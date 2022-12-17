MACON, Ga. — Two old Bibb school properties will soon be home to a new group of people: renters. This week, the school district agreed to sell Jessie Rice Elementary and Neel Academy to a development group. Both schools have been closed for years, with the school district left to pick up the tab for maintenance. Now, they have a new chance to get both schools off the rolls and add some money to the district's pocket.

MACON, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO