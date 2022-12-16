Tape-in extensions are the popular hair service to try this New Year. As 2023 approaches, you may be thinking, "New year, new hair." If you don't want to go any shorter, consider tape-in hair extensions. This trendy hairstyle has been the go-to look for those looking for a change in length and added volume. Not too familiar with the service? Tape-ins are pieces of hair that are pre-taped with medical-grade adhesive and enclosed on your clean, oil-free natural hair. It's safe, effortless, and will have your hair looking fresh with little to no touch-ups.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO