IMPD seeking wanted man after east Indianapolis pursuit, crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants who twice fled from officers on Wednesday. After the man fled from officers once, he was located again before fleeing in a vehicle. A brief vehicle pursuit was terminated by officers on the near east side of Indianapolis. A short time after the pursuit ended, the suspect crashed into two other vehicles at East Michigan Street and North Sherman Drive.
Greenwood police, FBI release new details from shooting at Greenwood Park Mall
The Greenwood Police Department and FBI held a joint press conference Wednesday to discuss additional findings stemming from the July mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall
Kokomo man charged with child molesting; Police say suspect wrote 4-page handwritten letter to victim
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo opened a child molestation investigation after they were notified of an apparent letter in which a 34-year-old man professed his love for a 13-year-old girl. Court documents showed a trusted adult found a handwritten four-page letter in the teenager’s room in October of 2022. When the girl was asked […]
IMPD: Man arrested for robbery of 6 businesses on north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six businesses on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months. From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.
Police arrest 3 in connection with series of 5 armed robberies
Police have three people in custody after they say the trio committed five robberies in the span of three days.
IMPD arrests woman after shooting on city’s west side
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Richelle Hughes is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.
Man arrested for 6 different robberies in Marion County
IMPD arrested a man in connection with six different robberies in the Marion County district, including several gas stations, a CVS and Family dollar.
IMPD: Man missing from east side of Indianapolis has been located
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said Wednesday morning that a man reported missing from the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday has been located. Police had asked for the public's help in locating 43-year-old Keith Standeford, who had last been seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the 1900 block of North Post Road.
3 Indianapolis minors taken to hospital after police chase ends in crash
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three Indianapolis minors went to a Lafayette hospital Wednesday morning after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash. Just after 3 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations on Interstate 65, near the State Road 26 exit in Lafayette.
IMPD arrests man accused of robbing 6 businesses while on work release
INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted armed robber is behind bars after police claim he robbed a half dozen businesses around Indianapolis while on work release. IMPD robbery detectives believe 53-year-old Damon Smithson robbed all six businesses over a two-month span before he was arrested last week. Based on their investigation, IMPD said Smithson is a suspect […]
Current Publishing
Man found dead in pond behind assisted living center in Carmel
Carmel police are investigating after a body was discovered in a pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly before 9 a.m. Dec. 20. First responders pronounced the adult male dead after recovering the body. According to police, no foul play is suspected. Police did not...
WTHI
Missing Indianapolis children reported involved in Tippecanoe County crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three kids involved in a Tippecanoe County crash were previously reported missing in Indianapolis. The crash happened on I-65 at the 172-mile marker around 3:00 Wednesday morning. Indiana State Police says a trooper tried to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey after several traffic infractions.
Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference
GREENWOOD, Ind. – Authorities could provide new information this week about the July shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. On July 17, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman opened fire inside the mall, killing three people: 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, 30-year-old Victor Gomez and 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda. All three victims died from multiple gunshot wounds, according […]
WISH-TV
2 men, 17-year-old arrested in connection with armed robberies over 72 hours
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested two men and a teen for a series of armed robberies in a 72-hour period. They are 19-year old Mark Solis-Lopez, 20-year old Juan Mendoza, and a 17-year old boy, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Police also recovered two handguns. The robberies...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 16-year-old boy shot was not a ‘Door Dash driver’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday morning. Police originally received reports that this person was a Door Dash driver, but they confirmed Monday morning that this wasn’t true. Police were called to Community South Hospital for a shooting they say...
Woman arrested in shooting on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested for a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Monday. It was one of several shootings that occurred throughout the day Monday, following a weekend with more than a dozen other shootings across the city. According to IMPD, 46-year-old Richelle Hughes was arrested...
IMPD arrests 3 in series of armed robberies on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested three people believed to be responsible for five armed robberies in a 72-hour period. On Dec. 14, IMPD detectives, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and IMPD SWAT were made aware of a robbery in progress at the Legend at Speedway Apartments in Speedway. Detectives found...
Here's what we know about Eli Dicken and his actions during Greenwood Park Mall shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. — On July 17, 2022, a man opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall food court. The planned attack killed three people in a few moments. Those killed by the shooter include 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, his wife 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda and 30-year-old Victor Gomez. Also wounded that day in the food court of the mall were a 22-year-old woman, who was hit in the leg, and a 12-year-old girl hit in the back by a bullet fragment.
Man claiming to be Indy DoorDash driver shot by shotgun Sunday morning
A man claiming to be an Indianapolis-area DoorDash driver was shot Sunday morning, according to an IMPD police report.
2 dead after shooting at Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Monday night. On Dec. 19, police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2200 block of Sumpter Court, near 25th Street and North Talley Road, shortly before 9 p.m.
WTHR
