Springfield, OH

Springfield Twp. families to receive Christmas baskets

By Desirae Gostlin
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, families in Springfield Township will be receiving Christmas gifts and food boxes for the holidays.

It will be the 42nd year the Springfield Community Christmas Basket Committee has passed out goodies to those in need.

Salvation Army passes out toys, meals to those in need this Christmas

Businesses, the school district and multiple organizations make it possible every year.

Organizers say they’re seeing more people asking for help this year.

“We’re going to take care of 100 families in our community. Those families range from senior citizens living by themselves all the way down to big families,” said Bob Carson with the Springfield Community Christmas Basket Committee.

“I like giving stuff to people like food and presents,” said volunteer Hayley Vanjura.

Families will pick up their baskets on Saturday from the elementary school starting at 9 a.m.

