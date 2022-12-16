Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in carSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Related
houstoniamag.com
23 Cool Events to Check Out New Year's Eve in Houston
WITH 2023 (FINALLY) AROUND THE CORNER, restaurants, lounges, and your favorite Houston hot spots are now gearing up for the city’s most festive New Year’s celebrations. It’s officially that time of year to pop open some bubbly (or another seasonally-themed cocktail of choice), cue the fireworks, and countdown into the new year with your fellow Houstonians.
houstoniamag.com
15 Restaurants Opening in Houston in 2023
Restaurants opening in the Houston area in 2023 include Mediterranean concept Albi, upscale Thai restaurant MaKiin, and vegetable-forward restaurant Auden. It’s a great time to be a foodie in Houston. So many outstanding restaurants have opened of late, including Houstonia’s 20 best new restaurants, that it's hard to keep track of all of them. It’s starting to look like next year is going to be just as busy a year when it comes to restaurant openings. To help you keep track, we’ve compiled a list of 15 restaurants that will be opening their doors in the Houston area in 2023.
houstoniamag.com
Gworl Power: Houston's Bustling Drag Ballroom Scene
There was something different about Fairdale Lane that August night. The ordinarily quiet street buzzed with new energy. Most of it radiated from the white mansion on the corner. Awash in pink and orange lights, the building flickered and bass grooves thrummed from within, only subtly hinting at the colorful event inside.
houstoniamag.com
The Lymbar, Chef David Cordúa’s Solo Restaurant, Is Finally Open
The Lymbar, chef David Cordúa’s all-day restaurant, bar, and lounge, has finally opened at the Ion. The Latin-Mediterranean concept, which will offer a rotating daily menu through the end of the year, is Cordúa’s debut solo restaurant. But while the Lymbar marks his first solo venture, everything about the restaurant is an homage to his family, which famously, through his father, chef Michael Cordúa, introduced Houstonians to a new world of Latin flavors through acclaimed restaurants Churrascos and Américas. The restaurant is named after Lymbar Drive, the Meyerland street Cordúa’s grandparents called home after moving to Houston from Nicaragua and where Cordúa was also raised.
houstoniamag.com
At TEN, You’ll Pay for Good Sushi, but the Ambiance Is a Bonus
The new sophisticated sushi bar from Daily Dose Hospitality Group has finally arrived. Nearly five years ago, Daily Dose Hospitality Group opened Bosscat Kitchen and Libations in Highland Village. The Southern California–based restaurant collective has finally made a home for its sister restaurant, and it’s just a stone's throw away: TEN Sushi and Cocktail Bar.
houstoniamag.com
7 Houston Salons Offering the Latest Hair Trend: Tape-ins
Tape-in extensions are the popular hair service to try this New Year. As 2023 approaches, you may be thinking, "New year, new hair." If you don't want to go any shorter, consider tape-in hair extensions. This trendy hairstyle has been the go-to look for those looking for a change in length and added volume. Not too familiar with the service? Tape-ins are pieces of hair that are pre-taped with medical-grade adhesive and enclosed on your clean, oil-free natural hair. It's safe, effortless, and will have your hair looking fresh with little to no touch-ups.
houstoniamag.com
Houston’s Getting an Arctic Blast—What to Know about Hard Freeze
An arctic cold front is headed toward Harris County, with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s. Winter has finally arrived in Houston, and temperatures will drop below freezing by week's end. Temperatures will remain manageable until Thursday, when the arctic cold front arrives. For some, that means the temperature could drop more than 20 degrees in an hour—so be sure to bundle up. The bitterly cold weather will likely last through the Christmas holiday. While the upcoming arctic blast may bring back memories of the 2020 winter storm, according to ABC meteorologist Travis Herzog, this hard freeze may present a different set of problems. Here's how Houstonians need to prepare.
Comments / 0