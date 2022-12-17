Read full article on original website
Guadalupe Council Congratulates Bulldogs for Football Championship
The Guadalupe City Council recently recognized the members and coaches of a youth football team that captured a championship title. Talking a short walk from the council chambers to the nearby auditorium at City Hall during the Dec. 13 meeting, the mayor and three council members congratulated the Guadalupe Bulldogs and the Bulldog cheerleaders for winning the Central Coast Youth Football League Super Bowl in the Junior Division.
Bashore Classic: Dos Pueblos Holds Off Bishop Diego, Santa Ynez, Carpinteria Post Wins
Micah Goss sparked an 11-5 run in the third period to help Dos Pueblos open up a 13-point lead and later hit a clutch three-pointer in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter to help the Chargers hang on to beat Bishop Diego, 53-50 in a second-round game at Carpinteria’s Jim Bashore Holiday Classic on Tuesday night.
Lompoc Names Winners of Holiday Decoration Contest
The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission has announced the winners of its 28th annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest. Winners are as follows for the contest’s residential category; judging took place Dec. 16. A total of 42 residential nominations were considered. Best overall: 1408 W. Pear Ave. 1st place: 921...
Santa Maria Council Welcomes New, Returning Members
The Santa Maria City Council gained a new member, welcomed one woman back for a second term and said goodbye to another Tuesday night. A swearing-in ceremony saw the addition of Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez to replace Etta Waterfield as the District 4 representative on the panel. District 4 includes the southeast section of the city.
Lompoc Dishing Up Restaurant Week
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week, a celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurant owners of the Lompoc Valley, Monday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 26. Lompoc Restaurant Week will present a lineup of discounted dining options at participating...
Mayor Osborne, Councilmen Starbuck, Vega Begin New Terms on Lompoc Council
Three members were sworn in Tuesday night to new terms on the Lompoc City Council, which remained unchanged after a trio of incumbents returned. In a short ceremony, Mayor Jenelle Osborne along with Councilmen Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega took the oath of office, which was administered by City Clerk Stacey Haddon.
Injuries Reported in 2-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 Near Los Alamos
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes, about a quarter mile south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
