ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb celebrates 400th blight demolition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County celebrated its 400th blight demolition Tuesday, marking a huge milestone in the ongoing fight against blighted structures. “It is a great day to be in Macon-Bibb County,” Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller said. “We’re so excited to be here. As we know, we’ve been working on this a long time. It’s been a long time coming, and let me get something straight from the very beginning, we’re celebrating passing 400 demolitions in less than two years on this focused effort.”
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announces beating cancer

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced on Wednesday he won the fight against cancer in a post on the Bibb County Sheriff Office's Facebook page. 13WMAZ talked with Davis in February when he first announced he was diagnosed with leukemia. Sheriff David Davis has worked with...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Families receive toys during downtown Macon giveaway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A surprise toy giveaway happened in Downtown Macon Wednesday thanks to a small group of dedicated Maconites. When the Anita Ponder and Friends Feast, an event that provides food for families in need, fell through this year due to unforeseen circumstances, some of the people involved were unhappy about not being able to help Middle Georgians, so organizer Sandy Bryant got a group of sponsors together to help throw a surprise toy giveaway on Cherry Street.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

2 old Bibb school buildings to become housing developments

MACON, Ga. — Two old Bibb school properties will soon be home to a new group of people: renters. This week, the school district agreed to sell Jessie Rice Elementary and Neel Academy to a development group. Both schools have been closed for years, with the school district left to pick up the tab for maintenance. Now, they have a new chance to get both schools off the rolls and add some money to the district's pocket.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins council approves 75+ license plate-reading cameras

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — More than 75 additional license plate-reading, FLOCK cameras will soon be on the side of the road in Houston County. The City of Warner Robins unanimously approved the cameras Monday night during their called meeting. The contract is now complete and the cameras will be up and running by next summer throughout Houston County.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins: "Shop With A Cop"

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police Department joined Houston County's Board of Education (BOE) to create a Christmas miracle for some families in the city. The departments joined forces to put on their annual “Shop With A Cop” event. An event they have been doing for the past 18 years.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Pedestrian hit and killed on Eisenhower Pkwy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being hit by a truck Monday night. According to a release from The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened in the 5000 block of Eisenhower Parkway around 11:19 Monday night. It was reported that a male pedestrian was in...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man wrecks car after chase in Bibb County

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 4:15 p.m.:. According to the Georgia State Patrol, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper from GSP's Perry post tried to stop a car on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard in Houston County. The driver, later identified as 33 -year-old Christopher Rodriguez, didn't stop, and a high-speed chase ensued.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy