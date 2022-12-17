Hamilton boys use four-point play, sharp shooting to knock off West Ottawa

PARK TWP. - Justin McIllwain calmly but quickly got down the court.

With five seconds remaining in the half, the Hamilton guard wanted to get a shot off.

Clinging to a three-point lead, McIllwain got to the 3-point line and launched. While shooting, he was pushed. The shot went in and he made the ensuing free throw for a four-point swing at the buzzer.

It bolstered the Hamilton lead to seven at the half and sparked a 71-56 win over West Ottawa on Friday night at West Ottawa.

"I split a couple defenders and knew I had one. I had to step back to get away from the other one and I stepped back and threw one up, and got lucky," McIllwain said. "It was a big play for us. It was a turning point."

While the Hamilton-West Ottawa game has long been a strong rivalry on the girls side, this is the first boys matchup in several years. With the energized start by both teams, it looked as though they had been waiting for this game a long time.

McIllwain scored 19 points to lead the Hawkeyes (2-0).

"We knew there was lots of talk about them being a bigger school and they had a really tall center. They were bigger than us. We said that if we worked hard enough, we could get them, and we did," McIllwain said.

The first quarter was high-scoring and back-and-forth with the Panthers clinging to a 19-17 lead.

Thano Klett drove to the basket and scored late in the half to cap a Hamilton run that put the Hawkeyes up 31-23.

John Beetham answered with a 3. Before McIllwain hit a 3 at the haltime buzzer and was fouled. Instead of a three-point lead, the Hawkeyes had a seven-point lead at the break.

"In the second quarter, we hunkered down and played really good defense, but the last minute, we were throwing it around a bit and they cut it to three, so that shot was lucky, but huge to make it a couple possessions," Hamilton coach Nick Kronemeyer said. "We talk about ball movement and that over time was the difference. And we are believing. This is a big win for us."

Hamilton kept that momentum rolling in the third quarter.

McIllwain, Klett and Austin Osborne hit 3s early in the third and the Hawkeyes pushed their lead to 48-34. Brady Tebo hit one from the top of the key to put Hamilton up 55-42 going into the fourth.

Tebo hit two more 3s to open the fourth and the Hawkeyes led 61-46. He wasn't finished. He hit another from the corner and it was 64-47.

Tebo scored 17 points and Klett had 10.

"Tebo was huge for us," McIllwain said.

For the Panthers, Beetham scored 18 and Jackson Wiegerink had 12.

"Hamilton did to us what we pride ourself on doing to others. They beat us up on the glass and played harder than us. All the credit goes to them," West Ottawa coach Jared Redell said. "To bounce back we have to get back to being the more physical team and focusing on the defensive end. When we do that we can be pretty good. When we don’t you saw the results tonight."

