Families receive toys during downtown Macon giveaway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A surprise toy giveaway happened in Downtown Macon Wednesday thanks to a small group of dedicated Maconites. When the Anita Ponder and Friends Feast, an event that provides food for families in need, fell through this year due to unforeseen circumstances, some of the people involved were unhappy about not being able to help Middle Georgians, so organizer Sandy Bryant got a group of sponsors together to help throw a surprise toy giveaway on Cherry Street.
81-year-old killed in Hancock County fire
SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early in December, a fire in Hancock County killed an 81-year-old on Barnes Road. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, investigators responded to a morning home fire on Barnes Road after neighbors reported hearing a woman shouting before hearing an explosion and seeing fire at the residence.
Local shelters preparing to help residents seek shelter during frigid temperatures
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Frigid temperatures are making their way to Middle Georgia later this week, and local shelters are already preparing to provide a place of warmth. United Way of Central Georgia is working with local resource centers to make sure shelters have what they need to accommodate those looking to escape the bitter cold.
Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
Salvation Army of Greater Macon distributes toys from Angel Tree Project
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army of Greater Macon is making sure every child will have a present under the tree for Christmas this year. Residents lined up to receive gifts Monday as volunteers rounded up presents for the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree giveaway. Sgt. Melissa White...
Warner Robins Police investigating Wednesday shooting on Kevin Court
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are hospitalized after being shot Wednesday afternoon. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says officers responded to 108 Kevin Court just after 4:30 in reference to a person being shot. That’s where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting outside Macon's Full House Tavern
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting outside a Macon business. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Andrew Ronnie Mullis was arrested for the shooting death of 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls. Investigators say Bulls was shot to death outside Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road on December 12, 2022.
Pedestrian hit and killed on Eisenhower Pkwy
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being hit by a truck Monday night. According to a release from The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened in the 5000 block of Eisenhower Parkway around 11:19 Monday night. It was reported that a male pedestrian was in...
Woman charged with Theft, Fraud and Exploitation of elders in Bibb County
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 59-year-old woman from Covington has been charged with the exploitation of elders, theft by taking, and insurance fraud after her brother’s death. In June of 2022, Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign 2 life insurance beneficiary forms to remove his...
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in shooting at Macon restaurant
MACON, Ga. — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man at a Macon restaurant. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Andrew Ronnie Mullis in the shooting death of 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls at the Full House Tavern on December 12. Investigators identified...
Local auto service providers offer tips on keeping your car safe during cold weather
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s important to make sure you have adequate shelter ahead of the upcoming cold temperatures, but it’s also important to make sure your vehicle is protected. Auto service providers say there are a few things to know before you hit the road for...
Dodge County 19-year-old charged with Arson
EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 19-year-old from Eastman is being charged with arson. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, Investigators were called out from the State Fire Marshal’s Office to respond to a residential structure fire on Ninth Avenue in Eastman, this fire caused moderate to severe damage to the 41-year-old house that was uninhabited at the time.
Macon man dies after being struck by vehicle on December 18
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man who was struck by a vehicle on Pio Nono Avenue on Sunday, December 18 has died. That’s according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, who identified the victim as 64-year-old Emanuel Jones. Jones, who told 41NBC this is the 13th pedestrian death in...
Local emergency officials offer tips on staying safe during record cold temps
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With the weather outside turning frightful, Middle Georgia leaders are preparing for the worst. Macon-Bibb County Emergency Services is preparing for freezing temperatures this weekend. Macon-Bibb County EMA Director Spencer Hawkins says there are many ways to prepare your home before the arctic blast moves...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck on Eisenhower Parkway identified
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Eisenhower Parkway Monday night. A man hit by a Ford truck that was traveling west on Eisenhower. They say it happened in the 5000 block just after 11:19 p.m., according to a press release.
Man who led troopers on a chase, shooting identified
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The man who led officers on a high-speed chase from Warner Robins to Macon after a failed traffic stop has been identified as Christopher Rodriguez, of Macon. The GBI provided more details about the high-speed chase turned officer-involved shooting. A Trooper reported that 33-year-old Rodriguez failed...
Man shoots at Georgia State Patrol Trooper during chase
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a second officer involved shooting in Middle Georgia on Tuesday. This one happening in Houston County. Investigators say a Georgia State Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Watson Boulevard around 11...
Local millionaire and business owner give away $7,000 of gifts
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Saturday a local business owner and millionaire gave away $7,000 worth of toys to Middle Georgia for this holiday season. Dozens came out to take part with a video game truck and toys that the kids could pick out themselves. CEO and Founder of Girl Factor Courtney Waters says that she couldn't be more happy to give back to the community.
Fake doctor in Houston County sentenced to 202 years after guilty verdict
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man investigators say falsely represented himself as a doctor in Houston County has been sentenced to over two centuries in jail. A jury in the Superior Court of Houston County convicted Jimmy Lee Taylor on December 15th, 2022. Taylor was convicted of 44 counts of Elder Abuse and 23 counts of Practicing Medicine without a License. His conviction stems from an investigation that began in April of 2018 by the Houston County sheriff's office and the criminal investigation division.
Johnson County “Operation Sleighride” leads to drug bust, arrests
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with Laurens County deputies, Georgia State Patrol Troopers, and Department of Corrections K-9 units worked together to put on “Operation Sleighride”, which resulted in 19 felony arrests and 14 misdemeanor arrests. The enforcement campaign was put...
