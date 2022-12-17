Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
PNW weather could create flight cancelations to and from Alaska
The plaintiff’s side set out to prove two things; that Eastman is a member of the Oath Keepers organization, and that the group attempted to overthrow the United States government during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Anchorage Fire Dept. is asking resident to help keep...
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska meteor compilation - Dec. 21, 2022
The plaintiff’s side set out to prove two things; that Eastman is a member of the Oath Keepers organization, and that the group attempted to overthrow the United States government during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Since Monday, Alaska Airlines said they have canceled six flights...
alaskasnewssource.com
Ousted Anchorage municipal manager says termination was ‘retaliation’
Before both sides rested their case, David Eastman took the stand one last time answering “no” to direct questions about his desire to see or aid an overthrow of the government. Anchorage residents demand solution to homeless problem, but who’s responsible?. Updated: 5 hours ago. The situation...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage school busing protocols under scrutiny after 6-year-old was left at wrong stop
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the Anchorage School District grapples with closing a multimillion-dollar budget gap, it has spent much of its time working on major issues with transportation: the school year started with a shortage of drivers; weather and road conditions became part of the reasoning behind multiple inclement weather days, which kept kids from school beyond the amount allotted for this year; and now, the district is facing issues with its end-of-route protocol, which last week left a 6-year-old boy wandering the streets of Eagle River and its featured high traffic and snow berms.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla lawmaker’s fight to keep legislative seat nears closing arguments
Anchorage residents demand solution to homeless problem, but who’s responsible?. The situation of homeless Anchorage residents has many people demanding something be done to solve the problem. Seeking shelter: ‘Survive or don’t survive, but I do my best’. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Anchorage Police department's list...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage residents demand solution to homeless problem, but who’s responsible?
Scores of unsheltered people are living outside right now, hundreds more are in temporary housing. Alaska's News Source examines the depth of the problems and who is responsible for fixing them. Wasilla lawmaker’s fight to keep legislative seat nears closing arguments. Updated: 6 hours ago. Before both sides rested...
alaskasnewssource.com
Extreme cold grips mainland Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw some cold morning low temperatures — dropping to 12 below at the official site near the airport. Other temperatures around town dropped to the teens below zero, even around Lake Hood and Merrill Field, as well as the traditional cold spots like east Anchorage and the Campbell Creek Science Center.
alaskasnewssource.com
Homeless shelters across Anchorage seeing full capacity
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Homeless shelters across the Municipality of Anchorage remain at full capacity, according to those familiar with shelter operations. “The need is high; the weather kind of pushed everybody outdoors, and into the indoors,” Municipality of Anchorage Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson said. “It’s worse when it’s cold outside. It’s worse when the weather is inclement.”
alaskasnewssource.com
The Anchorage Fire Dept. is asking resident to help keep fire hydrants clear
The plaintiff’s side set out to prove two things; that Eastman is a member of the Oath Keepers organization, and that the group attempted to overthrow the United States government during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Since Monday, Alaska Airlines said they have canceled six flights...
alaskasnewssource.com
Seeking shelter: ‘Survive or don’t survive, but I do my best’
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Sept. 18 just before 4 p.m., Anchorage Police found the body of 36-year-old Kou Yang. Yang was found dead off Tudor Road, inside a port-a-potty. Police reported that he had been dead for “quite some time,” but wrote that nothing suspicious was noted at the scene.
alaskasnewssource.com
Assembly votes to increase Sullivan Arena capacity to 360 beds
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly passed a resolution Tuesday night to expand the Sullivan Arena’s capacity to 360 clients total. The vote by the body allows for the increase of capacity to continue to the end of January 2023, and to include several reporting requirements. The passing...
alaskasnewssource.com
Rheumatologist Dr. Dave Templin retires after over 50 years of serving the Alaska Native community
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rheumatologist Dr. Dave Templin’s spent more than half his life in health care helping people with arthritis, in particular the Alaska Native community. Dr. Templin has been a familiar face in the rheumatology department, on the fourth floor of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska settles lawsuit with opioid companies for millions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska is settling with three major drug companies for $21.5 million, part of the state’s three-pronged approach to tackling the ongoing opioid crisis. “The state and our agency partners have been fighting the opioid crisis on three fronts through interdiction of illegal...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly investigates after municipal manager fired
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members are taking action after the sudden termination of the city’s municipal manager. On Monday, Amy Demboski says she was given the opportunity to either resign with a letter of recommendation or be terminated. On Tuesday she told Alaska’s News Source that she chose to be terminated because she did nothing wrong, and believes that Mayor Dave Bronson fired her in retaliation for sending him an email addressing serious code violations and a hostile work environment.
alaskasnewssource.com
Coast Guard responds to fishing vessel in distress; 4 passengers including a dog onboard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Monday, Dec. 12, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Hunter Beaudoin responded to a call of a boat that was in distress. According to the Beaudoin, a 45-foot fishing vessel ran aground on Esther Island in Prince William Sound. When the Coast Guard arrived on the scene, there was already a tow boat working on securing the vessel. However, in a split moment, the boat separated from the tow boat and started heading right into a set of rocks, sending Beaudoin’s team right into action.
alaskasnewssource.com
Christmas poinsettia's
Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo brings you an update on ferry passengers stranded in Juneau, a plow truck that caught fire on Saturday, and the Anchorage School District School Board's final meeting of the year where they will continue discussing the district's budget. Cirque De Chanukah. Updated: 2 hours...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District has plan to make up snow days
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District has had seven snow days since the beginning of the year, but only two were calendared for, according to Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt. At Monday night’s school board meeting Bryantt proposed how to make up the other five days. The plan calls...
Courthouse News Service
Accidental death in Alaska arrest
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal court in Alaska allowed a daughter’s excessive force and Fourth Amendment claims to proceed against Anchorage after its SWAT team deployed chemical agents to drive her father, who had stopped taking his medicine for bipolar disorder and manic depression, from the house so he could be taken to a psychiatric institute. The unarmed man instead went into the crawlspace where he either drowned or died of hypothermia.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fastcast December 19, 2022
As bitter cold temps continue, so too does the freezing fog & sun tug of war. Patchy areas of freezing fog/mist will continue to reduce visibilities to as low as a mile or two at times Monday morning. Temperatures remain bitter cold into mid-week. In Depth Alaska: Arctic Report Card.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mayor refuses to comment on abrupt replacement of municipal manager
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a two-sentence news release and short tweet, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced that Kent Kolhase will replace Amy Demboski as Municipal Manager — effective immediately — on Monday morning. The mayor’s office did not give any reasons for the change; Bronson directed press...
Comments / 0