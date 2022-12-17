ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Bakery bites back after its ‘non-binary gingerbread people’ causes stir

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cQ9r_0jldICkw00

Oh, snap!

A British bakery came under fire this week for selling “non-binary gingerbread people,” with some culinary critics slamming the sugary store’s “woke agenda.”

“Really? A non-binary gingerbread people?” read the viral Facebook post that spurred the online battering of the Cottage Bakery in Blackpool, England. “What it’s really come to?”

But bakery boss Paul Cook told SWNS the labeling “wasn’t done to be politically correct,” but rather “as a bit of a laugh.”

Cook explained the sweet shop has been selling gingerbread for 20 years and only relabeled the cookies as non-binary because of Natasha’s Law, which requires complete ingredient and allergen labeling on food pre-packaged for direct sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6vGG_0jldICkw00
The labeling wasn’t meant to be “politically correct,” but rather for “a bit of a laugh.”
Blackpool Gazette / SWNS

The rule is named for Natasha Ednan-Laperouse , a teenager who died in 2016 after suffering an allergic reaction to a Pret a Manger baguette that contained traces of sesame.

“We began putting labels on [the gingerbread cookies] before COVID, but we had people coming in and saying it was wrong — and they were not men,” Cook said.

“So I had a chat with my printer about it, and he said, ‘Why don’t you call them non-binary?’ I thought that’d be funny, and that’s how it came about — but it’s taken three years for someone to make a big deal of it.”

The Facebook post that sparked the frosting fracas drew more than 450 comments.

“Absolute madness. Won’t even be able call it gingerbread soon in case it offends gingers,” one person groaned.

Others mocked the outrage, with one social media user wondering, “What is worse: A gingerbread that doesn’t have a gender or people getting angry about a gingerbread that doesn’t have a gender? Who cares?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqPm0_0jldICkw00
Cottage Bakery boss Paul Cook said the cookies were relabeled as “non-binary gingerbread people” a few years ago.
Blackpool Gazette / SWNS

Cook explained that the label is on the back of the cookie, so workers can easily grab it when customers ask for a “gingerbread man” at the counter.

“It wasn’t until the labels were on [display] that people started making silly comments,” he claimed. “It wasn’t done to be politically correct… and some people have thankfully taken it as a joke.”

Comments / 23

JohnE
3d ago

I think its a great joke on woke. This shows how silly regulations can cause grief for small business owners.

Reply
9
Stonewall Catson
2d ago

Personally, I think it's stupid and is just another attempt to normalize the idea of non binary, and as such, I am fully on the disapprove and reject side. Don't want that woke madness anywhere near me, it's dangerous lunacy and it should be cast out, by any means necessary.

Reply(4)
4
Yoimiya Naganohara
2d ago

Guys. They're freaking labels on cookies. Stop getting triggered over the label on the literal COOKIES.

Reply
3
Related
Tyla

Woman says she cuts excess off food at the supermarket before weighing and paying

A TikToker has divided opinion after she revealed she cuts off the excess produce on food at the supermarket before weighing and paying for it. The user who goes by the name of Meia (mimicarter81) posted a video to the social media platform showing two broccoli stems she had cut off the main vegetable. Watch it below:
Mary Duncan

“No one wants to see this!” Man fired from prep cook job for giving food scraps to homeless man outside

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Years ago I worked at a very busy family restaurant that was run by a horrible family. They were greedy misers, always doing everything to pinch a penny. They didn’t pay their staff a cent above minimum wage, they raised prices on menu items at least once a year, and you could forget about an “‘atta boy” or “good job” let alone a bonus.
shefinds

The One Type Of Juice You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because It Leads To Belly Fat

Some people start their day with a cup of coffee. Some choose tea. Some go for water. And some opt for a nice, refreshing glass of juice. If you’re a juice fanatic, you’re certainly not alone. However, unfortunately, many of the processed fruit juices you find at the grocery store can be detrimental to your overall health and even lead to weight gain over time. They typically share one common pitfall: loads of added sugar, which can take a serious toll on your body.
Tyla

Mum who gave birth to nine babies is finally allowed out of hospital

A mum has been allowed to return home after giving birth to nine children. Halima Cissé, 27, spent 19 months in hospital in Morocco after welcoming the world’s first documented nonuplets. The mum was flown to Morocco for specialist care where they received medical support at the Ain...
The Independent

Woman called ‘rude and inconsiderate’ for using plastic sheet to cover her plane seat

A woman has been called “rude” and “inconsiderate” for using a plastic sheet to cover a plane seat.The sheet then concealed the TV screen playing in-flight entertainment for the passenger behind her. A picture of the act was shared on Reddit.Although it’s presumed the plastic sheet was a hygiene measure and it’s unclear whether or not the woman was aware of the impact it had on her fellow passenger’s journey, the Reddit thread is, perhaps predictably, full of infuriated people.The thread, which was started by the disgruntled husband of the passenger sitting directly behind the woman, is entitled: “I guess...
FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
Upworthy

Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand

Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
The Independent

Voices: I couldn’t afford to live, so I asked doctors to help me die – and they said yes

My name is Amir. I am 55 years old and live in Canada. I suffer from a number of physical and emotional ailments. I have 24/7 pain due to severe spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, osteoarthritis, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), panic anxiety disorder, depression, pretty severe asthma (I need three different inhalers to breathe) and early stages of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). I can’t work due to disability, and for the last decade or so, I have been relying on the Ontario Disability Support Program (or ODSP) as my primary source of income.This past July, I was informed...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
122K+
Followers
68K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy