Gorbenko Downs Two Israeli Records At Short Course Nationals
SCM (25m) The 2022 Israeli national Short Course Championships kicked off this week, with Anastasia Gorbenko getting off to a quick start. On day one, 19-year-old Gorbenko fired off two national records, first in the women’s 200m back and then in the women’s 50m freestyle. Gorbenko played it...
200Free Me David Popovici Bane #2 Junior Of All-Time, Break Kiye Romanian Record
SCM (25m) GOLD: Sunwoo Hwang (South Korea) – 1:39.72 (Championship Record) Men’s 200 free ke final mein, Romanian Daviv Popovici ne 1:40.79 ki timing ke sath personal best time clocked krte huye new Romanian record set kiya hai, Matthew States ke World Junior Reocrd time 1:40.65 se bass thoda hi piche rah gaye.
Claire Curzan Raced 1600 Meters Over 19 Swims At Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) Claire Curzan took on an incredibly daunting schedule at the Short Course World Championships. Already scheduled to be the busiest female swimmer on the U.S. roster with five entries coming into the meet, Curzan added the 200 backstroke to her lineup at the last minute after Rhyan White was forced to pull out of the competition due to an undisclosed illness.
Kaylee McKeown Becomes 2nd Woman to Concurrently Own Olympic, World, CG, and SCW Titles
SCM (25m) Kaylee McKeown’s 200 backstroke victory in 1:59.26 just missed breaking her own world record from two years ago, but she still made history on Sunday at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. The 200 back win solidified the 21-year-old Australian as the second woman ever to concurrently...
2022 Swammy Awards: Canadian Male Swimmer of the Year – Josh Liendo
Having just turned 20 years old on August 20th, Liendo has quickly become one of the top men's sprinters in the world. Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. Canadian women’s swimming has been in excellent shape for the last handful of years and recently, men’s swimming has seen an uptick on the international stage as well. Between the rise of the likes of Josh Liendo, Javier Acevedo, Finlay Knox, and now up-and-coming star Ilya Kharun, who has switched his international affiliation to Canada, Canadian men’s swimming now has a lot of bright spots.
Frederik Lentz Downs Danish Record In SCM 100 Freestyle
SCM (25m) The Danish Short Course Championships wrapped up over the weekend but not before a national record fell at the hands of Frederik Lentz. 21-year-old Lentz fired off a new Danish standard of 47.09 in the men’s 100m freestyle while leading off his GSC Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.
LIVEBARN Race of the Week: USA, Australia Set Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay WR in Epic Tie
This is your LIVEBARN Race of the Week because of the multiple comebacks that took place during the final length of the pool alone. Current photo via Photo by Con Chronis/Arenasport. Never count out Kyle Chalmers. The 24-year-old Aussie sprint ace erased a 1.3-second deficit on the final leg of...
Olympic Champion Zhang Yufei Injured Elbow Midway Through Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei revealed on social media that she injured her elbow during the 2022 Short Course World Championships, resulting in her absence from competition in the back half of the meet. Zhang raced six times in Melbourne, including winning bronze and tying the Asian Record...
Popovici Proved Something To Himself At SC Worlds: “I Am Way Stronger Than I Imagined”
SCM (25m) Despite being arguably the top swimmer of 2022, David Popovici came into last week’s Short Course World Championships doubting himself. Coming off a breakout year that included winning long course world titles in the men’s 100 and 200 free, breaking the world record in the former, the Romanian sensation didn’t believe he had what it took to succeed in the short course pool.
Records Fall on Final Night of Ken Demchuk International Meet
Six swimmers produced eight records on the final night of the three-day meet held at the UBC Aquatic Centre on the University of British Columbia campus. It was a record-breaking Sunday at the Ken Demchuk International Invitational meet in Vancouver. Six swimmers produced eight record-breaking times on the final night...
