E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SB Nation

Robert Griffin III is becoming the Magic Johnson of NFL Twitter

Magic Johnson has long been one of the NBA world’s best, strangest Twitter accounts. Magic offers his musings about basketball, often with a bold social media approach which can only be described as “imagine if your grandparents tweeted and didn’t know the internet exists.”. Sometimes he’s supplying...
NBC Sports

Tracy Morgan has amazing answer about Warriors' slow start

The Warriors' slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season has surprised just about everyone who follows the league. The actor and comedian joined "Warriors Pregame Live" before Golden State's game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden and was asked about the defending champions entering the game with a 15-16 record.
NBC Sports

Why Montgomery thinks Bruins aren't playing very good hockey right now

The Boston Bruins have won three of their last five games and took a point from another, and yet head coach Jim Montgomery doesn't feel too good about how his team is playing of late. He's absolutely right. "I don’t think we’re playing very good hockey. We’re not," Montgomery told...
NBC Sports

Why Kerr believes being role player can be so difficult

Steve Kerr knows just how difficult it is to be an effective role player off the bench in the NBA. The Warriors coach played 15 seasons in the NBA, primarily as a point guard off the bench for the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trailblazers.
NBC Sports

Canucks' reported asking price for Bo Horvat revealed; Should Bruins pay it?

The Vancouver Canucks are an interesting team to watch as the March 3 NHL trade deadline approaches. If the Canucks start to slide in the standings -- they are five points out of a wild card playoff spot in the Western Conference entering Monday -- maybe they look to make some moves with an eye toward the future.
