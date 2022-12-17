4 people, including 1 firefighter injured in Brooklyn fire
Four people, including one firefighter, were injured when a fire broke out inside a building in Brooklyn. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the six-story building on 80 Clarkson Ave. Over 160 firefighters worked to put the flames under control. The Red Cross is on the scene and will work with tenants who need assistance. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. MORE NEWS: How to tell the difference between RSV, flu and COVID-19
