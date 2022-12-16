Read full article on original website
Mariah Duran Interviewed On ‘The Nine Club’
WBATB‘s Mariah Duran is interviewed in the latest episode of The Nine Club, and she talks about growing up in New Mexico; getting flowed by Meow; quitting high school basketball to focus on skating full-time; being an alternate for X Games; doing local fundraisers to help raise money for her X Games flight and hotel stay; getting invited to SLS; using her X Games winnings to buy a car and drive to California; getting on Adidas; and, of course, the Olympics. Watch the interview, above!
OJ Wheels Drops New Jake Braun Part
OJ Wheels has released Jake Braun’s new part ‘Learn to Suffer’ this morning, featuring a huge selection of intimidating rails. Braun is definitely the brains of this operation—if the operation is curating ridiculously long and kinky rails to grind. Watch the edit, by Chris Varcadipane, above!
Koston and P-Rod Narrate ‘20 Years of Nike Skateboarding’
Nike SB rewinds to 2002 to where it all began, for a second time, in its latest video. After many unsuccessful forays into skateboarding, Nike tapped a visionary by the name of Sandy Bodecker to lead a new charge. Fresh off his success integrating Nike into an equally challenging world of global football, Boedecker quickly had Nike heading in the right direction with skateboarding, too.
