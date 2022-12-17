JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a toy drive with a twist. This toy drive gives toys to moms and dads fighting cancer. Veronica Glover is behind the idea 1000%. She's a breast cancer survivor, and she knows a mom or dad going through treatment might not feel like going shopping for toys. But, she says, "Even if a parent is sick, they want their child to have joy."

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO