ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

IMPD seeking wanted man after east Indianapolis pursuit, crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants who twice fled from officers on Wednesday. After the man fled from officers once, he was located again before fleeing in a vehicle. A brief vehicle pursuit was terminated by officers on the near east side of Indianapolis. A short time after the pursuit ended, the suspect crashed into two other vehicles at East Michigan Street and North Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man arrested for robbery of 6 businesses on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six businesses on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months. From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD arrests man accused of robbing 6 businesses while on work release

INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted armed robber is behind bars after police claim he robbed a half dozen businesses around Indianapolis while on work release. IMPD robbery detectives believe 53-year-old Damon Smithson robbed all six businesses over a two-month span before he was arrested last week. Based on their investigation, IMPD said Smithson is a suspect […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Man found dead in pond behind assisted living center in Carmel

Carmel police are investigating after a body was discovered in a pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly before 9 a.m. Dec. 20. First responders pronounced the adult male dead after recovering the body. According to police, no foul play is suspected. Police did not...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Authorities could provide new information this week about the July shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. On July 17, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman opened fire inside the mall, killing three people: 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, 30-year-old Victor Gomez and 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda. All three victims died from multiple gunshot wounds, according […]
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 16-year-old boy shot was not a ‘Door Dash driver’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday morning. Police originally received reports that this person was a Door Dash driver, but they confirmed Monday morning that this wasn’t true. Police were called to Community South Hospital for a shooting they say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman arrested in shooting on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested for a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Monday. It was one of several shootings that occurred throughout the day Monday, following a weekend with more than a dozen other shootings across the city. According to IMPD, 46-year-old Richelle Hughes was arrested...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD arrests 3 in series of armed robberies on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested three people believed to be responsible for five armed robberies in a 72-hour period. On Dec. 14, IMPD detectives, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and IMPD SWAT were made aware of a robbery in progress at the Legend at Speedway Apartments in Speedway. Detectives found...
SPEEDWAY, IN
WTHR

Here's what we know about Eli Dicken and his actions during Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. — On July 17, 2022, a man opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall food court. The planned attack killed three people in a few moments. Those killed by the shooter include 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, his wife 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda and 30-year-old Victor Gomez. Also wounded that day in the food court of the mall were a 22-year-old woman, who was hit in the leg, and a 12-year-old girl hit in the back by a bullet fragment.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

2 dead after shooting at Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Monday night. On Dec. 19, police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2200 block of Sumpter Court, near 25th Street and North Talley Road, shortly before 9 p.m.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy