Jacksonville, FL

Zookeeper injured during bear attack at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A zookeeper was rushed to the hospital from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens after a bear attack Wednesday afternoon, according to staff members. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed to First Coast News it responded to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in the afternoon hours. JFRD says a person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.
Almost 40 years of Christmas cheer: Making chocolate at Peterbrooke Chocolatier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s that time of year where chocolate popcorn, truffles, and molds of Santa are selling out at Peterbrooke Chocolatier. Peterbrooke Chocolatier shops are across the state of Florida but they were started right here in Jacksonville 39 years ago named after the creator’s children, Peter and Brooke! We are keeping it local on Christmas and taking you behind the scenes.
Camden County man found alive and well after going missing on hunting trip

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A man who went missing in Camden County during a hunting trip Sunday was successfully found Tuesday morning, the Camden County Sheriff's Office said. With temperatures dropping into the 30s overnight, officials involved in the search were concerned about finding the gentleman quickly. He was found alive and well. The Camden County Sheriff's Office says that resources were exhausted during the search, which also involved Georgia Department of Natural Resources, McIntosh Fire/Rescue and the McIntosh Sheriff's Office.
A freeze frame of a very special surprise for Veronica, a cancer survivor helping others

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a toy drive with a twist. This toy drive gives toys to moms and dads fighting cancer. Veronica Glover is behind the idea 1000%. She's a breast cancer survivor, and she knows a mom or dad going through treatment might not feel like going shopping for toys. But, she says, "Even if a parent is sick, they want their child to have joy."
Watchful neighbors catch Putnam County burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three were arrested for burglary after some watchful neighbors reported the crime to law enforcement on Saturday evening. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office received calls from neighbors after they noticed three people on properties in the area of Tree Farm Road and County Road 21. Knowing the property owner was out of town, neighbors called 911 and gave a description of the strangers.
Lake City Police search for missing man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking for help locating 65-year-old Jeffrey Loureston Petush. Petush was last seen near Willow Creek Assisted Living Facility located at 507 NW Hall of Fame Drive. He left the facility around 2 p.m. on Saturday, wearing a green sweatshirt with green sweatpants. Petush will likely be using a motorized wheelchair, officials said.
Stories of Service: Snowball Express event brings holiday cheer to families of fallen military heroes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Since this is the season of giving, we thought we would share something that will put you in the holiday spirit. More than 800 families of our fallen military heroes went to Walt Disney World this month with the Snowball Express program. The five-day event is all made possible through the Gary Sinise Foundation. Almost 2,000 people from more than 500 cities attended the annual event.
Police investigating death of 20-month-old girl in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-month-old child. The infant was pronounced dead at a local hospital after a parent drove her there early Tuesday morning, police said. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful. The cause of death has not been determined and police...
