Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: North West, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Garner, and more

By Jovita Trujillo
 5 days ago

The weekend is here which means we have a round up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week. So sit back and get entertained by stars like North West, Reese Witherspoon, Camila Cabello, and more.


1. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny sways his hips to his and Arcangel’s new song “La Jumpa” in amazing hoop earrings.

@badbunny

HOLAAAA! MI NOMBRE ES BENITO, UN GUSTO UN PLACER

♬ original sound - Bad Bunny

2. North West

North West shares how her winter break is going and proves that she is more independent than most of us, and an incredible painter.


3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner enjoys sake, and good food in Aspen with Kendall Jenner.


4. Lele Pons

Lele Pons celebrates her 8 year nose job anniversary.

@lelepons

CAN YOU TELL??🤣🤣🤣

♬ Forever - Labrinth

5. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon shares her Negroni with Laura Dern .

@reesewitherspoon

Christmas Cocktails with Dern 🥂❤️🎄

♬ original sound - Reese Witherspoon

6. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton basques in her own iconicness.


7. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner makes her own ornaments and encourages people to shop local for Christmas.

@jennifergarner Tinkering in Santa’s workshop (by way of West Virginian artisans - #WallaceMetalWorks ♬ Elf - Main Theme - Geek Music

8. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner tries her 818 tequila with Kylie.


9. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello dances with Morgan Myles ahead of voting. The singer ended up placing in third.

@camilacabello today I hope you 1. dance. 2. vote for Morgan Myles to win the voice. @morganmyleslive ♬ original sound - heyy

10. Prince Royce

Prince Royce proves he signs his own autographs.

@princeroyce

Firmando los vinyls para que lleguen lo antes posible. Can’t wait for you to see them! 💿💿💿💿💿

♬ Otra Vez - Prince Royce

