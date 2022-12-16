WBATB‘s Mariah Duran is interviewed in the latest episode of The Nine Club, and she talks about growing up in New Mexico; getting flowed by Meow; quitting high school basketball to focus on skating full-time; being an alternate for X Games; doing local fundraisers to help raise money for her X Games flight and hotel stay; getting invited to SLS; using her X Games winnings to buy a car and drive to California; getting on Adidas; and, of course, the Olympics. Watch the interview, above!

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO