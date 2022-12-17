ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinema files election paperwork as independent for 2024 Senate race

By The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission to run for the U.S. Senate again in 2024.

The statement lists her party affiliation as independent.

Sinema announced her departure from the Democratic Party a week ago in an op-ed in The Arizona Republic.

At the time, she would not say whether she planned to seek a second term. This move doesn't confirm that Sinema will seek the office but allows her to raise and spend money.

Sinema won the Senate seat in 2018 in a close race against Republican Martha McSally.

"We’ve seen in recent years that the parties have pulled folks to the political edges,” Sinema said during a 45-minute interview with The Republic about her party switch. “There’s an increasing demand that you kind of fit in with one political orthodoxy or the other. … I’ve never fit that.”

She plans to caucus with Democrats, giving the party an edge on committee seats, something that could prove important to moving quickly on judicial nominations. But Sinema said she will remain uninvolved in party leadership votes and advancing the party’s broader efforts.

Her statement of candidacy sets in motion the prospect of a three-way Senate race in Arizona in 2024. Democratic Reps. Ruben Gallego and Greg Stanton are exploring whether to run, and the field is wide open for Republicans.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who is leaving office in January, told The Republic he is not interested in campaigning for a Senate seat.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

