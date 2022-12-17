Read full article on original website
Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
Macon-Bibb commissioners deny alcohol license to 'magnet for crime' M&M Food Mart
MACON, Ga. — A Macon convenience store will no longer be allowed to sell alcohol after a decision from the Bibb County Commission. The county calls the M&M Food Mart dangerous. They took the owner to court this year to close it down temporarily. The store did close in September, after a court hearing where the county called the store a 'magnet for crime.'
Macon-Bibb celebrates 400th blight demolition
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County celebrated its 400th blight demolition Tuesday, marking a huge milestone in the ongoing fight against blighted structures. “It is a great day to be in Macon-Bibb County,” Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller said. “We’re so excited to be here. As we know, we’ve been working on this a long time. It’s been a long time coming, and let me get something straight from the very beginning, we’re celebrating passing 400 demolitions in less than two years on this focused effort.”
Bruce Elementary students receive bikes donated by 100 Black Men of Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Students at Bruce Elementary School in Macon received a nice Christmas surprise on Tuesday. The organization “100 Black Men of Middle Georgia” delivered more than 50 bikes to the students. They got to pick out their own bike and take it home for Christmas.
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announces beating cancer
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced on Wednesday he won the fight against cancer in a post on the Bibb County Sheriff Office's Facebook page. 13WMAZ talked with Davis in February when he first announced he was diagnosed with leukemia. Sheriff David Davis has worked with...
Macon group gives bikes to kids as reward for reading achievements
A Macon group gave away 50 bicycles to kids who achieved excellence in reading. Children were jumping with excitement with their parents there to capture the moment.
Families receive toys during downtown Macon giveaway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A surprise toy giveaway happened in Downtown Macon Wednesday thanks to a small group of dedicated Maconites. When the Anita Ponder and Friends Feast, an event that provides food for families in need, fell through this year due to unforeseen circumstances, some of the people involved were unhappy about not being able to help Middle Georgians, so organizer Sandy Bryant got a group of sponsors together to help throw a surprise toy giveaway on Cherry Street.
'Making sure people have what they need': Central Georgia warming centers, shelters preparing for drop in temps
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia will soon see some of its coldest temperatures in years, those temps dipping as low as 15 degrees this week. Just ahead of Christmas, some people are finishing their shopping or their travel plans. Others may be getting ready to brave severely low temperatures,...
Local shelters preparing to help residents seek shelter during frigid temperatures
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Frigid temperatures are making their way to Middle Georgia later this week, and local shelters are already preparing to provide a place of warmth. United Way of Central Georgia is working with local resource centers to make sure shelters have what they need to accommodate those looking to escape the bitter cold.
2 old Bibb school buildings to become housing developments
MACON, Ga. — Two old Bibb school properties will soon be home to a new group of people: renters. This week, the school district agreed to sell Jessie Rice Elementary and Neel Academy to a development group. Both schools have been closed for years, with the school district left to pick up the tab for maintenance. Now, they have a new chance to get both schools off the rolls and add some money to the district's pocket.
Warner Robins council approves 75+ license plate-reading cameras
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — More than 75 additional license plate-reading, FLOCK cameras will soon be on the side of the road in Houston County. The City of Warner Robins unanimously approved the cameras Monday night during their called meeting. The contract is now complete and the cameras will be up and running by next summer throughout Houston County.
Warner Robins: "Shop With A Cop"
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police Department joined Houston County's Board of Education (BOE) to create a Christmas miracle for some families in the city. The departments joined forces to put on their annual “Shop With A Cop” event. An event they have been doing for the past 18 years.
Macon mom and daughter duo giving hundreds of free Christmas toys to families
MACON, Ga. — Wednesday on Cherry Street in downtown Macon, you can get some Christmas gifts for your children. Dr. Anissa Jones is partnering with her mom, Sandra Bryant, to give away hundreds of toys to families in need. The initiative started when they began serving food and giving...
Pedestrian dies after December 18 hit-and-run on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies say the pedestrian who was hospitalized in a December 18 hit-and-run accident on Pio Nono Avenue has died. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Emanuel Jones was walking in the 300 block of Pio Nono Avenue when he was hit by a car Sunday night.
Pedestrian hit and killed on Eisenhower Pkwy
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being hit by a truck Monday night. According to a release from The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened in the 5000 block of Eisenhower Parkway around 11:19 Monday night. It was reported that a male pedestrian was in...
Central Georgia's top news stories for 12/20/22
A man is dead after a hit and run on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Monday in the 5000 block around 11:19 p.m.
Fake doctor scammed Houston County woman out of $30,000
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County judge sentenced a Florida man who pretended to a doctor to 202 years in prison last week. Court documents show the man scammed at least $30,000 from an elderly woman. May 2, 2017, according to court documents, is when Jimmy Lee Taylor...
Woman charged with Theft, Fraud and Exploitation of elders in Bibb County
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 59-year-old woman from Covington has been charged with the exploitation of elders, theft by taking, and insurance fraud after her brother’s death. In June of 2022, Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign 2 life insurance beneficiary forms to remove his...
Warner Robins church to open warming center for the homeless Thursday
They plan to keep their doors open this Thursday through Monday depending on the weather. If it continues to stay cold, they may extend those hours.
Man wrecks car after chase in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 4:15 p.m.:. According to the Georgia State Patrol, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper from GSP's Perry post tried to stop a car on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard in Houston County. The driver, later identified as 33 -year-old Christopher Rodriguez, didn't stop, and a high-speed chase ensued.
