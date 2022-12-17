Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
41nbc.com
Families receive toys during downtown Macon giveaway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A surprise toy giveaway happened in Downtown Macon Wednesday thanks to a small group of dedicated Maconites. When the Anita Ponder and Friends Feast, an event that provides food for families in need, fell through this year due to unforeseen circumstances, some of the people involved were unhappy about not being able to help Middle Georgians, so organizer Sandy Bryant got a group of sponsors together to help throw a surprise toy giveaway on Cherry Street.
'Making sure people have what they need': Central Georgia warming centers, shelters preparing for drop in temps
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia will soon see some of its coldest temperatures in years, those temps dipping as low as 15 degrees this week. Just ahead of Christmas, some people are finishing their shopping or their travel plans. Others may be getting ready to brave severely low temperatures,...
WMAZ
Macon group gives bikes to kids as reward for reading achievements
A Macon group gave away 50 bicycles to kids who achieved excellence in reading. Children were jumping with excitement with their parents there to capture the moment.
Macon mom and daughter duo giving hundreds of free Christmas toys to families
MACON, Ga. — Wednesday on Cherry Street in downtown Macon, you can get some Christmas gifts for your children. Dr. Anissa Jones is partnering with her mom, Sandra Bryant, to give away hundreds of toys to families in need. The initiative started when they began serving food and giving...
41nbc.com
Bruce Elementary students receive bikes donated by 100 Black Men of Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Students at Bruce Elementary School in Macon received a nice Christmas surprise on Tuesday. The organization “100 Black Men of Middle Georgia” delivered more than 50 bikes to the students. They got to pick out their own bike and take it home for Christmas.
41nbc.com
Local shelters preparing to help residents seek shelter during frigid temperatures
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Frigid temperatures are making their way to Middle Georgia later this week, and local shelters are already preparing to provide a place of warmth. United Way of Central Georgia is working with local resource centers to make sure shelters have what they need to accommodate those looking to escape the bitter cold.
Fall Line hosts Christmas Market in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — Christmas is around the corner and you know what that means...last minute holiday shopping. The folks at Fall Line Brewery in Macon held the perfect opportunity for people to grab those last minute gifts and stocking stuffers. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, downtown...
41nbc.com
Salvation Army of Greater Macon distributes toys from Angel Tree Project
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army of Greater Macon is making sure every child will have a present under the tree for Christmas this year. Residents lined up to receive gifts Monday as volunteers rounded up presents for the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree giveaway. Sgt. Melissa White...
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb celebrates 400th blight demolition
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County celebrated its 400th blight demolition Tuesday, marking a huge milestone in the ongoing fight against blighted structures. “It is a great day to be in Macon-Bibb County,” Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller said. “We’re so excited to be here. As we know, we’ve been working on this a long time. It’s been a long time coming, and let me get something straight from the very beginning, we’re celebrating passing 400 demolitions in less than two years on this focused effort.”
41nbc.com
Local auto service providers offer tips on keeping your car safe during cold weather
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s important to make sure you have adequate shelter ahead of the upcoming cold temperatures, but it’s also important to make sure your vehicle is protected. Auto service providers say there are a few things to know before you hit the road for...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
wgxa.tv
Local millionaire and business owner give away $7,000 of gifts
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Saturday a local business owner and millionaire gave away $7,000 worth of toys to Middle Georgia for this holiday season. Dozens came out to take part with a video game truck and toys that the kids could pick out themselves. CEO and Founder of Girl Factor Courtney Waters says that she couldn't be more happy to give back to the community.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins: "Shop With A Cop"
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police Department joined Houston County's Board of Education (BOE) to create a Christmas miracle for some families in the city. The departments joined forces to put on their annual “Shop With A Cop” event. An event they have been doing for the past 18 years.
'I love doing what I do': Georgia honors Hawkinsville teacher as top educator for infants
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Mary Williams teaches early head start at Kid's Express Learning Center in Hawkinsville. She's been an educator there for more than 15 years. Williams says she found her true passion in early head start development, but she couldn't do it alone. She says teamwork comes from...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 12/21/22
A Macon convenience store will no longer be able to sell alcohol. Bibb County calls the M&M Food Mart dangerous.
Fort Valley police officers play Santa Claus, taking families on holiday shopping spree
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley police officers put on different uniforms Tuesday night. They traded their standard officer uniforms for blue Santa suits. Officers came together to provide Christmas presents for children in an event called "Blue Santa." Since November 14, the department took nominations of children ages...
WMAZ
Warner Robins church to open warming center for the homeless Thursday
They plan to keep their doors open this Thursday through Monday depending on the weather. If it continues to stay cold, they may extend those hours.
'Break bread & spend time with family': Macon temple wishes a happy 'Challah-day' and talks about Hanukkah
MACON, Ga. — Christmas is just a week away, however Central Georgia is home to many different religions and celebrations too. Sunday is the first night of Hanukkah, an eight day Jewish celebration known as the Festival of Lights. Elizabeth Bahar– Rabbi for Temple Beth Israel in Macon says...
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announces beating cancer
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced on Wednesday he won the fight against cancer in a post on the Bibb County Sheriff Office's Facebook page. 13WMAZ talked with Davis in February when he first announced he was diagnosed with leukemia. Sheriff David Davis has worked with...
Macon-Bibb commissioners deny alcohol license to 'magnet for crime' M&M Food Mart
MACON, Ga. — A Macon convenience store will no longer be allowed to sell alcohol after a decision from the Bibb County Commission. The county calls the M&M Food Mart dangerous. They took the owner to court this year to close it down temporarily. The store did close in September, after a court hearing where the county called the store a 'magnet for crime.'
Comments / 0