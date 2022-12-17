ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Kyrsten Sinema files for reelection as an independent

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQQ46_0jldExEF00


S en. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) filed paperwork to run for reelection in 2024 as an independent a week after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party.

The senior senator from the Grand Canyon State has not announced her candidacy but filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday allowing her to raise campaign funds for reelection.

GALLEGO CLAIMS SINEMA LEFT THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE SHE CAN'T WIN A PRIMARY AGAINST HIM

Sinema was expected to receive a challenge from Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) in the Democratic primary before she announced she would be reregistering as an independent. Gallego is still hinting at running against Sinema in 2024 for her seat.

"Look, she claims to be independent. That’s not the case. The case is that she can’t win a primary against me, and this is her only option," Gallego said to Chris Hayes on MSNBC on Monday.

If Gallego runs for the seat, it could set up a three-way race, which would likely give Republicans a clear path to reclaim the seat it previously held before Sinema's 2018 election.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Since Sinema's departure from the Democratic Party, centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who is also up for reelection in 2024, has been asked whether he would leave the party. Currently, the three independent senators who caucus with Democrats are Sinema, Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Angus King (I-ME).

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
News Breaking LIVE

Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position

House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
Washington Examiner

'You were never a Democrat anyways': Quotes of the Week

The first full week of December was a blend of domestic politics and foreign policy. It began with the Georgia Senate runoff, won by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D). It ended with a high-profile prisoner swap between WNBA star Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. And then Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dropped a bomb on Friday as she said she would no longer be a Democrat, instead registering as an independent.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Failed Candidate for Governor Kari Lake Demands She Be Declared Winner

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County officials challenging the certification of election results. Lake’s 70-page lawsuit calls for “an order setting aside the certified result of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election and declaring that Kari Lake is the winner.” Republican Lake, a fervent 2020 election denier, has vehemently claimed the election was rigged after losing by 0.6 percent to Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs. She tweeted a photo of the lawsuit along with the caption, “LFG.” “If the process was illegitimate then so are the results. Stay tuned, folks,” she tweeted. “Furthermore, if the process was legitimate then so are the results. Let’s find out.” The election was officially certified Tuesday after a messy process with one rural county delaying its certification in protest. A month before the election, Lake refused to say whether she’d accept the results of the election, repeatedly telling CNN anchor Dana Bash, “I’m going to win the election and I’ll accept that result.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
News Breaking LIVE

Longtime Republican Congressman Dies

Rep. Jim Kolbe, a former Republican Representative from Arizona, has died at the age of 80, according to Arizona Central. Kolbe, who was "a moderate Republican from Tucson who advocated free trade and liberalized immigration rules during his 22 years in Washington," left Congress in 2007 after originally entering Congress in 1985 following the 1984 election.
ARIZONA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
263K+
Followers
74K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy