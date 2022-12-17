Micah Goss sparked an 11-5 run in the third period to help Dos Pueblos open up a 13-point lead and later hit a clutch three-pointer in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter to help the Chargers hang on to beat Bishop Diego, 53-50 in a second-round game at Carpinteria’s Jim Bashore Holiday Classic on Tuesday night.

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO