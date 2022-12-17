Read full article on original website
Related
foxwilmington.com
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office charges two with trafficking heroin
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two Elizabethtown residents on drug trafficking-related charges. “Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area of Bladen County,” said the BCSO in a release.
foxwilmington.com
Arson investigation: Child dies, others in critical condition after house fire, Cumberland County deputies say
LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a child died and three other family members were critically injured in a fire in Linden early Wednesday morning. At about 1:55 a.m., fire officials said they were called to fire at a mobile home in the 8000...
foxwilmington.com
Funeral plans set for deputy killed by DWI suspect, Cumberland County officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County officials said Monday that funeral plans have been set for a deputy who was killed by a drunk driver Friday. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect early Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office.
foxwilmington.com
Family of man left beaten in ditch react to suspects’ house arrest
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) – As Demetreus Powell continues to recover from a brutal where he was left in a ditch for dead, two of his accused attackers will now spend Christmas on house arrest instead of behind bars. November 26 was a nightmare for Powell’s family after a friend...
foxwilmington.com
N.C. man accused of breaking into estranged wife’s home, burning furniture
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Smoke seen from a Scotland County home led to a man’s arrest, according to the sheriff’s office. A Scotland County sheriff’s deputy noticed smoke coming from the area of Malloy Avenue in the Laurel Hill area. When deputies went to the...
Comments / 0