World Champs Me Backstroke Me Ryan Murphy Ne Create Ki History
SCM (25m) Ek Hi World Championships Mein Teeno Backstroke Events Sweep Karne Wale First Swimmer Bane Ryan Murphy. Sunday Ko 200 Back Ka Title Jeette Hi Inhone 2022 Short Course World Championships Mein Teeno Back Events Apne Naam Kar Ke History Create Kar Di. In 27-Year-Old American Ne U.S. Men’s...
Maggie MacNeil Earns $86,250 Dollars Worth Of Prize Money From Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) At the conclusion of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Canadian swimmer Maggie MacNeil walks away with $86,250 U.S. dollars worth of prize money—more than twice as much as the next-highest-earning swimmer. $50,000 worth of that prize money comes from the world records she broke in the 50 back and 100 fly, as each world record broken is a $25,000 bonus. Another $30,000 comes from winning golds in the 50 fly, 50 back, and 100 fly, as each gold medal is worth $10,000 each. The other $6,250 of MacNeil’s earnings comes from the two bronze medals she won from being a part of Canada’s 4×100 free and medley relay.
Daiya Seto Becomes First Person to Six-Peat at Worlds With Gold In the 400 IM
SCM (25m) World Junior Record: 3:56.47, Ilya Borodin (RSF), 2021. Championship Record: 3:55.50, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010. 2021 Champion: 3:56.26, Daiya Seto (JPN) With his win in the 400m IM, Daiya Seto made history on Day 5 of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, becoming the first person to six-peat in an event at Worlds–in either short course or long course.
SwimSwam’s Official 2022 Swammy Awards Index
Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh were two of the biggest stars of 2022 in the pool. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 was an action-packed year. In the aftermath of the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, this year featured an unprecedented number of major international competitions: the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships took place within a two-month timeframe in the summer, and we also saw the world’s best juniors put their talents on display with World Juniors, Euro Juniors and Junior Pan Pacs on the calendar.
High-Level International Meets For January 2023
Newly-minted short course world champion Kyle Chalmers has historically competed at the South Australian State Championships slated for late January. Current photo via World Aquatics. We’re saying goodbye to the year 2022 and looking ahead to 2023, which brings along with it a host of elite competitions including the FINA...
Kamminga Takes Trio Of Breaststroke Events At Dutch SC Championships
SCM (25m) While many of the top swimmers were competing at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, two-time Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga was getting it done at home. Kamminga competed at the Dutch Short Course Championships in The Hague, wrangling up a trio of breaststroke event victories to cap...
SwimSwam’s Awards For The 2022 Short Course World Championships — Women’s Edition
SCM (25m) Who would get the female swimmer of the meet award was up to debate for a good portion of this World Championships, but by the last day of the competition, giving the honor to Maggie MacNeil was a no-brainer. The LSU-trained Canadian was one out of two female...
Swimming Australia Seeks to Build “World-Class Home of Swimming” For Brisbane 2032
SA Chief Executive Eugénie Buckley announces plan to build a world-class facility for elite swimmers, coaches, and officials to prepare for Brisbane 2032. Stock photo via World Aquatics. Upon joining forces with the country’s peak Olympic, Paralympic, and Commonwealth Games sporting organizations, Swimming Australia shared its plan to build...
Swimmers Honored With Inaugural Jason Plummer Memorial Award At Queensland Champs
LCM (50m) In November 2021, Australian Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Jason Plummer died at the young age of 52. Plummer’s memory and legacy will now live on through the Jason Plummer Memorial Award, which was designed by his brother BJ and recognizes the top 15-16 swimmer for both genders in the 1500 freestyle at the annual Queensland Championships, which concluded this past Friday.
Diana Taszhanova Sets Pair of Kazakhstani Records At Vladimir Salnikov Cup
SCM (25 meters) Kazakhstani swimmer Diana Taszhanova set two National Records at the recently-concluded Vladimir Salnikov Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia, lowering the short course meter marks in the women’s 200 butterfly and 400 freestyle. Taszhanova swam to a time of 2:14.14 in the 200 fly, breaking the previous...
