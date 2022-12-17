Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Related
Mets, White Sox mulling blockbuster Liam Hendriks trade
The New York Mets have been among the busiest teams this offseason, revamping their pitching staff and locking down other key players. But they aren’t done yet. After failing to land Carlos Correa in free agency, they are turning their attention to Chicago White Sox star Liam Hendriks. According...
Mookie Betts’ blunt response to Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner Dodgers departures
The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to have a different feel in 2023. Two players who were previously cornerstones of the team, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger, signed elsewhere in MLB free agency this offseason. Mookie Betts offered a blunt response in reference to their respective departures, per Fox News. “I mean, it sucks,” Betts […] The post Mookie Betts’ blunt response to Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner Dodgers departures appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clayton Kershaw drops a truth bomb on Dodgers’ Julio Urias after Cy Young caliber season
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most notable teams in all of MLB. They draw in plenty of fans and receive national attention on a consistent basis. However, star pitcher Julio Urias tends to get overlooked. Clayton Kershaw recently dropped a truth bomb on Urias, per Matthew Moreno. “Julio is the man,” Kershaw […] The post Clayton Kershaw drops a truth bomb on Dodgers’ Julio Urias after Cy Young caliber season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cody Bellinger breaks silence on signing with Cubs
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs agreed on a 1-year, $17.5 million deal in MLB free agency. For Bellinger, the opportunity represents a new start and a chance to reinvent himself as a big league hitter. On the other hand, Chicago gets a terrific defensive centerfielder with a sky high offensive ceiling. Bellinger recently broke […] The post Cody Bellinger breaks silence on signing with Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets honest on Padres, Giants after big offseason
The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants have both made eye-opening moves in MLB free agency this offseason. San Diego brought in Xander Bogaerts while the Giants landed Carlos Correa to bolster their lineup. But Los Angeles Dodgers’ star pitcher Clayton Kershaw isn’t worried, per Matthew Moreno. “Obviously the Padres have made a ton […] The post Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets honest on Padres, Giants after big offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Alex Caruso trade on the horizon amid Bulls turmoil?
The fallout caused by the turmoil within the Chicago Bulls seems to be taking form right now. Zach LaVine appears to have made it abundantly clear that he no longer wants to remain in Chicago, but it also seems that he’s not the only one that could be leaving. According to reports, it’s actually more likely that it’s Alex Caruso who ends up getting dealt in the near future.
Giants drop weak statement on Carlos Correa debacle
San Francisco Giants’ President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi issued a statement after Carlos Correa’s deal fell through with the team, per Alex Pavlovic. “While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination. We wish Carlos the best,” Zaidi said.
The Adley Rutschman reason Orioles swung for James McCann trade
The Baltimore Orioles, after years of terrible baseball, appear to be turning things around, thanks in no small part to top prospect Adley Rutschman’s successful breakthrough into the majors. In only 113 games and 470 plate appearances since his call-up on May 21, Rutschman put up 5.3 WAR (per Fangraphs), on the back of elite hitting for a catcher and elite defense behind the plate.
Full details of Carlos Rodon’s $162 million Yankees contract, revealed
Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees recently agreed to a massive six-year, $162 million deal. Now, the full details of the contract and how much Rodon would be making per year during the duration of the deal have been revealed. Apparently, the deal includes a $5 million signing bonus...
Padres beat out Dodgers for key pitcher in free agency
The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers were embroiled in a bidding war for free-agent right-hander Seth Lugo, and he made his final decision on Monday. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Lugo and the Padres are in agreement on a contract in free agency, bringing the former Mets’ reliever to San Diego after he spent the last seven seasons in the Big Apple.
Sean Manaea’s eye-opening ‘lazy’ admission after Giants signing
The San Francisco Giants failed to re-sign Carlos Rodon this offseason but added to their rotation depth nonetheless. One of those additions, Sean Manaea, has spoken publicly for the first time as a Giants pitcher. Manaea spoke with reporters on a Zoom call as the team announced the trade. It was here he admitted his […] The post Sean Manaea’s eye-opening ‘lazy’ admission after Giants signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres swipe Matt Carpenter away from Yankees in free agency
The San Diego Padres and Matt Carpenter reportedly agreed on a contract for the 2023 season with a player option for 2024, per AJ Cassavell. He is guaranteed $12 million in 2023 and can earn up to $21 million if he exercises his player option and incentives are earned, per Ken Rosenthal. Carpenter is expected […] The post Padres swipe Matt Carpenter away from Yankees in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The concerning reason Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference was postponed
San Francisco Giants fans had reason to be concerned on Tuesday, as Carlos Correa’s introductory press conference was postponed with no explanation given. Now, it’s known why the move was made. The Giants postponed the press conference to introduce Correa after a medical concern arose during his physical, sources told the Associated Press. “The people […] The post The concerning reason Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference was postponed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves land left-handed masher in free agency
The Atlanta Braves have agreed to terms on a contract with OF Jordan Luplow in MLB free agency. The contract is worth $1.4 million over 1-year. This signing will not make or break Atlanta’s playoff chances. However, it will benefit the Braves more than fans may initially imagine. Luplow hit an unsightly .176 for the […] The post Braves land left-handed masher in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa free agency: Grading Mets’ 12-year, $315 million contract after Giants deal falls through
There have been some pretty shocking developments in MLB free agency this offseason, but the latest news in the Carlos Correa free agency saga is easily the most shocking of them all. After being on the verge of signing a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, Correa left them at the altar, […] The post Carlos Correa free agency: Grading Mets’ 12-year, $315 million contract after Giants deal falls through appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Brantley drops pivotal health update after missing Astros’ World Series run
Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros recently came to terms on a contract. The star outfielder was linked to a number of different teams in free agency but ultimately re-signed in Houston. Brantley provided an update on his health after missing the Astros’ 2022 World Series run due to injury, per MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer. “I’m […] The post Michael Brantley drops pivotal health update after missing Astros’ World Series run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants’ 180 on Carlos Correa gets another stunning twist
Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.
The reason Giants’ Michael Conforto interest is ironic after Carlos Correa fiasco
The San Francisco Giants are reportedly interested in Michael Conforto, per Susan Slusser. However, Conforto is a Scott Boras agent and Scott Boras happens to represent Carlos Correa, who’s deal recently fell apart with the Giants. Boras made a strong statement in reference to the Correa-Giants fallout. “We reached an agreement. We had a letter of […] The post The reason Giants’ Michael Conforto interest is ironic after Carlos Correa fiasco appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Orioles are primed to make trade following Dansby Swanson-Cubs deal
The Baltimore Orioles have had a mostly quiet offseason, making a few moves here and there. It makes sense given the nature of their roster, as the important thing for them is to develop the abundance of young talent they already have. There could be a sizable trade in the works for them given the way the market stands.
Mookie Betts reveals truth behind Dodgers wild water celebration
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers performed a water celebration last season that took the internet by storm. The celebration looked odd to say the least, and there were no shortage of theories swirling about what it represented. Mookie Betts recently addressed and revealed the truth behind the celebration,...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0