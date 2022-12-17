BREAKING: LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both available for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in California.

For the game, the Lakers will have their two best players available, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (back) will play Friday."

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) will play Friday."

James comes into the night averaging 26.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 20 games.

Meanwhile, Davis is averaging 28.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest in 24 games.

The Lakers are coming off a 122-118 loss in overtime to the Boston Celtics at home on Tuesday night.

James and Davis combined for 70 points.

Right now, the Lakers are 11-16 in their first 27 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 6-7 in the 13 games they have hosted at home in Los Angeles, California.

As for the Nuggets, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 17-10 record in 27 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

On the road, the Nuggets are 9-7 in 16 games away from Colorado.

The two teams faced off in October, and the Lakers won 121-110 (which was their first victory of the season).

James and Davis combined for 49 points, while Nikola Jokic had 23 points for the Nuggets.