Rob Parker: “If the Buccaneers don’t make the playoffs, Todd Bowles should be fired! It has a lot to do with the way he’s handled the team this year. He lost control of this team early, with the way the Tom Brady situation was handled. You can say, ‘Well, he’s won seven championships, so he should be allowed to do whatever he wants.’ No! That’s not good for a team, and Bowles allowed Tom Brady to undermine him and let other players question him. It’s one thing if they were winners this season, but they haven’t. They look horrible most games. They look like they’ve been distracted by Tom Brady’s antics: missing training camp, his divorce, going to a party a few nights before a game. Todd Bowles, you were star-struck by Tom Brady, and neglected the other 52 guys on the roster... You can’t make special treatment for one guy.”

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO