Lower Dauphin wrestlers take down Mechanicsburg in Keystone Division dual meet
The Lower Dauphin wrestling team defeated Mechanicsburg, 36-21, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division dual meet Wednesday night. 215: Will Gray (LD) d Jayden Connors (M) 2-1; 285: Aaron Moyer (LD) d Davon Hutchinson (M) F 5:17; 107: JJ Gould (M) d Hayden Bohensky (LD) F 2:17; 114: Will Palese (M) d Riley Winsett (LD) F 1:20; 121: Cael Rossi (LD) d Tyler Budman (M) 6-4; 127: Jacob Gesford (LD) d Cole Sweitzer (M) 12-6; 133: Griffin Barilla (LD) d Gavin Renard (M) F 1:27; 139: Clayton Koser (LD) d Jude Ayala (M) F 3:44; 145: Abel Brunk (M) d Luke Mease (LD) 9-2; 152: Parker Sample (M) d Joey Swartz (LD) 4-1; 160: Isaac Ulrich (LD) d Steve Morisani (M) F 3:57; 172: Marshal Stahl (LD) d Zach Lamancusa (M) 15-9; 189: Antonio Zeno (M) d Nathan Stuckey (LD) 11-6.
Cedar Cliff girls basketball defeats Hershey in Mid-Penn Conference Keystone contest
Thirteen different Cedar Cliff girls basketball players hit the scoresheet as the Colts defeated Hershey, 67-15, in a Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night. Alexis Buie led all scorers with 16 points and Olivia Jones added 11 for Cedar Cliff, who is now 8-0 on the season. Hershey is...
Line Mountain wrestling tops Newport
The Line Mountain wrestling team defeated Newport, 38-32, in a dual meet Wednesday night. 172: Kohen Shingara (LMH) over Kaj Miller (NEHS) (MD 12-3) 189: Max Johnson (LMH) over (NEHS) (For.) 215: Perry Wright (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Caleb Lesher (NEHS) over Jackson Kauwell (LMH) (Fall 1:14) 107: Double Forfeit 114: Roman Polcha (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 121: Bradyn Schadel (LMH) over Micheal Cleaver (NEHS) (Fall 2:57) 127: Evan Rice (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 133: Lane Wright (NEHS) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 0:56) 139: Nolan Baumert (LMH) over Noah Bryner (NEHS) (Fall 3:17) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Mason Messick (NEHS) (MD 12-2) 152: Cainan Benner (NEHS) over Ethan Lenker (LMH) (Fall 3:34) 160: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Tucker Otstott (NEHS) (Fall 1:03).
Cumberland Valley girls basketball falls to Westwood, S.C. in holiday tournament finale
The Cumberland Valley girls basketball team lost its final game of the United Bank Holiday Invitational Tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Wednesday morning to Westwood, S.C., by a score of 52-41. Jill Jekot scored 27 points in the losing cause and was named to the All-Tournament team. Jekot shot 11-for-20...
Susquenita wrestling records victory over Halifax
The Susquenita wrestling registered a 54-18 dual meet victory over Halifax Wednesday night. 114: Kale Quigley (SUSQ) over Gracie Woodring (HAH) (Fall 0:23) 121: Mason McLendon (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 127: Bryce Hefenfinger (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 133: Micah Ocasio (HAH) over Jack Stoesz (SUSQ) (Fall 2:51) 139: Athan Robinson (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 145: Peter Ranck (HAH) over Billy Syster (SUSQ) (Fall 1:11) 152: Colton Reed (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 160: Dylan Fulton (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 172: Joshua Kauffman (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 189: Louie Frisenda (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 215: Miles Asper (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 285: Nicholas Carroll (HAH) over (SUSQ) (For.) 107: Double Forfeit.
J’ven Williams says ‘love’ convinced him to stay home with Penn State on signing day
J’ven Williams will admit that he didn’t think this moment would be possible long ago. The guard from Wyomissing signed with Penn State Wednesday as one of the true gems of this Nittany Lions class.
