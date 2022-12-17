ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cw34.com

Local music teacher thanks Palm Beach Symphony for the gift of music

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is partnering with the Palm Beach Symphony to help make a difference. The "Play It Forward" instrument donation drive aims to help underserved schools provide instruments for students in music programs. Additionally, winners of the annual Lisa Bruna B-Major Award for high school seniors with plans to major in music in post-high school education will receive a new instrument as part of the program.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Firefighter who found Baby June reacts to arrest in case

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're hearing from the firefighter who was off-duty when he found Baby June four years ago in the ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet and we're getting his reaction to the fact that authorities have made an arrest. The baby's mother is being held...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Gunner & Tanner! Treasurecoast Pets of the Week!

Adopt Gunner & Tanner! Treasurecoast Pets of the Week!. Gunner is a 10-year old black lab who is very gentle and king. He knows basic commands and seems to do well with other respectful dogs. Gunner is a very laid back pup and would be perfect for a first time dog owner.
STUART, FL
cw34.com

West Palm Beach police save kitten from storm drain

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A furry friend found the help she needed after a heavy rainstorm last week. A resident in West Palm Beach found a kitten in a storm drain and called for help. West Palm Beach police and West Palm Beach Fire Rescue arrived on...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Cold weather shelter to open in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to temperatures dropping over the weekend, Martin County will open weather shelters for those in need. According to the National Weather Service Center, the temperatures at night on December 23 and 24 will be in the 40s or lower for four hours or more.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Dramatic Video: Lifeguards pull drowned swimmer out of the water in Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach, the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
JUNO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Fatal crash in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a fatal crash in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), in the early hours of Dec. 21, Elizabeth Owens, 25, was driving east on St. Andrews Road approaching the intersection with Nassau Road. The...
LAKE WORTH, FL
secretmiami.com

West Palm Beach’s Holiday Lights Have Been Named Among The Top 5 Nationwide

The votes are in. West Palm Beach’s holiday lights celebration, Holiday in Paradise, is one of the country’s best public holiday lights displays according to USA Today. On the list for a second year in a row, it’s part of the outlet’s annual 10Best “Best Public Holiday Lights Display” which is voted on first by a panel of experts to pick the initial nominees and then determined by a popular vote of readers. The holiday attraction ranked at #4 on this year’s list:
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach International airport sees holiday and snow storm delays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly 3,000 flights have been delayed in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to Flight Aware. That winter storm already has some effects at Palm Beach International, with 26 delays reported and at least 2 canceled. Despite this, some Palm Beach residents told us...
PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Coast Guard searching for 9 people off Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Coast Guard crews are searching for nine people in the water after a good Samaritan rescued a survivor of a capsized boat on Sunday. The rescue happened at 3:30 p.m. off Lake Worth Beach. The survivor said he and nine other people left...
LAKE WORTH, FL

