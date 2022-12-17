Read full article on original website
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges | TMZ LIVE
Willie McGinest Ambushes Man, Hits Him with Bottle in Nightclub Beatdown. Royal Expert Isn't Buying What Harry & Meghan Are Selling. Congressman Ritchie Torres Defends Celebrities That Endorsed FTX. 1:07. 'Ellen' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40 by Suicide, The Last Time We Saw Him. 1:23. Jadakiss & Styles...
JoJo Siwa Says She Was Used By Her Ex Avery Cyrus After Split
JoJo Siwa appears to be taking some thinly-veiled jabs at her ex-girlfriend ... posting a video about being used on the heels of splitting with Avery Cyrus. The YouTube star hopped on TikTok Tuesday to post a clip with a voiceover to talk about being used in a relationship -- acting out a scenario where two people break things off.
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Appears on Today and Reveals Her Mom 'Never Wears Underwear'
Mila shared some "truth bombs" about her mom during Tuesday's episode Jenna Bush Hager's oldest daughter is not afraid to speak her mind! The Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host was met with a surprise appearance from her daughter, Margaret "Mila" Laura, live on air on Tuesday. Although Mila was happy to be at work with her mom, it was what she shared about her mom that made the appearance even more special. After revealing that her family plans to adopt a cat, Mila was asked if she knew what Hoda Kotb loves about her mom the most. "You...
Romeo Miller Slams Master P After Allegedly Receiving 1st Rap Snacks Royalty
Romeo Miller is proverbially snapping the olive branch his dad Master P offered in half … with yet another round of receipts that paint his dad like a money-loving overlord!!!. In a scathing clap back, Romeo accused Master P of never paying any earnings from the family “Rap Snacks”...
Master P Getting Back to Philanthropic Work After Romeo Beef
'Super Sized Salon' Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37 After Heart Complications
Jamie Lopez, the driving force behind Babydoll Beauty Couture and star of "Super Sized Salon" has died ... TMZ has learned. Sources close to Lopez tell us she'd been hospitalized in Las Vegas and died over the weekend as a result of heart complications. A rep for BBC said in a statement, "We regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez. We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss."
Alicia Silverstone strips to support PETA campaign against animal leather
Actress Alicia Silverstone is baring all to help animals. The “Batman & Robin” star is showing her support for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals by posing nude for the animal rights group to protest animal leather. In an ad for PETA, Silverstone, 46, wears nothing but...
Soulja Boy Included Kanye In 'Life Of Draco' To Clarify 'Donda' Flub
The life and times of Soulja Boy are considered must-see TV for many — so the “Crank Dat” rapper is back with Diddy’s Revolt TV for another round of his reality show!!!. An excited Soulja Boy checked in with TMZ Hip Hop and promised nothing but...
Stars Celebrating Hanukkah -- Chag Sameach!
Hanukkah is upon us, and these celebs have lit the menorah and honored the holiday in style -- some with their closest loved ones!. Andy Cohen had the huge honor of lighting his neighborhood's massive menorah this year ... while 'Catfish's Nev Schulman snapped a pic of him doing the same from the comfort of his own home.
Aaron Paul Officially Gets His Name Changed with Petition, Whole Family Official
Aaron Paul and his family have a new official surname -- the same one he's been going by, professionally at least, for years now. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Aaron's name change petition with the courts has been approved ... as have the ones submitted on behalf of his wife, Lauren, and their son Casper -- who'll now go by Ryden.
Meek Mill Deactivates Twitter Account for Good, Heading to YouTube
Meek Mill has closed the book on his life on Twitter ... he's just the latest celeb to jump ship since Elon Musk took over in October. The Philly rapper made the abrupt decision Sunday evening to close his account, and cited too many bots and weirdos as his reason for flying the coop on the bird app.
'The Crown' Dragged Over Princess Diana in Open Casket for Next Season
Princess Diana is reportedly set to be shown in an open casket in the next season of 'The Crown' -- this in the aftermath of her onscreen death ... which has some folks up in arms. Filming for the 6th installment of the hit Netflix series is underway, and according...
