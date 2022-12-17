BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two Elizabethtown residents on drug trafficking-related charges. “Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area of Bladen County,” said the BCSO in a release.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO