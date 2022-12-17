Read full article on original website

This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the disputeKristin Leigh WilsonStuart, FL
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure CoastKristin Leigh WilsonMartin County, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com
MOBILE ECMO SAVED THE LIFE OF A PORT ST. LUCIE WOMAN WHO NOW FIGHTS TO RECLAIM WHAT SHE ONCE HAD
December 20. 2022 – Melissa Stagg no longer takes for granted what comes naturally to most people. Walking, bathing herself, and living a life without potent medications are all recent milestones, ones the Port St. Lucie woman doctors call a “medical unicorn” couldn’t have imagined just six months earlier.
ELLE DECOR
Palm Beach’s Most Legendary Hotel Just Received the Pastel Makeover of Our Dreams
Few hotels are as Palm Beach as the tony Florida beach town’s Colony Hotel. Since 1947, the plush lodge has welcomed guests like Judy Garland, Lena Horne, Frank Sinatra, John F. Kennedy, and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor into its pink-tinged embrace. But after 75 years in service,...
cw34.com
Local music teacher thanks Palm Beach Symphony for the gift of music
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is partnering with the Palm Beach Symphony to help make a difference. The "Play It Forward" instrument donation drive aims to help underserved schools provide instruments for students in music programs. Additionally, winners of the annual Lisa Bruna B-Major Award for high school seniors with plans to major in music in post-high school education will receive a new instrument as part of the program.
cw34.com
Firefighter who found Baby June reacts to arrest in case
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're hearing from the firefighter who was off-duty when he found Baby June four years ago in the ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet and we're getting his reaction to the fact that authorities have made an arrest. The baby's mother is being held...
Car Crashes Into Valencia Falls Gate, Alleged Driver Jailed For DUI
POLICE: Hits Gate System In Middle Of Night, Drives To House. PBSO Finds Car, Driver… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is facing a DUI charge and a hit-and-run charge after allegedly smashing into a gate at Valencia Falls, then continuing […]
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Gunner & Tanner! Treasurecoast Pets of the Week!
Adopt Gunner & Tanner! Treasurecoast Pets of the Week!. Gunner is a 10-year old black lab who is very gentle and king. He knows basic commands and seems to do well with other respectful dogs. Gunner is a very laid back pup and would be perfect for a first time dog owner.
LAWSUIT CLAIM: Vase Falls On Woman At TJ Maxx Delray Beach, Critically Injured
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County woman shopping at T.J. Maxx at 1700 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach says she was critically injured when a vase fell from a shelf and shattered — lacerating skin all over her body. Jacques Moncur […]
cw34.com
West Palm Beach police save kitten from storm drain
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A furry friend found the help she needed after a heavy rainstorm last week. A resident in West Palm Beach found a kitten in a storm drain and called for help. West Palm Beach police and West Palm Beach Fire Rescue arrived on...
Man found floating in ocean off Juno Beach, later dies at hospital
The death of a man who was found floating face down in the ocean off Juno Beach on Tuesday is under investigation, deputies said.
cw34.com
Cold weather shelter to open in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to temperatures dropping over the weekend, Martin County will open weather shelters for those in need. According to the National Weather Service Center, the temperatures at night on December 23 and 24 will be in the 40s or lower for four hours or more.
cw34.com
Dramatic Video: Lifeguards pull drowned swimmer out of the water in Juno Beach
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach, the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
cw34.com
I-Team: Senior residents at St. Andrews scared to ride elevators, can't take the stairs
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — If you’ve ever been stuck in an elevator, you know it is no fun. And worse, it can be dangerous. Now imagine you’re a senior who can’t take the stairs. The elevators in your building are so unreliable, you never know if you’re going to make it to your floor or be stuck waiting for someone to get you out.
cw34.com
Fatal crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a fatal crash in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), in the early hours of Dec. 21, Elizabeth Owens, 25, was driving east on St. Andrews Road approaching the intersection with Nassau Road. The...
WPBF News 25
Son charged with brutally beating his father in Stuart, then setting the home on fire
STUART, Fla. — Reggie Chapman’s family described the 69-year-old as a man with an enormous heart, the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back. He’s both a mechanic and a musician. And now, he’s recovering after being brutally attacked inside his Stuart...
secretmiami.com
West Palm Beach’s Holiday Lights Have Been Named Among The Top 5 Nationwide
The votes are in. West Palm Beach’s holiday lights celebration, Holiday in Paradise, is one of the country’s best public holiday lights displays according to USA Today. On the list for a second year in a row, it’s part of the outlet’s annual 10Best “Best Public Holiday Lights Display” which is voted on first by a panel of experts to pick the initial nominees and then determined by a popular vote of readers. The holiday attraction ranked at #4 on this year’s list:
Police: DUI driver crashes into Christmas decorations
A 30-year-old driver was arrested after police in Port St. Lucie said he crashed into a frontyard while under the influence early Saturday morning.
cw34.com
Palm Beach International airport sees holiday and snow storm delays
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly 3,000 flights have been delayed in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to Flight Aware. That winter storm already has some effects at Palm Beach International, with 26 delays reported and at least 2 canceled. Despite this, some Palm Beach residents told us...
cw34.com
Coast Guard searching for 9 people off Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Coast Guard crews are searching for nine people in the water after a good Samaritan rescued a survivor of a capsized boat on Sunday. The rescue happened at 3:30 p.m. off Lake Worth Beach. The survivor said he and nine other people left...
Have You Seen John Clendaniel? He Was In Jail, Now He’s Missing In Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for John Clendaniel. He was last seen on November 19th when he was released from the Palm Beach County Jail. John, according to PBSO, suffers from mental health issues and […]
cw34.com
Woman arrested for driving while intoxicated during fatal crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say they've arrested the woman who killed a man while driving under the influence in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Oct. 30, just before 1 a.m., 44-year-old Amelfi Gonzalez was turning left onto Military Trail when she turned onto the path of an oncoming motorcyclist.
