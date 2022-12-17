Kyrsten Sinema files for reelection as an independent



S en. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) filed paperwork to run for reelection in 2024 as an independent a week after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party.

The senior senator from the Grand Canyon State has not announced her candidacy but filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday allowing her to raise campaign funds for reelection.

GALLEGO CLAIMS SINEMA LEFT THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE SHE CAN'T WIN A PRIMARY AGAINST HIM

Sinema was expected to receive a challenge from Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) in the Democratic primary before she announced she would be reregistering as an independent. Gallego is still hinting at running against Sinema in 2024 for her seat.

"Look, she claims to be independent. That’s not the case. The case is that she can’t win a primary against me, and this is her only option," Gallego said to Chris Hayes on MSNBC on Monday.

If Gallego runs for the seat, it could set up a three-way race, which would likely give Republicans a clear path to reclaim the seat it previously held before Sinema's 2018 election.

Since Sinema's departure from the Democratic Party, centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who is also up for reelection in 2024, has been asked whether he would leave the party. Currently, the three independent senators who caucus with Democrats are Sinema, Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Angus King (I-ME).