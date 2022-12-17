Read full article on original website
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady both celebrated their daughter Vivian's 10th birthday with respective social media posts on Monday Gisele Bündchen is proving she and Tom Brady are friendly exes as they celebrate their daughter's birthday. On Monday, both the NFL star, 45, and the supermodel, 42, shared respective social media tributes as their daughter Vivian Lake turned 10 years old. Shortly after Brady shared his heartfelt post on Instagram paying tribute to their little girl, Bündchen left a sweet message in the comments section. "Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your...
Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady’s Son Is Following In His Dad’s Footsteps
Tom and Bridget Moynahan's son Jack has big shoes to fill. Many 'Blue Bloods' and NFL fans are curious: Will he play football like his dad?
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
Eli Apple Had A 6-Word Message For Tom Brady Following Sunday's Game
Eli Apple has never been one to mince words, and that was certainly the case after he and the Bengals beat Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday. The Bengals came roaring back in the second half, overcoming a 17-3 deficit at halftime, to beat the Bucs 34-23 this weekend. After the game, ...
Bengals deliver brutal message to Tom Brady after win
Tom Brady’s 2022 season is becoming memorable for all the wrong reasons. The Cincinnati Bengals handed Brady his latest loss of the season on Sunday when they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, 34-23. Oddsmakers originally listed the Bengals as 3.5-point favorites. Prior to the game, Brady described the Bengals defense as “fairly Read more... The post Bengals deliver brutal message to Tom Brady after win appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
It's time for Patriots team owner Robert Kraft to treat Bill Belichick the way Belichick treats his players
For years, arguably decades, the ethos of Bill Belichick guiding the New England Patriots has been impenetrable: We do what's best for the team. Along with do your job, he has embraced this principle through nearly every decision that has come to define the franchise. He espouses it in coaching staff meetings. Reiterates it in corporate speaking engagements. Repeats it so often in news conferences that clips of him saying some version of the ideology can be found in nearly every year of his Patriots reign.
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend celebrates Bengals’ win over Bucs: ‘Winner winners’
The WAGs of Bengals players had a blast during Cincinnati’s road win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, took to her Instagram story to share a smiling selfie at the game with Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson’s wife, Morgan. The couple tied the knot in July. “Winner winners,” Holzmacher wrote over the photo, which was initially shared by Wilson. The Bengals WAGs are often seen together supporting their respective partners at games. Last week, Holzmacher and Wilson posed for a video together while in Cleveland, where the Bengals defeated the Browns, 23-10. The pair recreated the clip in a...
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Vikings Head Coach Thinks Teams Are Intentionally Trying to Knock Justin Jefferson Out of Games
Another Minnesota Vikings game, another illegal hit on Justin Jefferson. Head coach Kevin O’Connell thinks it is deliberate. It sounds an awful lot like the Sean Payton scandal with the Saints. Whatever is going on, O’Connell has had enough. During the Vikings’ comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts,...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
WATCH: Greg Gumbel Repeatedly Refers To Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky as Sam Darnold in Awkward Moment
Greg Gumbel might want to study the depth chart a little better before he calls his next NFL game. The longtime broadcaster repeatedly referred to Pittsburgh quarterback Mitch Trubisky as Sam Darnold during the Steelers-Panthers game on Sunday. Repeatedly throughout Sunday’s game, Gumbel used the wrong name. He kept calling...
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 16: Packers upset Dolphins; Chiefs survive Seahawks; Bucs escape Cardinals
Week 15 was another wild and unpredictable slate of unpredictable NFL games with no leads safe and no teams immune to late drama. The 2022 regular season has three weeks, so there are plenty more gifts to give. Here's hoping our Week 16 picks against the spread are merry and...
Patriots Bring Back Familiar Linebacker To Practice Squad
The New England Patriots quickly moved to fill the open spot on their practice squad following Cameron McGrone’s departure. The Patriots announced they are bringing back a familiar face in linebacker Terez Hall after the Indianapolis Colts poached McGrone on Tuesday and signed the 2021 sixth-round pick to their active roster.
Look: Tom Brady's Sad Christmas Plans Are Going Viral
Tom Brady is heading into his first holiday season since his divorce with his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is set to face off against the Arizona Cardinals in a primetime Christmas Day matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET. During the most recent episode of his...
Bengals change travel plans due to weather before game vs. Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals are already on a short week ahead of the team’s Week 16 encounter with the New England Patriots. And now Mother Nature has thrown another wrinkle into the odd week. The Christmas Eve contest in Foxboro is on a Saturday less than week removed from the...
Aaron Rodgers Rips ‘Complete Horses–t’ Report About Weird Hand Signals
Not one to hold back on speaking his mind, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers calls out a report about his supposed “weird hand signals.”. During his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers called out The Athletic’s report that claimed he used hand signals from years ago that young receivers need to on the fly because they’re not taught the signals specifically.
iheart.com
Tom Brady is Responsible for Derailing the Buccaneers’ Season
Rob Parker: “If the Buccaneers don’t make the playoffs, Todd Bowles should be fired! It has a lot to do with the way he’s handled the team this year. He lost control of this team early, with the way the Tom Brady situation was handled. You can say, ‘Well, he’s won seven championships, so he should be allowed to do whatever he wants.’ No! That’s not good for a team, and Bowles allowed Tom Brady to undermine him and let other players question him. It’s one thing if they were winners this season, but they haven’t. They look horrible most games. They look like they’ve been distracted by Tom Brady’s antics: missing training camp, his divorce, going to a party a few nights before a game. Todd Bowles, you were star-struck by Tom Brady, and neglected the other 52 guys on the roster... You can’t make special treatment for one guy.”
Snoop Dogg Hilariously Speculates What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Loss
It’s official: Everyone (and we mean everyone) is getting their laughs about the Patriots now. New England’s unthinkable mental fumble at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders isn’t going away. Jakobi Meyers’ lateral falling right into the hands of Chandler Jones is going to be played for years to come.
Outsider.com
