Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Related
Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Former 2017 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Ian Clark has signed a deal with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Gets Into On-Court Tussle In Taiwan
Is the honeymoon period of the ex-Laker's international sojourn over?
Lakers Land 76ers’ Tobias Harris In Bold 3-Team Trade Scenario
Before any NBA season begins, we make the best predictions that we can. Yet, without fail, it’s a fool’s endeavor. The NBA is simply too unpredictable. Teams that looked poised to contend will falter, and teams will surpass expectations as well. To say that we’re making educated guesses may be an overstatement.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother) was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls and has now signed with Fenerbahçe Basketball.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
"Well, I would come off the bench" — John Starks excludes himself from his all-time New York Knicks starting five
Still, Starks is Patrick Ewing's favourite teammate of all time.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SB Nation
Robert Griffin III is becoming the Magic Johnson of NFL Twitter
Magic Johnson has long been one of the NBA world’s best, strangest Twitter accounts. Magic offers his musings about basketball, often with a bold social media approach which can only be described as “imagine if your grandparents tweeted and didn’t know the internet exists.”. Sometimes he’s supplying...
NBC Sports
Tracy Morgan has amazing answer about Warriors' slow start
The Warriors' slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season has surprised just about everyone who follows the league. The actor and comedian joined "Warriors Pregame Live" before Golden State's game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden and was asked about the defending champions entering the game with a 15-16 record.
NBC Sports
Kerr names all-time starting five comprised of former teammates
Across his 15-year NBA playing career, Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared a court with some of the best to ever play the game. But if Kerr could choose from only his former teammates to create his all-time starting five, who would he pick?. That's exactly what NBC Sports Bay Area's...
NBC Sports
Why Montgomery thinks Bruins aren't playing very good hockey right now
The Boston Bruins have won three of their last five games and took a point from another, and yet head coach Jim Montgomery doesn't feel too good about how his team is playing of late. He's absolutely right. "I don’t think we’re playing very good hockey. We’re not," Montgomery told...
NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes being role player can be so difficult
Steve Kerr knows just how difficult it is to be an effective role player off the bench in the NBA. The Warriors coach played 15 seasons in the NBA, primarily as a point guard off the bench for the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trailblazers.
NBC Sports
Grading an interesting Bo Horvat mock trade proposal between Canucks, Bruins
There's a good chance Bo Horvat is the most popular name in the rumor mill during the weeks and months leading into the March 3 NHL trade deadline. It's not hard to figure out why, either. For starters, the Vancouver Canucks captain is a fantastic player and a legit No....
NBC Sports
Canucks' reported asking price for Bo Horvat revealed; Should Bruins pay it?
The Vancouver Canucks are an interesting team to watch as the March 3 NHL trade deadline approaches. If the Canucks start to slide in the standings -- they are five points out of a wild card playoff spot in the Western Conference entering Monday -- maybe they look to make some moves with an eye toward the future.
Comments / 0