Trinity girls basketball falls to Columbia behind 31-point performance by Bri Droege
Bri Droege poured in 31 points for the Columbia girls basketball team in a 53-48 non-conference victory over Trinity Wednesday night. Droege scored 15 of her game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter, accounting for all but 2 of Columbia’s 17 in the final stanza. Columbia is now 4-0 on the season.
Indoor Nerf arena coming to Dauphin County: ‘It’s going to be controlled chaos’
Inspired by his kids, Sir Grey Fox dreamed up an ultimate Nerf gun arena opening soon in Dauphin County. “The idea came from pure boredom,” Fox said. “The kids were in the house complaining they didn’t have anything to do and going outside shooting Nerf guns and losing bullets. I kept thinking there has to be another way to do this.”
Where is the urgent care center in Upper Dauphin County? | PennLive letters
I see that another medical facility was opened in the Hershey area along with numerous facilities in the Mechanicsburg area. That’s all well and good, but for those of us that live in Upper Dauphin County we continue to go without. Yes we have family practice offices in the...
Firefighters battling central Pa. shopping center blaze
Heavy smoke and flames poured out of the top of an Adams County antique barn Tuesday morning, prompting response from fire departments across the region. The Edge of Town barn on the 5200 block of the Baltimore Pike in Littlestown caught fire around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch reports. Fire departments from Adams, York and Carroll counties were called to the scene.
Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in central Pennsylvania to close
A Buffalo Wild Wings in central Pennsylvania is closing before Christmas. On Wednesday, an employee at the restaurant at the Colonial Park Mall in Lower Paxton Township confirmed the last day of business will be Dec. 23. No reason was given for the closing.
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash
A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
Maryland man dies in central Pa. crash: police
Police have identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Wednesday afternoon. State police said two vehicles collided at the intersection of Barrens Road South and Barton Circle, Hopewell Township just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the first vehicle, driven by Jacob Bertazon...
Cumberland County school plans to construct new $3.5M, 11,000-square-foot STEAM wing
A Cumberland County private school plans to break ground on a new $3.5 million, 11,000-square-foot STEAM wing. Saint Patrick School in South Middleton School hopes to break ground this spring. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The expansion will include a middle school STEM room, elementary STEM...
PennLive.com
Fire breaks out at Cumberland County home
Firefighters are battling a house fire Wednesday morning in New Cumberland. Cumberland County dispatchers said the blaze was reported just before 8 a.m. on the 200 block of Market Street. Dispatchers said they have not received reports of injuries or entrapment. Additional details were not immediately available.
Pa. area bakery’s shoo-fly pies highlighted on ‘Today’ show
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade pies almost always become center stage. So in that case, there’s no better time than any for Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Café and its shoo-fly pies to take center stage too. The bakery, café was the focus of a “Today” show segment on Tuesday morning, according to Lancaster Online.
70-year-old man dies in central Pa. house fire
A 70-year-old man was found dead Monday after fire engulfed a Chambersburg home, authorities said. Gary L. Stevens Sr. died in a fire that started around 10:40 p.m. in a home on the first block of Brumbaugh Avenue, according to Franklin County Coroner Jeffrey Conner. The fire started in a...
‘Overwhelmed by the positive support’: Family works on rebuilding after home explosion
A Dauphin County family grappling with the loss of all of their belongings and their beloved cat after their home exploded right before the holidays issued their first public statement Tuesday. The Barber family’s home on the 3200 block of Crest Road in Susquehanna Township was destroyed Dec. 13 after...
Will Pa. see a white Christmas in 2022? Check the snowfall map
We’ll get to the white Christmas answer right away: Maybe. It’s not supposed to snow in central Pennsylvania this weekend, Christmas Eve and Day, but it is supposed to be bitterly cold, with highs maybe hitting 20 degrees F. However, since there’s a chance of snow Friday and no chance for it to melt, the ground could be festive white on Dec. 25.
Iconic central Pa. store closes for good earlier than planned
An iconic store in Hummelstown that had planned to close at the end of January, has decided to close more than a month early. Dave and Jeanne Lutz have owned the property at 17 W. Main St. in Hummelstown for 49 years. Now known as Rhoads Hallmark and Gift Shop, it was Rhoads Pharmacy and Gift Shop until 2018.
