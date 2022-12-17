Milwaukee man sentenced in 2017 Downtown Jefferson City shooting case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Milwaukee man was sentenced Friday after he pleaded guilty to his role in a 2017 deadly shooting in Jefferson City.

Devon Skinner, 28, pleaded guilty to accessory to assault. He was sentenced to 300 days in jail and was credited for time served.

Skinner was arrested in 2020 in St. Louis for his role in the deadly shooting of Taveeon Fowler in Downtown Jefferson City. Police said Fowler was shot and killed in the 700 block of Monroe Street on May 8, 2017.

Robert Farrow and Dana Day Jr. were also arrested separately for the shooting.

Farrow on Nov. 14 was sentenced to 15 years in prison. According to public court records, Farrow entered a guilty plea on a felony charge of accessory to voluntary manslaughter.

In September, the Missouri Court of Appeals upheld a conviction against Day for second-degree assault in Fowler's death. Day was sentenced to 25 years for first-degree assault and 10 years for second-degree assault.

