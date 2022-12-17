Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. A long list of ostensibly local conflicts has broken out in South Sudan since a national peace deal was inked in 2018. But analysts say the current violence involving Nuer and Shilluk militias in Upper Nile state ranks among the deadliest. Thousands of people have been uprooted since mid-November and there are concerns of an imminent attack on Kodok – a town hosting more than 10,000 displaced Shilluk. The UN’s peacekeeping mission has been encouraged to step up protection duties, but Nuer forces have reportedly encircled Kodok and cut off escape routes, including to the nearby UN protection camp in Malakal. Though clashes are occurring along communal lines, they were triggered by internal tensions within a splinter group of the country’s main opposition movement, the SPLA-IO. Simon Gatwech (a Lou Nuer) and Johnson Olony (a prominent Shilluk) defected from the group last year before turning on each other. President Salva Kiir has said he “cannot stop” the fighting, though experts say his regime benefits from pitting feuding elites against each other.

12 DAYS AGO