 in Georgia in 2022. According to authorities, law enforcement has received over 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors over the past year. Law enforcement...
WJCL
Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’
Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree. The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WALB 10
Santa sense: FBI agent gives tips on how to avoid holiday money scams
Second Harvest of South Georgia says each year, they distribute close to 20 million pounds of food. They say they’re hoping for the same next year also. Local drug unit, Albany Rescue Mission addressing homelessness amid cold weather. Updated: 4 hours ago. Local drug unit, Albany Rescue Mission addressing...
'We're real prepared' | Metro Atlanta homeowners brace for Georgia's flash freeze
ATLANTA — The temperature is dropping fast and as it does, there are three main things people should protect: Pipes, plants and pets. People in metro Atlanta are also preparing in their own way. “I’m just bundling up cooking some soup,” Oscar Brown said as he loaded up his...
Newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing prescription drugs
WINDER — A newly elected Georgia lawmaker has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of prescription drugs from a retirement complex he manages, according to the Associated Press. Danny Rampey was arrested on Thursday and charged with six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult,...
